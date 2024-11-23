Giraffes are suffering a 'silent extinction' and need more protection

Giraffes, the world’s tallest animals, are facing a serious crisis.

From urbanization to poaching, habitat loss and climate change-induced droughts, the long-necked wonders have been encountering challenges that have sent their populations on a rapid downward spiral.

This alarming speed of decline has prompted US wildlife officials to step in, with a proposal targeted at securing the future of many giraffe species.

Proposal for giraffe protection

In a remarkable move, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has suggested classifying various giraffe species under the endangered or threatened groups.

This would mark the first time these African natives enjoy federal protections under the Endangered Species Act.

Being classified as “endangered” signals an immediate risk of extinction, and represents the highest level of threat under the Act.

On the other hand, a “threatened” tag indicates that the species is on track towards endangerment within a predictable timeframe in the future.

Federal protections for giraffes

“Federal protections for giraffes will help protect a vulnerable species, foster biodiversity, support ecosystem health, combat wildlife trafficking, and promote sustainable economic practices,” explained Martha Williams, the director of US Fish and Wildlife Service.

“This action supports giraffe conservation while ensuring the United States does not contribute further to their decline.”

Endangered and threatened sub-species

The officials have proposed to include three subspecies of the Northern giraffe under the endangered category.

This includes the West African, Kordofan, and Nubian subspecies, which have seen a dramatic reduction of about 77% in their populations since 1985. Their numbers have decreased from 25,653 individuals to just 5,919.

Moreover, in East Africa, two subspecies, commonly known as the reticulated and Masai giraffes, are up for consideration to be listed as “threatened.”

America’s role in the giraffe trade

America has emerged as a significant market for giraffe parts and products, with 40,000 being imported in a decade, according to a 2018 report.

In addition, American hunters traveling to Africa for hunting and the acquisition of a trophy means that the imported giraffe body parts have also contributed to the crisis.

“These gentle giants are suffering a silent extinction, and Endangered Species Act safeguards will curb US imports of giraffe skins and other body parts,” said Tanya Sanerib, international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Recent data, from 2022, “shows everything coming into the US, from giraffe tails and skulls to lots of skins, leather products, bones, bone carvings, of course hunting trophies, giraffe feet, giraffe rugs and giraffe jewelery,” stated Sanerib.

Pressures on stressed populations

Meanwhile in Africa, the home of these gentle giants, frequent droughts have been causing havoc, leading to crop failures, livestock losses, and a dire need for food and water.

This has been putting additional pressure on the already stressed populations of giraffes.

Should this proposed rule come into action, it would curb illegal hunting and trade of giraffes by mandating a permit for importing the animal’s body parts into the US.

Fees from the permits will provide funding for research and giraffe conservation efforts.

Global conservation efforts for giraffes

Since 2017, several environmental groups have been urging federal officials to introduce protections for the species.

The agency will now collect public comments on the proposal until February 19, 2025, and hopes to finalize the action plan within a year, paving the way for better and brighter days for the world’s tallest animals.

While the U.S. proposal to classify giraffes under the Endangered Species Act is a milepost, conservation work for these beautiful animals is underway across the globe.

In various parts of Africa, governments and conservation organizations have instigated anti-poaching patrols, community-led habitat restoration initiatives, and educational campaigns in an effort to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

The protection strategy of Giraffe Conservation, for example, works with local communities to monitor giraffe populations and create protected corridors that allow these animals to move freely across fragmented landscapes.

Collaborative international efforts are crucial, as giraffes cross multiple boarders and face varied threats across their vast ranges.

Ecological role of giraffes

Beyond their iconic status as the world’s tallest animals, the giraffe has a major ecological role to play in its ecosystems.

Giraffes function as browsers and thus keep African savannas and woodlands in balance by restricting overgrowth and spreading seeds via their droppings. They are also sometimes prey to top predators.

Their decline could be devastating for other wildlife species and plant life throughout the ecosystems.

The giraffes are a focus of ecotourism, which also represents a source of income for local people.

Saving giraffes does not only mean saving a single species; rather, it involves conserving the sensitive balance of ecosystems in which they live.

