Giraffes have gut bacteria that are unaffected by their diet

Giraffes are well-known for their towering height, which lets them munch on leaves from tall trees with ease. For a long time, experts assumed their unique diets shaped the communities of bacteria in their intestines.

But now, researchers have discovered something different. They found that the type of microbiome is more closely tied to the giraffe’s species than to the specific plants it consumes.

“We expected that giraffes with similar diets would also have similar microbiomes, but we found no such connection. Instead, we saw that giraffes seem to maintain species-specific microbiomes,” said Elin Videvall from Uppsala University.

Studying giraffe diets

In a joint effort with researchers from Brown University, the team compared samples from reticulated, Masai, and northern giraffes in Kenya. By analyzing DNA traces of plants in droppings, they got a snapshot of which vegetation each individual had eaten.

Similar approaches have been used in other ruminants to see how gut bacteria adjust based on different foraging behavior. However, these giraffes turned out to challenge the typical assumption that diet directly shapes the bacterial makeup in the digestive tract.

The giraffes showed wide variation in the plants they had consumed. Despite this variety, their gut bacterial communities stayed linked to their respective species.

Scientists suggest there might be a genetic or evolutionary explanation behind this pattern. It raises questions about how each species manages to keep its own microbial signature, even under different local conditions.

The vital role of gut microbes

The ruminant digestive system depends on bacteria to break down tough fibers and release nutrients from plant cells. Giraffes belong to this group, and their gut microbes helps them thrive on foliage.

Variation in these microorganisms can influence a giraffe’s health in surprising ways. They might affect anything from metabolism to disease resistance.

All three species involved in the study are endangered. Identifying their diet preferences can guide wildlife managers in preserving vital plant species for giraffe forage.

Protecting feeding grounds that hold the right foliage will help to maintain stable populations of these threatened species. Knowledge of their dietary patterns could also shape decisions on habitat restoration.

Giraffe diets are adaptable

The scientists noted that each giraffe species adapts to the resources available in its territory. This adaptation means two groups of the same species can end up eating quite different plants.

Geographical factors like rainfall patterns and soil composition influence the vegetation. Those factors, in turn, affect the daily diet of these tall browsers.

Many people assume that giraffes are just one species with a few variations, but that’s not the case. Each group has its own traits, including distinct coat patterns.

These differences apparently go deeper than appearances. Their gut microbiomes also seems to diverge in ways that reflect evolutionary paths rather than dietary patterns.

New insight into giraffe diets

This research has practical benefits for wildlife caretakers. If a sick or rescued giraffe needs a diet plan, understanding species-specific gut bacteria may help.

Efforts that keep giraffes in reserves or sanctuaries may rely on more targeted feeding. That could reduce digestive problems and raise survival rates for those under human care.

“We began this study as an international collaboration between academics and conservation professionals. We hope our research can provide better insight into giraffe diets and help support the conservation of giraffes,” said Tyler Kartzinel from Brown University.

Working together across different institutions can push research forward. It also aligns resources so that threatened animals can get the help they need when it matters most.

Future research directions

Scientists continue to explore how environment and genetics influence the microbiome in other large herbivores. This knowledge could apply to related species that face similar challenges in the wild.

There is also an interest in harnessing gut bacteria to support reintroduction programs. If certain microbes enhance survival, that might be a tool for future conservation efforts.

Giraffes remain a treasured part of the African landscape, and preserving them involves more than just fences and guard patrols. It requires understanding how their bodies function at every level.

This study highlights that a giraffe’s inner workings may not follow the rules we see in other animals. Figuring out what drives this pattern is a puzzle researchers plan to keep investigating.

The study is published in Global Ecology and Conservation.

