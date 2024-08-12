Girls are more worried about climate change than boys

Ever pondered about the psychological discrepancy between genders when it comes to our planet’s welfare and climate change? How does this concern tie into our educational system?

Research led by UCL has recently brought to light rather intricate details about our future generation’s concern for climate change. A distinctive pattern has been identified – girls, apparently, bear more climate worries and actively involve themselves more in climate education as compared to boys.

The experts behind these revealing insights are Professor Nicola Walshe, Executive Director of UCL Center for Climate Change and Sustainability Education, and her diligent team at IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education & Society.

Grand investigation from climate change

The team at UCL examined the perceptions and experiences of 2,429 students aged 11-14 from 30 different English schools. Their objective? To understand how these youngsters comprehend climate change and sustainability education within the school curriculum and beyond.

Around 36% of students reported considerable concern about the future of our world. Half of them confirmed that climate troubles them to some degree. A majority, 53% to be exact, selected “anxious” when asked about the emotions climate stirs in them. As for faith in adults handling environmental issues – a scant 16% concurred.

Now, here’s where the gender disparity comes into play. Girls expressed significantly higher levels of worry – 44% to be precise, as opposed to 27% of boys.

Socioeconomic twist

Societal brackets are a significant influence too. The study found that children from lower socioeconomic backgrounds were less likely to appreciate the learning of climate change compared to their more privileged peers.

So, we see here how the impact of climate change concerns varies across both gender and socioeconomic lines.

Perceptions on climate change

The survey also revealed a lack of engagement with climate-focused career guidance in schools.

Only around one-third of the students felt their knowledge of climate change and sustainability could translate into job opportunities. Even fewer, a mere 17%, expressed interest in pursuing a sustainability-related career.

Among the less advantaged students, the figure was disappointingly low at only 14%. A stark reality indeed, given the demand for green careers in our rapidly evolving job market.

In-depth knowledge on climate change

Despite these worrying stats, there is a silver lining. The majority of students did express a desire to learn more about climate and sustainability.

Who wouldn’t want to spend more time outside the classroom? However, just like the worries about climate change, the interest in learning seems to have a gender difference.

“Three quarters of the girls surveyed wanted to learn about how climate change impacts human health and well-being, compared to 60% of boys,” explained Professor Walshe.

“We know climate anxiety is higher among girls, so a more holistic climate change education that addresses a broader range of areas, including health and well-being, may help mitigate young people’s worries.”

Does this call for a more holistic climate change education that addresses multiple realms including health and wellbeing? Perhaps this could alleviate the climate anxieties resonating among our young ones, particularly the girls.

Recommendations for the future

To put these findings into perspective, the UCL research team presented five key recommendations. These include:

Fostering green careers provision.

Offering more hands-on climate-related projects within schools.

Embedding climate change and sustainability education across all subjects.

Addressing students’ anxiety and hopelessness regarding the climate crisis.

Integrating more outdoor learning opportunities into the curriculum.

With their unique insights, the researchers have laid the groundwork for improved climate change and sustainability education.

This research will prove invaluable to educators, policymakers, and the wider community, and I, for one, am eager to see what changes this will bring to our educational landscape.

Role of parents and community

While schools play a pivotal role in climate education, the involvement of parents and the wider community is equally critical. Research shows that parental engagement can significantly bolster a child’s interest and understanding of environmental issues.

When families engage in discussions about climate change at home and participate in community initiatives focused on sustainability, children are more likely to internalize these lessons.

Engaging local organizations, community leaders, and environmental activists can also enrich the educational experience by providing real-world contexts to theoretical knowledge.

Collaborative events, workshops, and educational programs that include both students and their families can foster a culture of sustainability, encouraging the next generation to take meaningful action toward combating climate change.

Cultivating this triadic relationship – students, parents, and the community – holds the potential to empower young minds, making them not just passive recipients of information but active participants in the fight for our planet’s future.

