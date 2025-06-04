Glacier collapse buried a village in the Swiss Alps

A huge mass of ice, rocks, and mud from a glacier collapse swept across part of the Swiss Alps. It came from a section of the Birch Glacier that broke off on May 28, 2025, sending debris barreling into the village of Blatten.

Around 300 people lived in Blatten, which was placed under evacuation orders well before the collapse took place. One person remains missing, and most of Blatten now lies under rubble.

Dr. Mylène Jacquemart, a researcher at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, has spent years studying glacier stability in mountainous regions. She notes that in some circumstances, large portions of glaciers may weaken, leading to ice avalanches and landslides that are hard to predict.

Glacier collapse hit after warnings

Helicopter and drone footage shows a torrent of ice, rocks, and snow surging down from a steep slope. These materials covered the hillside and much of Blatten, forcing the valley’s population to flee.

Warnings had circulated for weeks after scientists detected cracks in the glacier’s leading edge.

Local authorities arranged emergency drills and urged livestock owners to move their animals to lower ground.

Blocked river raises flood risk

Satellite images suggest the debris field from the glacier collapse has entered the bed of the Lonza River, raising fears of a backup of water and mud in the newly formed barrier. That blocked flow may pose a flood risk if the obstacle gives way.

Hydrologists are examining the situation around Blatten to figure out how to stabilize the debris or safely divert the river flow. An uncontrolled lake formation could jeopardize other communities along the valley.

“Nature is stronger than man. The mountain people know that. But today, we experienced an extraordinary event. The event has left us speechless, and it’s shocking to see the images,” said Swiss Federal Councilor Albert Rösti at a press conference on May 28, 2025.

While major disasters like this are not a daily sight in the Alps, they highlight the importance of monitoring glaciers. Residents in high-altitude regions rely on accurate assessments of unstable ice zones.

Climate factors in the Alps

Warmer summer seasons have led to increased glacier melt, which can loosen the ice that holds rocky slopes together.

Researchers say this type of process often causes rockfalls and ice avalanches across glaciated regions.

Data collected by Glacier Monitoring Switzerland indicates that Swiss glaciers lost around 10% of their volume between 2022 and 2023. Many scientists associate these losses with rising air temperatures.

“Clearly, events like the one in Blatten – at this point a complex process cascade – are incredibly rare, and so quantifying the changes to them is no easy feat,” said Dr. Jacquemart.

She highlights that the frequency of large-scale glacier collapses has always been irregular. Unstable ice, rising temperatures, and increased meltwater all complicate predictions, especially in areas with tall, steep mountains.

Why the glacier collapsed

A collapse often stems from fractures in the ice, but the sudden size of this release may involve water pressure beneath the glacier.

Engineers suspect that meltwater can work its way between the ice and the rocky ground. In Blatten, entire swaths of forest have been flattened. Hillsides stripped of vegetation raise concerns about greater erosion.

Local roads remain impassable, and relief teams have been setting up temporary routes for heavy machinery.

Some areas are more at risk

Parts of the Swiss Alps are known for their narrow valleys. A large landslide or avalanche can accumulate in channels where the terrain prevents debris from dispersing widely.

Experts note that repeated melting and refreezing in cracks within the bedrock can destabilize slopes. This effect might explain why certain peaks, such as the Kleines Nesthorn near Blatten, show fresh signs of debris movement.

“But would this have happened without climate change? Quite possibly so. The fundamental question for hazard management is whether there is a significant shift in how often certain events happen,” said Dr. Jacquemart.

Her recent work explores the link between glacial retreat and slope stability. She remarks that scientists do not yet see a clear indication these large events are becoming a near-annual problem.

Aftermath of the glacier collapse

Researchers from various Swiss institutions plan to measure how much ice and rock broke away from the glacier. They will evaluate conditions along the glacier’s remaining shelf, checking for more cracks or hidden cavities.

Local geology labs intend to collect samples of the rubble to help identify sudden changes in ice composition and see if any geological factors contributed to the event. These findings may guide updates to hazard mapping and early warning systems.

Local recovery efforts

Evacuated families have set up temporary living arrangements in nearby towns. The community is working with regional authorities to coordinate relief, though it is uncertain when it will be safe to return.

Many villagers worry about the long-term impacts on livelihoods tied to agriculture and tourism in this mountainous part of Valais.

Insurance companies and government offices will likely assess property loss as soon as conditions allow.

Improving glacier collapse monitoring

Despite the scale of destruction, local authorities are collaborating with scientists to strengthen glacier surveillance in the coming years.

Some propose extended deployment of radar and thermal cameras that scan high-risk zones.

Many in the region hope these methods will provide faster alerts, giving residents extra time to leave if a slope threatens to collapse. Such action might help avert future tragedies in remote Alpine communities.

