Glacier ice melting continues to accelerate, causing huge global problems

Glaciers have long been a crucial part of Earth’s climate system, acting as reservoirs of freshwater and influencing global sea levels. However, recent studies reveal an alarming trend – glaciers are melting at an unprecedented rate and losing vast amounts of ice.

This loss not only threatens water supplies in many regions but also accelerates the rise of sea levels, putting coastal communities at risk.

A major international study involving 35 research teams has provided new insights into the extent of glacier loss over the past two decades.

The findings paint a troubling picture of rapid ice depletion across the world, with significant consequences for both local and global environments.

The scale and speed of this transformation demand urgent attention from scientists, policymakers, and the global community.

Growing pace of ice loss

Since the year 2000, glaciers outside of Greenland and Antarctica have collectively lost an average of 273 billion tons of ice per year. However, this loss has not remained constant.

Data shows a 36% increase in ice loss between 2012 and 2023 compared to the earlier period from 2000 to 2011.

This acceleration suggests that glaciers are becoming more vulnerable to climate change, with rising temperatures pushing them past critical thresholds.

In the year 2000, glaciers spanned a total area of 705,221 square kilometers (272,287 square miles) and held approximately 121,728 billion tons of ice.

Over the past two decades, they have lost around 5% of their total volume. Some regions have experienced even greater losses, with Central Europe seeing a staggering 39% reduction in its glacier volume.

In contrast, glaciers in the Antarctic and Subantarctic islands have lost only 2% of their volume, highlighting the uneven impact of warming on different parts of the world.

Comparing glacier and ice sheet loss

While much attention has been given to the melting of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, the new research shows that glaciers are losing ice at an even faster rate.

The total glacier mass loss recorded during the study period was 18% higher than the loss from the Greenland Ice Sheet and more than double that of the Antarctic Ice Sheet.

This data challenges previous assumptions that glaciers contribute less to rising sea levels than polar ice sheets.

The increased glacier melt has profound consequences. As ice disappears, it not only reduces freshwater availability in some regions but also releases vast amounts of water into the oceans.

This process directly contributes to sea-level rise, intensifying the risks faced by low-lying coastal cities and island nations.

Glambie glacier monitoring

To track these rapid changes, scientists turned to an ambitious research initiative called the Glacier Mass Balance Intercomparison Exercise, or Glambie.

This global effort, coordinated by the World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS) at the University of Zurich, brings together data from multiple sources to create a unified picture of glacier mass loss.

“We compiled 233 estimates of regional glacier mass change from about 450 data contributors organised in 35 research teams,” explained Michael Zemp, who co-led the study.

Glambie integrates information from field measurements as well as satellite data from missions such as the US Terra/ASTER, ICESat-2, the US-German GRACE, the German TanDEM-X, and ESA’s CryoSat.

By combining optical, radar, laser, and gravimetry observations, scientists have created the most detailed annual record of glacier mass changes between 2000 and 2023.

Glacier ice melt threatens water supplies

Glacier melt is not just an environmental concern – it is a direct threat to freshwater availability.

Many communities depend on glacier-fed rivers for drinking water, agriculture, and hydropower. As glaciers shrink, their ability to provide a stable water supply diminishes, leaving millions of people vulnerable to shortages.

“To put this in perspective, the 273 billion tons of ice lost annually amounts to what the entire global population consumes in 30 years, assuming three liters per person and day,” noted glaciologist Prof. Zemp.

The loss of glacier ice is particularly concerning in regions such as Central Asia and the Central Andes, where glaciers play a crucial role in seasonal water supply.

During the warm and dry months, glacier runoff sustains river flows, ensuring communities and ecosystems receive enough water.

Without this natural reservoir, many regions could face severe drought conditions in the coming decades.

Glaciers, ice loss and rising seas

Beyond regional water concerns, glacier melt is a significant driver of global sea-level rise.

Between 2000 and 2023, glaciers lost a total of 6,542 billion tonnes of ice, contributing 18 millimeters to rising ocean levels.

The rate of ice loss has surged from 231 billion tons per year in the early 2000s to 314 billion tons per year in the past decade.

Glaciers now rank as the second-largest contributor to rising sea levels, surpassed only by ocean warming.

They contribute more to sea-level rise than both the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets combined. This growing contribution underscores the urgency of addressing glacier melt in climate policy discussions.

“Glaciers are vital freshwater resources, especially for local communities in Central Asia and the Central Andes, where glaciers dominate runoff during warm and dry seasons,” said glaciologist Inés Dussaillant.

“But when it comes to sea-level rise, the Arctic and Antarctic regions, with their much larger glacier areas, are the key players. However, almost one-quarter of the glacier contribution to sea-level rise originates from Alaska.”

Advancing satellite monitoring for future research

The findings from this research demonstrate the value of long-term satellite monitoring. While satellites were not initially designed to track glacier loss, scientists have successfully adapted them to measure changes in ice volume over time.

“The research is the result of sustained efforts by the community and by space agencies over many years, to exploit a variety of satellites that were not initially specifically designed for the task of monitoring glaciers globally,” said Noel Gourmelen, who co-led the study.

Future missions such as Europe’s Copernicus CRISTAL mission will build on the work of ESA’s CryoSat, ensuring that glacier monitoring remains a top priority.

By improving data collection, these missions will help researchers better understand ice loss trends and their implications for global water systems.

Need for immediate action

The study was funded primarily through ESA’s FutureEO programme, with additional support from the International Association for Cryospheric Sciences and various research institutions. Stephen Plummer, ESA Earth Observation Applications scientist, highlighted the importance of the research:

“We take great pride in supporting this vital research through our ESA Science for Society programme element as it brings together, for the first time, multiple estimates of glacier mass loss from different satellites and in situ observations through a community-driven approach,” stated Plummer.

“These findings are not only crucial for advancing our scientific understanding of global glacier changes, but also provide a valuable baseline to help regions address the challenges of managing scarce freshwater resources and contribute to developing effective mitigation strategies to combat rising sea level,” Plummer concluded.

A critical moment for glaciers

The release of this study is particularly timely as 2025 marks the United Nations’ International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation.

The coming decade, designated as the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences, will be crucial for addressing glacier melt and its far-reaching consequences.

With continued scientific research, improved satellite monitoring, and decisive global action, there is still hope for mitigating the worst effects of glacier loss.

However, time is running out. The fate of the world’s glaciers – and the millions who rely on them – depends on the choices made today.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

