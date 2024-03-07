Article image
03-07-2024

Global carbon dioxide emissions hit a record high in 2023

Earth.com staff writer

Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels reached an unprecedented level in 2023, according to an international team of experts. The researchers said the continued rise in emissions from the burning of oil, coal, and natural gas is impeding progress to limit global warming.

The Global Carbon Budget assessment serves as an annual health check for Earth’s carbon cycle. The analysis quantifies the carbon added to the atmosphere through fossil fuel combustion and land-use changes, alongside the carbon sequestered by terrestrial and marine ecosystems. 

Global carbon dioxide from fossil fuels 

The preliminary analysis for 2023 unveiled a 1.1 percent increase in fossil fuel emissions over 2022, totaling 36.8 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide. 

When accounting for additional sources like deforestation and the severe wildfire season in Canada, the total emissions for 2023 were estimated at 40.9 billion metric tons. According to the analysis, both 2022 and 2023 saw record increases in carbon dioxide from fossil fuels.

Atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide 

Ben Poulter, a co-author of the report and a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, expressed concern over the trajectory of emissions, emphasizing that they are moving in the opposite direction needed to mitigate global warming. 

Since the dawn of the industrial era in 1750, the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide has surged from approximately 278 parts per million to 420 parts per million in 2023, fueling a significant increase in Earth’s surface temperature. 

Hottest year on record

The year 2023 set a new record as the hottest year, with average temperatures reaching 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.1 degrees Fahrenheit) above the mid-20th-century baseline, predominantly due to the accumulation of heat-trapping greenhouse gases.

The team utilized NASA’s Goddard Earth Observing System (GEOS) to create visualizations that map carbon emissions and absorption across the globe, integrating data on vegetation, human population density, and various infrastructural elements. 

Natural carbon sinks

“Amazingly, the ocean and land continue to absorb about half of the carbon we emit,” said Poulter. “Only about 44 percent of emissions stay in the atmosphere each year, slowing the rate of climate change, but causing ocean acidification and altering how land ecosystems function.”

Concerns are mounting over the enduring capacity of natural carbon sinks. A study led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in 2023 uncovered signs that the ocean’s carbon storage capability is waning, potentially due to its prolonged role in absorbing carbon dioxide, along with alterations in global ocean circulation affecting deep-sea carbon sequestration.

The Global Carbon Budget 

The Global Carbon Budget incorporates diverse data sources, including government and energy agency emissions inventories and satellite data from NASA’s OCO-2 instrument, to construct an exhaustive overview of the global carbon cycle. 

While emissions have shown signs of decline in regions such as Europe and the United States, a global perspective reveals an overall rise, with significant increases noted in India and China.

The Paris Agreement 

The implications of this trend are stark in the context of the Paris Agreement, established in December 2015. The goal of this international treaty is to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C. 

At the current rate of emissions, the analysis suggests a 50 percent chance of surpassing the 1.5°C threshold within approximately seven years.

Greenhouse gas emissions data

In response to these challenges, NASA and other U.S. federal agencies continue to collect and disseminate greenhouse gas emissions data, contributing to the establishment of the U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center. 

This multi-agency initiative aims to consolidate observational and model-based information, providing a comprehensive resource for policymakers and decision-makers to navigate the complexities of climate change mitigation.

Transitioning away from fossil fuels 

Glen Peters is an expert in the Centre for International Climate Research (CICERO) in Norway. Just before the Global Carbon Budget report was released in December, Peters commented on the lack of significant progress in transitioning to clean energy. He recalled that scientists were optimistic in 2015, hoping that emission levels might peak.

“Yet, here we are again, with a new peak in 2022, and yet another peak expected again in 2023,” said Peters. “My concern is that we are doing half the job, growing clean energy, and not doing the other half of the job, transitioning away from fossil fuels.”

Video Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
Global-carbon.jpg
03-07-2024
Global carbon dioxide emissions hit a record high in 2023
Dormant-invasive-plants.jpg
03-07-2024
Time bombs: Invasive plants can lie dormant for centuries
2024/03/monkey_waiting-patiently_rewarding_1m.jpg
03-07-2024
Monkeys and humans quickly learn that patience is rewarding
Bangkok,Thailand.,10,April,,2019,:,Non-alcoholic,Version,Of,Heineken
03-07-2024
Are zero-alcohol drinks a type of gateway drug for teens?
Clifftops,At,Kilve,Beach,Ont,He,Somerset,Coastline
03-07-2024
World’s 'newest' oldest forest, recently discovered, is full of Calamophyton trees
Hungry,Dog,With,Sad,Eyes,Is,Waiting,For,Feeding,At
03-07-2024
Many dogs have a genetic mutation that causes constant hunger and obesity
Long-COVID-iron.jpg
03-07-2024
Cause of long COVID has finally been discovered by scientists
2024/03/nature-experiences_alter_time-perception_1m.jpg
03-06-2024
Being in nature changes our overall perception of time
2024/03/River-respiration.jpg
03-06-2024
River respiration is a lot like breathing in humans
Social-beluga-whales.jpg
03-06-2024
Beluga whales are losing their social bonds as temperatures rise
Abstract,3d,Illustration,Of,The,Biological,Cell,And,The,Mitochondria
03-06-2024
Leaking 'cell batteries' called mitochondria cause many human diseases
Honeybee-health.jpg
03-06-2024
A gentle tap on the hive reveals honeybee health
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved