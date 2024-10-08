Global drought has caused crisis levels of food and water scarcity

As we edge into the latter half of 2024, an unsettling trend has taken hold around the globe. Temperatures have soared to unseen heights, pushing the global average to an unprecedented 17.16°C (62.89°F) in July and intensifying drought conditions worldwide.

This blazing escalation in global heat is not an isolated even t- its implications reverberate through ecosystems, economies, and the everyday lives of millions of people.

Impacts of global drought

Such extreme heat has culminated in the accelerated evaporation of soil water, leaving vegetation in a fragile state and stressing biodiversity in numerous regions worldwide.

Coupled with atypically low rainfall, major river basins like the Amazon, La Plata, and Zambezi have witnessed dwindling water flows – greatly impacting the broader ecosystems and economies tied to them.

A bizarre fusion of climate factors, namely El Niño, the positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole, and the warm phase of the Tropical North Atlantic, has exacerbated drought conditions in select regions.

Consequently, South America, southern Africa, and parts of Mediterranean and eastern Europe are grappling with severe water scarcity.

Widespread temperature anomalies

The European Commission’s Joint Research Center (JRC) recently published a report entitled “Global Drought Overview.- September 2024,” which offers a detailed analysis of temperature and rainfall anomalies.

The paper reveals that several regions of the world have experienced very pronounced warm temperature anomalies.

In July 2024, temperature anomalies exceeded 3°C in north-western North America, eastern Canada, the Mediterranean, eastern Europe, south-eastern and central Africa, Iran, western and central Russia, Japan, and Antarctica.

Prolonged drought events

The time period from August 2023 to July 2024 witnessed 52 individual prolonged meteorological drought events.

The most grievous and enduring droughts coursed through South America, central and eastern Asia, central Africa, and North America.

With droughts, heatwaves, and warm spells plaguing many parts of the world, crop productivity has taken a significant hit.

Ripple effects of drought

Drought-stricken areas are now contending with dwindling crop yields and outright crop failures, influencing income levels and local economies.

This domino effect has dangerously ramped up food stress to crisis levels across the world. The scarcity of food leaves the most vulnerable populations exposed to heightened hunger and malnutrition risks.

In southern Africa, for instance, millions are likely to rely on food aid in the near future. The lethal combination of a prolonged lack of rain and high evaporation has sent water sources such as rivers, lakes, and reservoirs on a steep descent.

Power and water shortages

The Amazon River’s alarmingly low water levels are threatening agriculture, drinking water supplies, transportation, and hydropower production in South America.

Simultaneously, southern Africa is grappling with power shortages and blackouts courtesy of the extremely low water flow of the Zambezi River.

Water shortages have forced governments in Morocco, Spain, Italy, and South Africa to implement water use restrictions.

As a result, disputes over water rights in the Nile Basin and some parts of South America are pressing issues.

Urgent need for adaptation

Despite predictions that Central Africa and northern Europe could experience wetter-than-average conditions in the coming months, the general trend will be persistent dry and warmer-than-average conditions across the majority of the affected regions. This is likely to further reduce river flows and strain water resources.

Efficient water management, which includes reducing water loss throughout grid pipelines, sustainable irrigation systems, and investing in rainwater harvesting and desalination, can contribute to building water resilience in these trying times.

Need for proactive measures

Such a grim forecast highlights the urgent need for international cooperation and swift interventions, particularly in the most affected regions.

For example, more than 30 million people – primarily in southern Africa – will require food assistance between October 2024 and March 2025.

Proactive measures like drought monitoring can equip farmers and policymakers with crucial evidence to anticipate and prepare for drought events.

The use of drought-resistant crops, which require less water and have a higher tolerance for heat, can also help reduce food loss.

Additional proactive measures include agricultural practices like agroforestry techniques, conservation tillage, and crop rotation.

The report is published by the European Commission.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–