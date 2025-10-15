Global life expectancy climbs, but preventable deaths remain high

People everywhere are living longer than ever before. Global life expectancy has risen by more than 20 years since 1950, and mortality rates have dropped by two-thirds.

Every country has made progress, but the story is uneven. Longer lives don’t always mean healthier ones, and many young people are dying before reaching old age.

The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, published in The Lancet and presented at the World Health Summit in Berlin, captures that contrast. It’s both a success report and a warning – proof that progress can hide new problems.

Rising risks for young adults

Adolescents and young adults are facing risks that earlier generations escaped. In North America and Latin America, deaths among people aged 20 to 39 are increasing.

Drugs, alcohol, and suicide are taking more lives each year. Sub-Saharan Africa faces a different struggle, where infectious diseases and unintentional injuries still dominate.

“The rapid growth in the world’s aging population and evolving risk factors have ushered in a new era of global health challenges,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

“The evidence presented in the Global Burden of Disease study is a wake-up call, urging government and health care leaders to respond swiftly and strategically.”

Infant survival has improved dramatically thanks to better nutrition, vaccines, and health care access. But that success fades as children grow up. Teenagers and young adults now face health risks that are social, psychological, and often preventable.

Chronic conditions take the lead

The world’s leading causes of death have changed. Infectious diseases once dominated; now chronic illnesses lead.

Heart disease, stroke, and diabetes top the list. COVID-19, the biggest killer in 2021, dropped to 20th place by 2023. That’s progress, but it comes with a warning – lifestyle diseases have taken center stage.

While mortality from heart disease and stroke has declined, other chronic conditions are climbing. Diabetes, kidney disease, Alzheimer’s, and HIV/AIDS are spreading faster than before. Geography shapes these outcomes more than genetics.

In high-income countries, women live past 80. In sub-Saharan Africa, many don’t reach 40. Longevity has become a matter of location, not just medicine.

Preventable deaths still widespread

Nearly half of all global deaths stem from risks that people can change. High blood pressure, air pollution, smoking, obesity, and high blood sugar lead the list. These are not rare or mysterious dangers – they’re daily realities for billions.

Lead exposure still affects millions, long after the end of leaded fuel. The metal lingers in soil, old paint, and even cookware. New data link it directly to heart disease. Climate change adds new pressure.

Rising heat, drought, and polluted air now multiply health threats, especially in South Asia and across the Sahel. The planet itself is turning into a stress test for human health.

Mental health crisis deepens

The rise in mental disorders is striking. Anxiety has grown by 63 percent, and depression by 26 percent. Violence, sexual abuse, and economic strain make the crisis worse. These conditions don’t only cause emotional pain – they shorten lives.

Young adults stand on the front line of this crisis. Many face constant uncertainty, social isolation, and financial instability.

Without early support, these pressures turn into lifelong illness. Access to mental health care remains limited in much of the world, leaving millions to cope alone.

Big divide in life expectancy

Health outcomes no longer depend on medical knowledge but on access and stability.

Wealthier countries are battling diseases of excess. Poorer nations are still fighting infections, malnutrition, and unsafe environments. The gap between them is growing again.

“Decades of work to close the gap in low-income regions with persistent health inequities are in danger of unraveling due to the recent cuts to international aid,” said Professor Emmanuela Gakidou of IHME.

“These countries rely on global health funding for life-saving primary care, medicine, and vaccines. Without it, the gap is sure to widen.”

Her words echo across the data. When funding falls, hospitals lose supplies, and communities lose care. The chain reaction can reverse decades of hard-earned improvement.

Making longer lives healthier

Researchers analyzed more than 310,000 data sources to create the most complete picture of global health and life expectancy ever assembled.

The findings are clear: nearly half of all deaths and disabilities could be prevented. Governments need to move from reaction to prevention.

The world has mastered the art of extending life. The challenge now is to make those extra years healthy and meaningful. Saving lives is no longer enough. The next step in global health is protecting them.

The study is published in the journal The Lancet.

—–

