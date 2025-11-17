Going seven days without food shows many positive health benefits in new study

Fasting gets a lot of attention, but most reports focus on a few routine lab numbers. That leaves a very narrow view of a complex process.

If you really want to know how the body adapts during a full week without calories, you need to track many signals at once and see how they change day by day.

A research team launched a study to do exactly that. They tracked how the body reorganized its chemistry across an entire week of fasting, not just on day one and day seven.

The result reads like a day-by-day log of the body’s priorities as fuel runs low and internal systems adjust, deepening our understanding of how the body responds during extended periods without food.

Studying the seven-day fast

Scientists at Queen Mary’s Precision Healthcare University Research Institute (PHURI) and the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences outline a roadmap for future studies that could pave the way for new therapeutic interventions – including options for individuals who cannot fast for medical reasons.

Researchers enrolled twelve healthy adults and supervised them through a seven-day, water-only fast. They collected blood before the fast, every day during it, and again afterward.

Instead of checking only glucose or cholesterol, they measured about 3,000 proteins over time using proteomics, a method that can detect thousands of circulating molecules at once and capture how they rise or fall across days.

This design allowed the team to link specific calendar days of fasting to precise shifts in circulating proteins. Because samples were taken repeatedly, the data show timing, direction, and coordination rather than a single snapshot.

Proteins change in seven-day fast

Proteins carry signals, catalyze reactions, form structures, and control activity across tissues. When their levels change together, they can reveal which systems the body is turning up or down. Looking at thousands at once turns the protein catalog into a timeline of events.

That timeline shows how metabolism, immune activity, and tissue maintenance respond to zero-calorie conditions. It also shows which adjustments appear early and which arrive only after several days.

The body doesn’t flip into “fasting mode” on day one. Early shifts are scattered and modest. The largest and most coordinated changes in blood proteins appear around day three, with broad reorganization that continues through the rest of the week.

Nine patterns, 1,000 changes

Because so many proteins were measured, the team grouped them by how they changed over time. They identified nine distinct patterns.

Some proteins climbed steadily, some fell quickly and stayed low, and others spiked at specific points before moving back toward baseline.

More than a thousand proteins changed significantly during the fast. Together, these patterns point to energy conservation, a transition in fuel use, and a push to protect key tissues while energy intake remains at zero.

A striking signal came from proteins that make up the extracellular matrix – the network that surrounds cells and helps maintain tissue structure and cell-to-cell communication.

Many of these molecules shifted during fasting, indicating that structural and signaling frameworks – not just energy pathways – adjust.

One protein, Tenascin-R, stood out because it is usually discussed in the context of the nervous system. Its change in the blood during fasting raises questions about how a zero-calorie week may affect communication in or around neural tissues.

The finding does not claim an answer; it sets up testable questions for future work.

Hormones also change

Appetite and fat-storage signals changed in telling ways. Leptin, produced by fat cells to signal “we have enough energy stored,” dropped as the fast progressed.

At the same time, leptin receptor levels increased in the blood. That combination looks like a shift toward higher sensitivity as the leptin signal weakens.

Other hormone-like proteins changed in directions that aren’t related to storage.

FGF21 rose, consistent with increased reliance on fat and ketones. Follistatin, a protein linked to muscle and metabolic control, increased. Adiponectin tended to decrease.

These changes align with a body that is mobilizing internal reserves rather than storing energy.

Body changes seven-day fast

The team tracked physical changes alongside the blood measurements. On average, participants lost about 12.5 pounds (5.7 kilograms) over the week.

DXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) scans showed shifts in both fat mass and lean tissue, providing a more detailed picture than a simple scale reading can give.

They also collected urine and measured nitrogen excretion to gauge protein breakdown.

Across the week, nitrogen excretion declined, a sign that the body adjusted how it used and conserved amino acids as fasting continued. In practical terms, the body conserved more protein over time.

From carbohydrates to ketones

Fuel use followed a textbook sequence. In the first day or two of fasting, the body mainly burned through stored carbohydrates. As the fast continued, reliance on fat and ketones grew.

The proteomic data aligned with that shift, showing a broad retuning of hormones, immune mediators, and structural proteins that matched the change in fuel.

That coordination matters. It tells us the fuel swap is not a single switch. It is a gradual, coordinated shift across many systems that work together so essential functions keep going while food intake remains at zero.

Seven-day fasting works

This study is not a how-to guide. A seven-day, water-only fast is considered “extreme” and these took place under strict medical supervision.

The study involved only twelve people, so we cannot assume the same patterns will hold for everyone. A change in a protein is not automatically good or bad; context matters.

The value here lies in the map. The data show, in fine detail, how the human body reorganizes itself during a week with zero calories.

Energy use shifts, but so do tissue structure signals, immune messages, and protein networks tied to long-term disease pathways.

With this map on the table, researchers can test strategies that capture helpful parts of the response – like fuel flexibility or specific protein shifts – without asking people to stop eating for an entire week.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Metabolism.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–