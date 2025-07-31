Going to sleep at random times could be harming your health

People have been told for decades to get eight solid hours, yet a huge data set now suggests that when you sleep can overshadow how long you sleep.

More than one in three American adults routinely get less than seven hours of nightly rest.

In a new analysis of 88,461 volunteers wearing wrist actigraphy sensors, Professor Shengfeng Wang of Peking University and colleagues linked irregular bedtimes and other sleep rhythm problems to a startling range of 172 diseases.

Irregular sleep harms your health

The researchers found that over nearly seven years, irregular sleep patterns accounted for about 23 percent of the risk for these health problems. Trouble staying asleep and getting quality rest played a role – but the biggest factor was having an unstable sleep schedule.

The Sleep Regularity Index, a metric that tracks how closely each day’s pattern matches the next, has also predicted death more accurately than sleep duration.

Researchers from Vanderbilt University reported that participants in the most irregular quartile faced a 53 percent higher risk of dying over eight years, even after adjusting for age, BMI, and existing illness.

Sleeping after 12:30 a.m. was linked to a 2.57-fold higher risk of liver cirrhosis. Inconsistent sleep-wake cycles more than doubled the risk of gangrene. “Our findings underscore the overlooked importance of sleep regularity,” said Wang.

Hidden disease risks

Sleep traits explained over 20 percent of cases in 92 out of 172 illnesses. That includes 37 percent of Parkinson’s cases and 36 percent of type 2 diabetes cases.

The team used the population attributable fraction, a metric that asks how much disease would vanish if everyone adopted the healthiest sleep profile.

For context, about 30 percent of U.S. coronary heart disease deaths are blamed on cigarette smoking.

The analysis also showed how seldom multiple sleep dimensions overlapped; 58 percent of affected disorders linked to only one aspect of sleep. That pattern hints that a single prescription such as “just sleep more” misses important biological pathways.

The myth of too much sleep

Surveys suggested nine-hour sleepers risk heart and stroke issues, but objective data linked them to only one disease.

One out of five so-called “long sleepers” actually spent nine hours in bed but slept under six hours.

Removing misclassified participants erased the link between long sleep and heart disease, easing concerns for healthy long sleepers. Objective trackers, in other words, can clear away the noise that plagues self reports.

What your body clock controls

Regularity outperformed duration partly because the body’s internal circadian rhythm coordinates hormones, metabolism, and immunity on a 24-hour loop.

Two wrist-derived measures capture that rhythm: relative amplitude – the contrast between daytime activity and nighttime rest – and interdaily stability.

Low relative amplitude predicted COPD and kidney failure in the UK, with similar results in U.S. NHANES data. Inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP) mediated up to 10 percent of the effect, hinting at one biological conduit.

Scientists are studying whether evening light, late caffeine, and social media habits weaken relative amplitude. Small behavior changes might lower major medical costs.

Regular sleep boosts your health

“Regularity is probably best for the continuity of your sleep,” said neuroscientist Matt Walker. Simple habits help: anchor wake up time, dim lights an hour before bed, and reserve the bedroom for sleep to nudge your body clock into a steady groove.

Early evidence shows that forward rotating shift schedules better align with circadian rhythms. This change reduces fatigue and improves blood pressure within weeks.

Sleep trackers can’t measure brain activity yet, and the people in this study were mostly older adults. Future research will need to include a wider range of people and more in-depth sleep tests.

Still, the size of the data makes a strong case that sticking to a regular bedtime should be part of basic health advice, right alongside eating well and staying active.

Trials are testing if phone nudges, light filters, or noise rules can reduce disease linked to irregular sleep. If the results hold, the cheapest medicine may be a reliable alarm clock.

The study is published in the journal Health Data Science.

