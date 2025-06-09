Gold-eating fungus discovery could revolutionize the search for metals and minerals on Earth, asteroids, and other planets

It appears that a new chapter is opening in the quest for precious metals. Scientists have uncovered a surprising fungus that incorporates gold into its structure in soils where trace particles of this metal occur.

This discovery raises eyebrows because gold rarely reacts with living organisms. It caught everyone’s attention when researchers noticed bits of gold attached to the microscopic strands of the fungus.

Mycelium are the fine, thread-like filaments that help fungi absorb nutrients. In the case of this fungus, they seem capable of interacting with gold through metabolism in ways many believed to be nearly impossible.

“Gold is so chemically inactive that this type of interaction is unusual and surprising,” remarked Dr. Tsing Bohu, the lead researcher at CSIRO.

Discovering gold-eating fungus

Dr. Bohu and his colleagues at CSIRO, first observed that the fungus grows faster and appears healthier when gold attaches to its cells.

Some experts think these findings could help geologists detect underground gold deposits through more targeted surveys.

Exploration companies have historically analyzed plants, soils, and even water to locate gold-rich areas, but the use of gold-seeking fungi opens the door for a more focused approach.

Humans have been obsessed with gold for centuries because of its scarcity and status in global markets. It is essential in medical devices, smartphones, and numerous other technologies.

Yet the effort to mine gold comes with challenges, including large excavation sites and water-intensive processing.

This new fungal method could reduce environmental pressures because it taps into the natural processes of living organisms rather than relying on large-scale digging or harsh chemicals.

Why this “gold fungus” stands out

The fungus studied by the Australian team belongs to strains similar to Fusarium oxysporum, which has been reported to transform inorganic particles through metabolic pathways.

These pathways allow gold to accumulate in or on the fungal filaments over time. The fungus in question draws energy from its surroundings in ways that encourage gold accumulation, though researchers are still pinpointing the precise enzymes involved.

An intriguing strain called Candida rugopelliculosa has also been noted for producing gold nanoparticles through a stress response when exposed to certain gold compounds.

Scientists suggest that these microorganisms release specific polysaccharides and proteins to reduce the metal ions and keep the resulting gold in stable nanoparticle form.

This biological trick could be a big win for miners looking for less destructive ways to harvest precious metals.

Turning eyes toward the stars

Space agencies and private companies are already exploring methods to mine resources on asteroids, whose metal content is often richer than that of Earth’s crust. The fungus’s ability to process gold in harsh conditions shows potential for extraterrestrial applications.

Some researchers envision deploying specialized microbial colonies to break down metals in orbiting rocks, transforming space mining into a more efficient, lighter operation without the need for massive excavators.

Engineers debate how well a fungus would perform in low-gravity environments with limited nutrients. Yet the concept of sending living systems into space to work on raw materials intrigues those who want to lower mission costs.

If the fungus can multiply and process metals using minimal equipment, it might shift how organizations plan resource extraction far from Earth.

Fresh angle on sustainability

Governments worldwide are tightening environmental rules on mining because of landscape damage and water pollution.

Traditional methods to extract gold frequently involve toxic substances or large energy inputs. The new fungus-based approach presents an idea that goes hand-in-hand with more eco-conscious strategies.

It is also potentially safer for workers, who could see a reduced need for heavy machinery. More importantly, harnessing a living organism’s capabilities means that gold may be collected in forms that are easier to refine with fewer harsh processes.

Although these notions remain in the early stages, they shine a light on how biology can inform industrial practices.

Challenges and future plans

Scientists must still figure out how to cultivate this organism on a grand scale. The fungus may need very particular conditions to produce gold particles efficiently.

Moisture, soil pH, and other minerals might influence how well it grows and how much gold it accumulates.

Ensuring no harmful mutations take place during large-scale fungal cultivation is also a concern. The introduction of any non-native organism to new environments warrants caution, especially if plans involve use in space.

Collaboration among biologists, engineers, and mining experts could clarify best practices so that the fungus remains beneficial without unexpected ecological impacts.

Prospects for the mining industry

Some mining firms are already discussing the potential for gold-focused fungal detection kits. These kits could analyze samples in less time than typical drilling and surveying routines.

Once the fungus picks up subtle traces of gold, exploration teams would zero in on precise areas with a higher likelihood of viable deposits.

The same methods could apply to other metals that share certain chemical traits with gold. Meanwhile, ongoing research is exploring variations of the fungus that absorb different elements to aid geologists in pinpointing new sources of valuable minerals.

The study is published in Heliyon.

