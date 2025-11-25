Golden retrievers and humans share genes that influence emotions

Golden retrievers speak a subtle language. A tilted head, a hesitant step into a new room, a sudden spark of joy in the middle of play – each gesture hints at a rich inner life shaped by experience and biology. Scientists are now seeing that balance with far greater clarity.

A recent study led by the University of Cambridge has uncovered deep genetic patterns that guide canine emotions. Their work also shows that dogs and humans share surprising biological threads in their emotional lives.

Golden retriever genes linked to humans

The researchers studied over 1,000 golden retrievers from a long-running health project. Owners completed a detailed behavior survey that captured fear, aggression, sensitivity, and social reactions.

The scientists compared these scores with each dog’s DNA. This revealed 12 strong genetic regions that shape key behavioral traits. Nine more regions showed meaningful signals that deserve future study.

Many of these dog genes match human genes linked to anxiety, mood variation, cognitive ability, and sensitivity. This supports a long standing idea that dogs and humans share biological routes that regulate emotional patterns across species.

“The findings are really striking – they provide strong evidence that humans and golden retrievers have shared genetic roots for their behavior,” said Dr. Eleanor Raffan, a researcher in the University of Cambridge.

Genes that shape dog emotions

The study shows that genes affect overarching emotional states rather than direct actions. A gene tied to dog directed fear corresponds to irritability and sensitivity in people.

A gene linked to non-social fear in dogs relates to human traits such as mood swings, loneliness, and patterns seen in depression.

Some of the strongest signals involved dogs prone to fear or aggression. These dogs often carried variants linked to human worry or anxiety.

This suggests that certain dogs react strongly because their emotional systems run more intensely from the start.

“If your golden retriever cowers behind the sofa every time the doorbell rings, perhaps you might have a bit more empathy if you know they’re genetically driven to feel sensitive and anxious,” said study co-author Dr. Anna Morros Nuevo.

Learning in golden retrievers

Trainability stood out as a major trait shaped by genetics. The gene ROMO1 was central to this quality. In humans this gene links to intelligence, emotional sensitivity, and even depression risk.

This hints that good training requires more than timing and rewards. A dog’s internal state shapes how it learns.

“These results show that genetics govern behavior, making some dogs predisposed to finding the world stressful,” said study co-author Enoch Alex.

Two other genes tied to trainability, ADGRL2 and ITPR2, also link to emotional traits in people, such as guilty feelings, worry, and mental strain.

This overlap suggests learning and emotion operate together in both species through shared biological pathways.

Beyond single genes, broad patterns emerged across the genome. Many regions influenced several behaviors at once.

One large area tied to energy levels also contained IGF1, a gene known for shaping body size. Dogs with a certain variant had more weight and lower energy. This reveals how one biological system can influence both physical and emotional traits at the same time.

The team compared their findings with earlier work on canine behavior. Several genes repeatedly appeared across studies for different traits.

The results support the idea that fear, aggression, sensitivity, and energy arise from common emotional starting points rather than being completely separate systems.

Human and dog genes

Human emotional traits often show strong genetic overlap. The same appears true for dogs.

A dog with strong fear or sensitivity may express a broad emotional tendency rooted in biology, not just a reaction to one event. Understanding this could improve training strategies, home life, and veterinary care.

“Dogs in our home share not only our physical environment, but may also share some of the psychological challenges associated with modern living,” said Professor Daniel Mills.

The project used a single breed, which increased precision. Golden retrievers have a consistent genetic structure due to their shared ancestry. This made it easier to spot important patterns with fewer animals than large mixed breed studies require.

The results clarify why golden retrievers show such varied emotions despite having similar backgrounds.

Insights into emotional health

The research highlights how genes influence fear, curiosity, sensitivity, social awareness, and learning across species.

Some traits that owners view as “problem behavior” may reflect deeper emotional states shaped by inherited biology.

Dogs with strong fear responses may resemble humans who worry too much or react strongly to stress. These parallels add weight to the idea that dogs can help scientists understand human emotional health.

Improving care for golden retrievers

This work may guide new approaches to canine care. Dogs with gene variants linked to anxiety in humans may respond well to treatments used for anxiety reduction.

A better understanding of emotional wiring could help trainers choose suitable methods for each dog. It may also help breeders think carefully about emotional traits when planning future lines.

The study reveals a truth many dog owners sense already. Dogs feel the world intensely. They carry emotional patterns shaped by both life and genetics.

Their experiences sit on top of deep biological roots that mirror our own. When we understand these roots, we see dogs with more patience and insight.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–