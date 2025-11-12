Good news for green energy: Greenland surprises with a new lithium deposit

Brunswick Exploration confirmed one lithium bearing rock and found another at its Paamiut project in southwest Greenland. The sites sit about 16 miles from the town of Paamiut, roughly 160 miles south of Nuuk.

Each rock body is a pegmatite, a very coarse grained igneous rock that can host lithium. Field mapping shows widths near 10 to 20 feet and lengths near 130 to 200 feet.

Lithium occurs mainly as spodumene, a lithium aluminum silicate mineral used as ore. Two dykes sit roughly 33 feet apart inside a shear zone that cuts a narrow greenstone belt.

“These additional lithium bearing pegmatites highlight the team’s ability to identify and make new grassroots discoveries. We are evaluating next steps at Paamiut and have already begun planning for a maiden drill program at Nuuk,” said Killian Charles, the President and CEO of Brunswick Exploration.

Why Greenland lithium matters

Most of the world’s lithium today comes from salt brines and hard rock mines. Spodumene rich pegmatites feed many battery supply chains because they can be upgraded and refined at commercial scale.

Researchers have shown how lithium rich pegmatites can form through repeated melting in the crust, creating pockets where lithium concentrates, as detailed in a 2023 study. hose processes help explain why belts of ancient crust around Nuuk are being mapped for lithium.

Historical work near Paamiut recorded spodumene in the 1970s, which places the new fieldwork in a known prospective neighborhood, according to a GEUS overview. The new dykes extend that story into terrain with ship access.

The team used a portable X-ray fluorescence scanner called a pXRF which is a handheld device that screens rock for elements on site. USGS outlines how this method guides sampling in a short factsheet.

They also used a laser technique that pulses a rock surface to read its light signature to cross check the signal called LIBS. USGS describes the approach and its strengths in an accessible explainer.

The dykes cut a greenstone belt, an old package of volcanic and sedimentary rocks that can host ore deposits. These belts thread through the North Atlantic Craton, which underlies much of southwest Greenland.

GEUS mapped pegmatites across the Nuuk area and documented lithium in several belts, including the Ivisaartoq field. Those data help explorers focus on corridors where the right granites and structures overlap.

Grain size, chemistry, and deformation all matter when deciding where to sample. Teams look for spodumene, lepidolite, and associated minerals, and then build a geologic model that can be tested with drilling.

Access, rules, and next steps

Access matters in the Arctic. The Paamiut finds sit near fjords, deep coastal inlets that can host seasonal ship landings, which can lower logistics costs compared with inland helicopter staging. Any drilling will proceed under Greenland’s Mining Act and licensing rules.

Laboratory confirmation is already in motion. The company sent grab samples to an accredited lab for assays and will prepare thin sections for mineral studies to verify spodumene textures and chemistry.

Greenland’s record shows bursts of early work followed by pauses as projects mature. Historical field notes recorded spodumene near Paamiut decades ago and today’s work revisits that terrain with better tools and a clearer sense of what to look for.

Context for Greenland’s lithium rush

The timing of Greenland’s new finds coincides with intense competition for lithium among major economies. Demand for the metal is expected to triple by 2030 as electric vehicle production expands and nations race to secure reliable supplies.

Europe has prioritized domestic sources to reduce dependence on imports from Australia and South America, positioning Greenland as a strategic partner due to its proximity and governance ties with Denmark.

Yet, global analysts caution that remote deposits come with steep logistics costs and uncertain pricing. Infrastructure upgrades, environmental safeguards, and market volatility could all influence whether Greenland’s lithium enters production quickly or remains a long-term reserve for future demand.

Environmental and economic significance

Greenland’s growing interest in lithium exploration reflects the global rush for critical minerals, key elements essential for clean energy technology.

These include lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, all crucial for batteries, wind turbines, and electric vehicles.

Developing local sources could reduce reliance on imports and diversify supply chains that are currently concentrated in a few countries.

At the same time, exploration raises questions about environmental oversight. Fjord ecosystems are sensitive to disturbance, and mining requires careful management of waste rock and water quality.

Greenland’s mineral authorities have emphasized baseline studies and community consultation before large-scale extraction proceeds.

