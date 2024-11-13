Grandchildren are a source of joy and well-being for older adults

As families across America prepare to gather for the holidays, new research from the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging highlights the importance of grandchildren in the lives of older adults.

The findings emphasize how grandparents not only cherish these family connections but may also gain mental health benefits and reduced feelings of loneliness from regular interactions with their grandchildren.

Reduced loneliness and better mental health

The poll surveyed adults aged 50 and older, revealing that 60% have at least one grandchild, including adopted and step-grandchildren.

Grandparents, especially those over age 65, report lower feelings of isolation compared to those without grandchildren.

Seventy-two percent of grandparents say they “hardly ever” feel isolated, compared with 62% of people without grandchildren. Additionally, fewer grandparents rate their mental health as “fair or poor” than those without grandchildren.

“For many older people, becoming a grandparent is a major milestone in their lives,” said Kate Bauer, an associate professor of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

Bauer hopes these findings will encourage policy discussions about social interaction’s role in the well-being of people over 50, especially those raising young grandchildren.

Grandparents provide essential care

Grandparents often provide essential care for their grandchildren, with nearly half of those with grandchildren under 18 offering regular support.

Around 20% provide care at least weekly, and 8% offer near-daily care. Notably, Hispanic grandparents are more likely to care for a grandchild daily or nearly so (15%) than their non-Hispanic white (7%) and Black counterparts (9%).

Financially, grandparents also play a significant role. Nearly one-third (32%) reported supporting their grandchildren in the past year. This includes 23% who contributed to daily expenses and 10% who helped with educational costs or other large expenses like summer camps and sports.

The joy of visits with grandchildren

The poll found that grandparents who frequently see their grandchildren report lower feelings of isolation. Among those who see their grandchildren daily, 78% say they rarely feel isolated.

The trend continues even with weekly or monthly visits, where 73% reported low levels of isolation. In contrast, 65% of grandparents who see their grandchildren only every few months or less feel this way.

Older adults who see their grandchildren often also report better mental health. Only 4% of those who see their grandchildren weekly say their mental health is fair or poor, compared with 13% of those with less frequent visits.

This trend highlights the social and emotional benefits of regular intergenerational connections.

Sharing meals, cooking, and social bonding

Beyond caregiving and financial support, grandparents connect with their grandchildren through shared meals and cooking.

The poll revealed that 61% of grandparents with grandchildren aged one to 17 shared at least one meal in the past month, and 36% cooked or baked together.

“Eating, and especially cooking, with grandchildren can be an opportunity for older adults to make important social and cultural connections,” Bauer said.

She emphasized that grandparents often pass down family recipes and positive messages about nutrition during these activities, fostering healthy eating habits.

Grandfamilies and living arrangements

About 6% of grandparents live in the same home as at least one grandchild, with this percentage slightly higher among Black and Hispanic older adults (9%) than white adults (5%).

Additionally, 3% of all grandparents over 50 hold primary custody of a grandchild, with this figure doubling among those aged 50 to 64.

Bauer notes that grandparents raising grandchildren, often called “grandfamilies,” play a critical stabilizing role, especially during challenging family circumstances. She calls for further research to understand the needs and impact of these family structures on children’s well-being.

Insights from older adults

A closer look at Michigan’s older adults, thanks to funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, found similar trends.

Sixty-three percent of Michiganders aged 50 and older are grandparents, and those in northern and central Michigan are more likely to have grandchildren than those in southeastern areas.

The poll also showed a higher percentage of Black grandparents in Michigan providing daily care (25%) compared to the national average.

In addition, 30% of Black Michigan grandparents see their grandchildren daily, compared to 15% of white grandparents. Older women in Michigan are also more likely to spend time with grandchildren every day (21%) compared to men (11%).

Meaningful role of grandchildren

The poll’s findings, based on responses from 3,486 adults across the U.S., emphasize the meaningful role that grandchildren play in the lives of older adults.

By fostering connections with grandchildren, older adults may experience improved mental health and reduced loneliness.

Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren, the poll director, encourages healthcare providers to consider grandparents’ roles in their patients’ lives as a way to address loneliness, even if those connections are virtual.

As the holiday season approaches, these findings highlight the lasting bonds between grandparents and grandchildren, reinforcing the vital role of family connections in supporting the well-being of older adults.

