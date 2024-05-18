Grasslands are a critical component of global agriculture and ecosystems

Grasslands often fly under the radar when it comes to public awareness of their ecosystem services. While forests are well-known for their timber production, water regulation, climate impact, and recreational value, grasslands are rarely mentioned in the same breath.

However, these unassuming landscapes play a crucial role in our food supply and offer a wide range of benefits that are essential for human well-being.

Revealing the secrets of grassland ecosystem services

Valentin Klaus, a senior scientist at ETH Zurich’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAS), and his colleagues from Agroscope recently published a study in Nature Communications that highlights the diverse ecosystem services provided by grasslands.

The researchers examined 90 permanent grassland areas on over 30 farms in the canton of Solothurn, Switzerland, to understand how different farming practices influence these services.

Provisioning, regulating, and cultural services

Grasslands are not just vast expanses of green. They serve as important carbon stores, helping to mitigate climate change. They also provide a haven for biodiversity, supporting a wide range of plant and animal species.

Additionally, grasslands protect against soil erosion and offer cultural services, such as an attractive landscape with grazing animals that delights hikers and tourists.

The researchers considered three main grassland farming practices in their study: fertilization (use of fertilizer or unfertilized extensive grassland), type of use (meadow or pasture), and farming system (conventional IP Suisse or organic).

They analyzed the soils and plant communities of all the grasslands involved and split their analysis into three groups: provisioning services, regulating services, and cultural services.

Unlocking grassland ecosystem potential through farming

The study revealed that farming practices have a significant effect on many ecosystem services. However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach that delivers all ecosystem services simultaneously.

“We’ve observed that farming practices have a significant effect on many ecosystem services,” says Valentin Klaus. “However, there’s no one ‘Swiss army knife’ of farming practice that delivers all ecosystem services.”

Extensive farming without fertilizer, such as semi-natural pastures and meadows, greatly enhances biodiversity, soil protection, and landscape aesthetics. However, it significantly reduces the quantity and quality of feed production for farmers.

“This trade-off between feed production and cultural or regulating services is well known. However, we were able to clearly show that extensive grassland farming produces not only biodiversity benefits but also many societally relevant ecosystem services,” Klaus explains.

Pastures vs. meadows debate continues

The researchers found a pronounced effect on ecosystem services depending on whether grassland was used as pasture or meadow.

Pastures are richer in plant species, have a higher quality of animal feed, and are aesthetically pleasing due to the presence of livestock.

On the other hand, meadows produce a higher amount of animal feed, which is important to farmers. Additionally, the plant communities in meadows, particularly unfertilized ones, are more visually appealing due to the abundance of flowering herbs.

Klaus attributes these differences to the frequent mowing of meadows, which favors certain plant species while suppressing others.

Meadows are also fertilized more intensively on average than pastures, which has an additional impact on many ecosystem services.

Organic farming provides a surprising twist

Surprisingly, organic farming had only a slight positive effect on the grassland’s ecosystem services.

Although the researchers found more symbiotic fungi and a lower risk of nitrogen leaching in organically farmed areas, conventionally and organically farmed grassland performed roughly equally well in terms of all ecosystem services.

“Although we found more symbiotic fungi and a lower risk of nitrogen leaching in such areas, conventionally and organically farmed grassland performs roughly equally well in terms of all ecosystem services,” Klaus says.

Klaus assumes that the reason for this weak effect of organic farming is due to the high similarity in how conventionally and organically farmed grassland is managed. Both can be relatively intensively used with ample fertilizer.

Mosaic of farming practices needed

The study highlights that no one type of grassland management provides all ecosystem services simultaneously. To promote grassland ecosystem services in our landscapes effectively, a mosaic of different farming practices is necessary.

“To specifically increase and promote grassland ecosystem services in our landscapes, we need a mosaic of the farming practices mentioned; in other words, a combination of areas with and without fertilization as well as meadows and pastures next to each other,” Klaus explains.

He notes that there is no one ideal type of grassland, so weighing the pros and cons is important, saying, “We have to ask ourselves: Who’s benefiting the most from what kind of management and in what location?”

If a meadow is used mainly to produce feed, biodiversity and other important services suffer. In extensive unfertilized meadows, farmers must reckon with considerable production losses.

“If we want to sustain and facilitate the provision of all ecosystem services, we need a combination of different grassland types at the farm and landscape level,” Klaus emphasizes.

Maximizing grassland ecosystems benefits

The researchers plan to use these findings to support farmers, land cooperatives, and cantonal authorities. The study helps to balance the various demands and interests and to achieve a high level of ecosystem service multifunctionality at the landscape level.

In summary, this important study unveils the hidden benefits of grasslands and emphasizes the importance of diverse farming practices in promoting ecosystem services. The findings challenge our perception of grasslands and highlight the need for a mosaic approach to grassland management.

By combining different farming practices, such as fertilization, use, and farming systems, we can unlock the full potential of grasslands and ensure the provision of essential ecosystem services.

The study serves as a valuable tool for farmers, land cooperatives, and decision-makers, empowering them to make informed choices that balance the various demands and interests while promoting sustainable grassland management.

As we move forward, it is crucial to recognize the unsung heroes of our landscapes — grasslands — and work towards preserving and enhancing these valuable ecosystems for the benefit of both humans and the environment.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–