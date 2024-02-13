Greenland's transformation: Expanding vegetation has cascading effects • Earth.com
Greenland transformation
02-13-2024

Greenland's transformation: Expanding vegetation has cascading effects

Earth.com staff writer

Over the past thirty years, Greenland has witnessed a dramatic transformation, with approximately 11,000 square miles (28,707 square kilometers) of its ice sheet and glaciers disappearing – a change that has not only reshaped its landscape but also signaled alarming trends in global warming.

This significant melt area, roughly the size of Albania, accounts for about 1.6% of Greenland’s total ice coverage, revealing an evolving landscape where ice and snow once dominated.

The findings, detailed in a study titled “Land cover changes across Greenland dominated by a doubling of vegetation in three decades,” were published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports

Land cover changes 

The study, led by a team from the University of Leeds, meticulously analyzed satellite imagery from the 1980s through the 2010s to track these transformations, uncovering a shift from predominantly icy terrains to increasingly green landscapes marked by bare rock, wetlands, and shrubs.

“Warmer temperatures are linked to the land cover changes that we are seeing on Greenland,” said Jonathan Carrivick, an earth scientist at Leeds. This correlation underscores the profound and immediate effects of rising global temperatures on delicate Arctic ecosystems.

Degradation of permafrost 

The degradation of permafrost – a critical, permanently frozen layer beneath the Earth’s surface – poses additional threats, as noted by the researchers. 

This warming-induced degradation could undermine infrastructure, destabilize buildings, and disrupt communities rooted in these vulnerable areas.

Cascading effects

Dr. Michael Grimes, the lead author of the study, further elaborated on the cascading effects of these environmental changes. “The expansion of vegetation, occurring in tandem with the retreat of glaciers and the ice sheet, is significantly altering the flow of sediments and nutrients into coastal waters,” he said. 

Such shifts hold significant implications, particularly for indigenous populations whose livelihoods and traditional practices are intricately tied to the stability of these ecosystems.

Increase in wetland areas

The study also sheds light on the broader implications of Greenland’s transformation, noting a near quadrupling of wetlands across the island. This increase in wetland areas, particularly in the east and northeast, has led to heightened methane emissions, exacerbating the greenhouse effect. 

“Expansion of vegetation and especially in wetland areas indicates but also exacerbates permafrost thaw, active layer thickening and thus emissions of greenhouse gasses previously stored in these Arctic soils,” the researchers observed, highlighting the interconnectedness of climate change impacts.

Accelerated environmental changes

Predictive models developed by the researchers aim to identify regions on Greenland that are likely to experience accelerated environmental changes, offering valuable insights for future conservation and mitigation strategies.

As Greenland continues to undergo these stark transformations, the implications of ice loss, permafrost degradation, and the increase in greenhouse gas emissions extend far beyond its shores, contributing to global sea level rise and altering global climate patterns. The findings of this study not only provide a clearer picture of the changes occurring within Greenland but also serve as a call for urgent action to address the underlying causes of climate change and mitigate its far-reaching impacts.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
02-13-2024
Oxytocin holds the keys to both your heart and your memory
02-13-2024
Greenland's transformation: Expanding vegetation has cascading effects
02-13-2024
Invasive earthworms are reshaping North American ecosystems
02-13-2024
Quantum computing is outperformed by new type of traditional computing
02-13-2024
Coral bleaching releases bacteria that put further strain on reefs
02-13-2024
Our brains bend time to adapt to life's rhythm
02-13-2024
Tulare Lake has re-emerged in California after vanishing for 130 years 
02-13-2024
NOAA: Auroras expected in the US this week from strong solar flares
02-12-2024
Functioning quantum internet makes giant stride closer to reality
02-12-2024
Home food production helped combat hunger during the pandemic 
02-12-2024
Water molecules discovered on an asteroid for the first time
02-12-2024
CRISPR gene editing gets a revolutionary upgrade with new tool
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved