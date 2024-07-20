Groundwater has a vital role in ecosystem survival

Hidden beneath the parched surface, groundwater supports vast ecosystems that not only survive but thrive.

Regarded as nature’s emergency fund, these shallow groundwater aquifers provide essential hydration to ecosystems during times of drought.

Yet, with both climate change and human activities rapidly depleting groundwater levels globally, the need for accurate data concerning these groundwater-dependent ecosystems has never been greater.

Groundwater in ecosystems

A recent study has made strides to fill this knowledge gap by mapping these ecosystems in arid regions across the globe, analyzing their protection status and scrutinizing their overlap with human communities.

The comprehensive research engaged experts across seven countries from various universities, non-profit organizations, and institutions including UC Santa Barbara.

Intriguingly, the study found that over half (53%) of these ecosystems exist in regions known for groundwater reduction, while a mere 21% are afforded protection due to local conservation policies.

This collaborative effort has yielded what study co-author Professor Kelly Caylor referred to as the “jewel in the crown” of the team’s previous high-impact studies.

“Until now, the location of these ecosystems has been largely unknown, hindering our ability to track impacts, establish protective policies and implement conservation projects to protect them” explained lead author Melissa Rohde.

A diversity of ecosystems

Groundwater-dependent ecosystems are incredibly diverse, encompassing a wide range of habitats from desert springs and mountain meadows to coastal wetlands and dense forests.

These biodiversity hotspots host a rich array of plant and animal species, making them vital for ecological balance and environmental health.

However, they are increasingly threatened by the dual pressures of climate change and human exploitation, which are causing significant disturbances to their delicate balance.

The mapping initiative was sparked by colleagues at The Nature Conservancy, who consistently encountered a lack of comprehensive data when trying to protect these crucial ecosystems.

This data gap hindered their ability to effectively advocate for conservation measures and implement strategies to safeguard these essential natural resources.

Combining technology and science

To overcome the lack of a global dataset quantifying the location and depth of groundwater, the team turned to technology.

The experts compiled six years’ worth of data from NASA’s Landsat satellite and used over 30,000 data points to train a computer model to identify these ecosystems.

This significant, global undertaking extended prior work in which UCSB scientists examined the resilience of riparian forests to extreme drought conditions.

A global perspective

The researchers found that groundwater-supported ecosystems retained their green, cool, and wet characteristics throughout the dry season – a phenomenon that is actually visible in satellite imagery.

The global analysis was made possible by recent advances in machine learning and cloud computing.

The researchers estimate the accuracy of the computer model’s ability to identify known groundwater-dependent ecosystems at approximately 87 percent.

Aiming for conservation

The map, capturing the global distribution of groundwater-dependant ecosystems between 2015 and 2020, serves as a critical starting point.

Armed with this information, researchers and policy-makers can understand where these ecosystems are most likely located and most at risk of groundwater depletion.

This knowledge is important for advancing conservation efforts for these ecosystems and dependent societies.

The future of groundwater-dependent ecosystems

The map reveals that these ecosystems are more extensive and intact in Central Asia, the Sahel region of Africa, and South America.

This is in stark contrast with the depletion and fragmentation of groundwater-dependent ecosystems in North America and Australia due to groundwater pumping and agricultural irrigation. Despite official protection, only a tiny portion of these ecosystems manage to thrive effectively.

A more robust understanding of how groundwater supports ecosystems is key to effective conservation, as even protected lands could be compromised if groundwater is unsustainably exploited outside protected territories.

Groundwater, ecosystems, and global goals

The study underscores the paramount importance of acknowledging the critical role of groundwater in supporting a multitude of ecosystems.

These underground water reserves are essential for maintaining the health and biodiversity of habitats ranging from desert springs to lush wetlands.

Given the current unsustainable pumping rates, stronger regulation is critical to prevent further degradation and loss of these vital ecosystems.

Effective policies must be implemented to manage groundwater use sustainably. To achieve global biodiversity and climate goals, it is imperative that we realize and address the intricate and fundamental connection between groundwater and the ecosystems that depend on it for survival.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–