Growing a cooler city: New checklist helps you green your space

You don’t need a huge budget or a fancy plan to make your space green. A few shrubs, a potted plant, or a bit of lawn can clean up the air and cool things down. They can even bump up your home’s value – all without eating up your time or money.

A new checklist is making it easier for people to figure out exactly how to do that. Whether you’re sprucing up a porch or rejuvenating a neglected front garden, you now have a clear way to compare your options. It helps you decide before getting your hands dirty.

Ranking the best greening ideas

Scientists from the University of Surrey have put together a five-part scorecard that covers 80 different greening ideas – from container gardens and street trees to full-on green walls.

Each one is rated on several factors: setup cost, space requirements, upkeep, and the level of gardening knowledge needed. It also shows how much return you get for your effort – both environmentally and economically.

This tool grew out of a project called GP4Streets. It has big plans – to become an online guide where anyone can explore greening options and download step-by-step instructions to put them into action.

Greening that pays off

Researchers dug into data from 112 towns and cities across England and Wales. They used aerial images and street-level views to track how different kinds of greenery show up in real-life neighborhoods.

The team’s scoring system helps homeowners and city planners figure out what actually works – not just in theory, but on actual streets with real budgets and space constraints.

The researchers found that local governments often focus on bigger projects like planting trees or adding grass verges. But it’s the smaller, home-grown gardens that deliver more variety – and a better return for your money.

One standout was the “mixed garden” – a small setup with a tree, some shrubs, and maybe a vertical green wall. These gave the highest economic returns for the space they took up.

Simple plants, lasting rewards

Simple garden types like a lawn or hedge don’t cost much and don’t need much attention.

On the flip side, more complex setups – trees, walls covered in plants, or layered garden beds – need more maintenance and money over time.

Still, that doesn’t mean small changes can’t make a difference. If you’re working with limited space, things like container plants or hanging baskets can still help cool down your street and clean the air.

Not just for gardeners

The checklist was built by researchers at the Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) at the University of Surrey. They say the goal was to make the science simple so regular people could use it.

“Your weekend gardening project – like adding shrubs, hedges, or container plants – really does matter,” said Professor Prashant Kumar, Director of GCARE and corresponding author of the study.

“This research turns complex evidence into an easy-to-follow checklist that shows what it takes to start greening your home or street.”

According to Dr. Akash Biswal, a research fellow at GCARE, this study provides a single, evidence-based framework that connects cost, maintenance, space and benefits for dozens of greening options.

“These scores will form the foundation of the GP4Streets tool, helping people design greener, more comfortable neighborhoods,” said Dr. Biswal.

Now’s the time to green your space

This kind of tool comes at the right time. As cities get hotter and air pollution becomes a bigger problem, small patches of greenery aren’t just nice to look at – they’re necessary.

“Urban greening is one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve city life,” said Professor Kumar. “Most people don’t realize how much a few plants or a small patch of greenery can help reduce heat and improve air quality.”

“By giving households and councils a clear guide, we hope to make small-scale greening easier and more rewarding for everyone.”

The checklist is now public, and soon it will be part of an online tool anyone can use. You won’t need to be an expert or have a big backyard to make your environment greener. All it takes is a little planning – and now, there’s a tool that helps you do just that.

The full study was published in the journal Sustainable Horizons.

