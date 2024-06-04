Article image
06-04-2024

Growing threat of invasive species requires immediate action

Earth.com staff writer

Although invasive species have been recognized as a major threat for some time, immediate action is now crucial to address this global issue. This conclusion comes from 88 experts, representing 101 organizations across 47 countries, in their article ‘Curbing the major and growing threats from invasive alien species is urgent and achievable,’ published in the journal Nature, Ecology & Evolution

The paper, led by Professor Helen Roy from the UK Center for Ecology & Hydrology and the University of Exeter, is based on findings from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) thematic assessment report on invasive alien species and their control.

Global perspective on biological invasions

“The paper brought together the entire expert team of the IAS assessment, with this diverse group spanning many disciplines with perspectives from around the world drawing the same conclusion about the need for urgent action on the major and growing threat of invasive alien species,” Roy explained.

“With the number of invasive alien species set to rise, the IPBES invasive alien species assessment provides the evidence-base and options to inform immediate and ongoing action. To achieve this there is a need for collaboration, communication, and cooperation, not only across borders but within countries.”

“Interdisciplinarity is key to the success of IPBES assessments,” added Peter Stoett from Ontario Tech University, the co-chair of the IPBES IAS assessment. “It was wonderful to see social science and humanities experts interacting with invasion biologists and other natural scientists, in a community-building process that will inform policy decisions moving forward.”

Increasing threats from invasive species 

The threats from invasive species are expected to increase. Every year, around 200 new alien species are introduced globally by human activities to regions where they were not previously found. 

Even without human introduction, established alien species will continue to expand their geographic ranges naturally, impacting new areas. Simple projections based on current impacts likely underestimate the future consequences.

The role of biodiversity loss 

Interactions among various biodiversity loss drivers amplify biological invasions. No single driver acts independently. Climate change, for example, facilitates the establishment and spread of invasive alien species into previously inhospitable regions, including the Arctic and Antarctic. 

In mountainous regions, climate change, combined with other biodiversity loss factors, has enabled invasive species to expand their ranges into higher elevations twice as quickly as native species.

Biological invasions can be mitigated 

The IPBES assessment provided the first comprehensive global synthesis of evidence, concluding that biological invasions pose a significant threat but can be mitigated with urgent, cross-sectoral cooperative action. 

Developing management actions with multiple stakeholders, including government and private sectors, Indigenous Peoples, and local communities, will be crucial for addressing biological invasions successfully.

“This is not only the most comprehensive global assessment on invasive alien species to date, but also the selection of experts and the evidence gathering was done under the highest standards of inclusivity, resulting in a report which provides critical insights for all stakeholders,” said Aníbal Pauchard, co-chair of the IPBES IAS assessment and expert in biological invasions at the University of Concepción, Chile.

Coordinating bodies like the Non-Native Species Secretariat can ensure effective collaboration among diverse stakeholder groups. For example, the response to Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) incursions in the UK involved multiple stakeholders working together to ensure rapid information flow and effective nest control.

Public awareness and community engagement 

According to the experts, public engagement through awareness campaigns, education, and community science platforms is essential for managing biological invasions. Community science initiatives, supported by digital identification tools, are critical for the rapid detection of invasive species. 

For instance, records submitted by the public through the Asian Hornet Watch app in the UK significantly contributed to early warning and rapid response efforts for Vespa velutina.

The study emphasizes the urgent need for immediate and concerted global efforts to address the rising threat of invasive alien species. This coordinated action is both necessary and achievable, with the right strategies in place.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/06/Babies-speech-music.jpg
06-05-2024
Babies hear far more speech at home than music
2024/06/brown-trout_polluted-river_evolved_tolerate-high-metal-water_1m.jpg
06-05-2024
Trout living in polluted rivers evolved to tolerate high metal levels in the waters
2024/05/scientists-uncover-sun-magnetic-field-mystery-after-400-years.jpg
06-05-2024
Origin of the Sun's magnetic field discovered after 400 years
2024/06/New-bioengineered-super-plant-acts-as-a-natural-air-purifier.jpeg
06-05-2024
Bioengineered 'super plant' acts as a natural indoor air purifier
Hands,Holding,Freshly,Harvested,Delishious,Green-lipped,Mussels,(known,As,Greenshell
06-05-2024
Coastal mussel harvesting shut down due to shellfish poison outbreak
2024/06/greenland-ice-melt_not-threat_ocean-currents_amoc_1m.jpg
06-05-2024
Greenland's melting icebergs may not be a threat to ocean currents
2024/06/Nature-well-being-.jpg
06-05-2024
World Environment Day: The critical role of nature in human well-being
2024/06/worm_gobe_earth-life-evolution-spark_hallucigenia_1m.jpg
06-05-2024
Tiny worms sparked explosive evolutionary period of life on Earth
2024/06/fairy-lantern-plant_thismia-malayana_new-species_credit-Mat-Yunoh_Siti-Munirah_1m.jpg
06-05-2024
Newly discovered 'fairy lantern' plant species steals nutrients from fungi
2024/05/stanford-researchers-use-ai-to-decode-human-brains-visual-secrets.jpg
06-05-2024
How the human brain processes visual information
2024/06/Giraffe-necks.jpg
06-05-2024
Giraffes gained their long necks for food, not sex
2024/06/Food-swaps.jpg
06-05-2024
Simple food swaps could have a major environmental impact
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved