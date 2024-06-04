Growing threat of invasive species requires immediate action

Although invasive species have been recognized as a major threat for some time, immediate action is now crucial to address this global issue. This conclusion comes from 88 experts, representing 101 organizations across 47 countries, in their article ‘Curbing the major and growing threats from invasive alien species is urgent and achievable,’ published in the journal Nature, Ecology & Evolution.

The paper, led by Professor Helen Roy from the UK Center for Ecology & Hydrology and the University of Exeter, is based on findings from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) thematic assessment report on invasive alien species and their control.

Global perspective on biological invasions

“The paper brought together the entire expert team of the IAS assessment, with this diverse group spanning many disciplines with perspectives from around the world drawing the same conclusion about the need for urgent action on the major and growing threat of invasive alien species,” Roy explained.

“With the number of invasive alien species set to rise, the IPBES invasive alien species assessment provides the evidence-base and options to inform immediate and ongoing action. To achieve this there is a need for collaboration, communication, and cooperation, not only across borders but within countries.”

“Interdisciplinarity is key to the success of IPBES assessments,” added Peter Stoett from Ontario Tech University, the co-chair of the IPBES IAS assessment. “It was wonderful to see social science and humanities experts interacting with invasion biologists and other natural scientists, in a community-building process that will inform policy decisions moving forward.”

Increasing threats from invasive species

The threats from invasive species are expected to increase. Every year, around 200 new alien species are introduced globally by human activities to regions where they were not previously found.

Even without human introduction, established alien species will continue to expand their geographic ranges naturally, impacting new areas. Simple projections based on current impacts likely underestimate the future consequences.

The role of biodiversity loss

Interactions among various biodiversity loss drivers amplify biological invasions. No single driver acts independently. Climate change, for example, facilitates the establishment and spread of invasive alien species into previously inhospitable regions, including the Arctic and Antarctic.

In mountainous regions, climate change, combined with other biodiversity loss factors, has enabled invasive species to expand their ranges into higher elevations twice as quickly as native species.

Biological invasions can be mitigated

The IPBES assessment provided the first comprehensive global synthesis of evidence, concluding that biological invasions pose a significant threat but can be mitigated with urgent, cross-sectoral cooperative action.

Developing management actions with multiple stakeholders, including government and private sectors, Indigenous Peoples, and local communities, will be crucial for addressing biological invasions successfully.

“This is not only the most comprehensive global assessment on invasive alien species to date, but also the selection of experts and the evidence gathering was done under the highest standards of inclusivity, resulting in a report which provides critical insights for all stakeholders,” said Aníbal Pauchard, co-chair of the IPBES IAS assessment and expert in biological invasions at the University of Concepción, Chile.

Coordinating bodies like the Non-Native Species Secretariat can ensure effective collaboration among diverse stakeholder groups. For example, the response to Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) incursions in the UK involved multiple stakeholders working together to ensure rapid information flow and effective nest control.

Public awareness and community engagement

According to the experts, public engagement through awareness campaigns, education, and community science platforms is essential for managing biological invasions. Community science initiatives, supported by digital identification tools, are critical for the rapid detection of invasive species.

For instance, records submitted by the public through the Asian Hornet Watch app in the UK significantly contributed to early warning and rapid response efforts for Vespa velutina.

The study emphasizes the urgent need for immediate and concerted global efforts to address the rising threat of invasive alien species. This coordinated action is both necessary and achievable, with the right strategies in place.

