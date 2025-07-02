Gut bacteria offer new hope against 'forever chemicals'

Scientists have discovered that microbes in the human gut can absorb PFAS, persistent and toxic chemicals found in our environment. This breakthrough could help reduce the harm these chemicals cause inside our bodies.

PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) are used in waterproof clothing, food packaging, non-stick pans, and cosmetics. They do not break down easily, which makes them useful but dangerous. Over time, they build up in soil, water, and living organisms, including us.

PFAS exposure has been linked to fertility problems, cancer, immune suppression, and heart disease. Now, research led by the University of Cambridge offers a possible solution using our own gut bacteria.

Gut bacteria remove toxic chemicals

The study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, identified nine gut bacterial strains that can bind and trap PFAS molecules. The researchers introduced these strains into the gut of mice to create a human-like microbiome.

After feeding the mice with PFAS, the team observed that the bacteria absorbed and stored the chemicals. The PFAS-laden bacteria were then excreted in the faeces.

Within minutes of exposure, some bacteria removed up to 74 percent of PFAS present. Even when exposed to higher PFAS levels, the bacteria removed a consistent percentage. This suggests a reliable process that works across different doses.

Most chemicals absorbed by gut bacteria

The bacterial strains included species like Enterocloster bolteae and Blautia producta. According to the paper, these bacteria form intracellular PFAS clumps. This clustering appears to protect the bacteria from PFAS toxicity.

A dose-response analysis showed that higher PFAS levels did not overwhelm the microbes. Instead, the same proportion of PFAS was taken up at all concentrations. That consistency is important for therapeutic use.

The authors also used chemical analysis and imaging to confirm that PFAS accumulated inside bacterial cells and not just on their surface.

Removing PFAS with probiotics

The researchers now aim to develop probiotic supplements that increase these chemical-removing bacteria in the human gut.

“Given the scale of the problem of PFAS ‘forever chemicals’, particularly their effects on human health, it’s concerning that so little is being done about removing these from our bodies,” Dr. Kiran Patil explained who is one of the authors.

“We found that certain species of human gut bacteria have a remarkably high capacity to soak up PFAS from their environment at a range of concentrations, and store these in clumps inside their cells.”

“The reality is that PFAS are already in the environment and in our bodies, and we need to try and mitigate their impact on our health now,” said study co-author Dr. Indra Roux.

“We haven’t found a way to destroy PFAS, but our findings open the possibility of developing ways to get them out of our bodies where they do the most harm.”

Rising concern and a startup response

There are over 4,700 PFAS compounds. Some leave the body quickly. Others can remain for decades. These longer-chain PFAS are the most concerning as they accumulate in blood, liver, and other tissues.

The UK government launched a parliamentary inquiry in April 2025 to investigate PFAS regulation and health risks.

Dr. Anna Lindell, the study’s lead author, emphasized the urgency of the issue. “We’re all being exposed to PFAS through our water and food – these chemicals are so widespread that they’re in all of us.”

“PFAS were once considered safe, but it’s now clear that they’re not. It’s taken a long time for PFAS to become noticed because at low levels they’re not acutely toxic. But they’re like a slow poison.”

Lindell and Patil co-founded Cambiotics with entrepreneur Peter Holme Jensen. The company is working on PFAS-removal probiotics.

Reducing gut exposure to chemicals

Until probiotics reach the market, researchers recommend simple lifestyle changes. Avoid using PFAS-coated cookware and install a water filter that reduces PFAS.

These steps will not remove the chemicals already in your body. But they can reduce how much more you take in each day.

The new research shows the gut microbiome may offer a powerful method for managing chemical exposure. Microbes could help protect our health in a polluted world.

The study is published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–