Gut microbes affect how we handle everyday stress

Life has a natural rhythm: day and night, sleep and wakefulness, work and play. What if the rhythmic choreography of life is strongly influenced by your gut microbes?

In an intriguing new study, researchers have identified a solid connection between your gut microbiota and body’s stress hormone routines.

Gut bacteria and stress hormones

Researchers from University College Cork and APC Microbiome Ireland have uncovered a fascinating connection between your gut microbes and your body’s day-night rhythms. The data reveals that the gut microbiota tunes the body’s diurnal (day-night) rhythms in stress hormones.

Depletion of gut microbiota, however, throws a spanner in the works. This disrupts the brain’s core circadian system and is associated with altered stress hormone rhythms.

Moreover, the research has pinpointed the role of gut microbes in regulating key stress-responding brain regions throughout the day.

How did they verify this discovery?

The research team used a strategy involving microbe transplantation to establish oscillations of gut microbes as a critical factor in regulating stress hormone secretion.

This pioneering study gives us a unique perspective on the vital role our gut microbiota plays in managing our stress responses and interacting with the body’s circadian rhythms.

The research paves the way for new microbial-based therapies that could help manage stress-related mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, often linked with alterations in circadian and sleep cycles.

Gut microbes that influence stress

The study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, exposes the relationship between gut microbes and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis – the body’s central stress response system.

The researchers found evidence that depletion of gut microbiota leads to an overactive HPA-axis that, along with alterations to the brain’s stress and circadian responding regions, results in altered stress responses throughout the day.

But here’s the interesting part – the study also identifies specific gut bacteria, including a Lactobacillus strain (Limosilactobacillus reuteri), as key influencers of this circadian-regulated stress mechanism.

L. reuteri appeared as a candidate strain that modulates glucocorticoid secretion (stress hormones), linking the microbiota’s natural diurnal oscillations with altered stress reactivity.

This opens up new opportunities for psychobiotic interventions that focus on improving mental health outcomes by targeting gut bacteria that influence stress regulation.

How the brain reacts to stress

In today’s world, where high stress, poor diet and irregular sleep patterns have become the norm, this research underlines the importance of gut microbiota in maintaining the body’s stress-regulation processes.

“Our research has revealed an important link between the gut microbiota and how the brain responds to stress in a time-specific way,” said principal Investigator Professor John Cryan.

“The gut microbiome doesn’t just regulate digestion and metabolism; it plays a critical role in how we react to stress, and this regulation follows a precise circadian rhythm. These findings underscore the importance of maintaining a healthy microbiome, particularly for those living in today’s stressful and fast-paced environment.”

“Our work demonstrates that exploring the relationship between the gut microbiota and circadian rhythms will be key in the development of microbiota based therapies for stress-related disorders in the future.”

Significance of the study

“This study is a significant leap forward in our understanding of how the microbiome shapes our mental health,” said Professor Paul Ross, director of APC Microbiome Ireland.

“At APC, we are committed to unravelling the many ways in which our gut microbiome impact human health, and this research provides crucial insight into how targeting specific bacteria may help manage or even prevent stress-related conditions.”

“The potential to improve mental health through microbiome-based interventions is very real, and this study takes us one step closer to that goal.”

Microbes to manage stress

The research from University College Cork and APC Microbiome Ireland has revealed the connection between gut bacteria and stress, leading to promising treatments like psychobiotics, which can influence mood through neurotransmitters and hormones.

Specific strains, such as Limosilactobacillus reuteri, may help manage stress hormones, offering personalized solutions for mental health care.

As we continue to explore this field, leveraging gut microbes could enhance mental well-being for many individuals.

The study is published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

