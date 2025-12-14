Hammocks weren’t made for lounging - they were for smarter living
12-14-2025

Hammocks weren’t made for lounging - they were for smarter living

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer
Most people first notice a hammock on vacation, stretched between two trees and waiting for someone to climb in. It seems straightforward and familiar – and easy to assume it’s always been part of the landscape.

But the hammock has a real origin story. It begins with Indigenous communities in South America and the Caribbean who needed a better way to sleep and cope with heat, humidity, and insects.

The hammock didn’t remain a local invention. It crossed the Atlantic, reshaped daily life for newcomers in the Americas, and challenged the idea that innovation always flowed from Europe outward.

Hammocks solve real problems

Sleeping on the ground in a humid climate comes with issues. Heat sticks to you, dirt gets everywhere, and insects treat you like dinner.

Hammocks offer a solution. They are portable, versatile, and lifted off the ground. They are particularly useful when mosquitoes and other pests are part of daily life.

Compared to the ground-based bedding many European colonizers brought with them, hammocks had an obvious advantage.

Built by skilled hands

The hammock wasn’t an accidental invention. It took knowledge of fibers, weaving, and daily needs, and it was often made by women.

Professor John Kuhn of Binghamton University recently co-authored an article about hammock history.

“The oldest preserved specimen is 4,000 years old, but they may actually be much older. We just don’t know; textiles don’t preserve well in the tropics,” said Kuhn, who also directs the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities at Binghamton.

Cloth and plant fibers don’t last long in wet heat, so the hammock’s story likely stretches further back than the physical evidence can prove.

The role of hammocks in hospitality

Colonizers didn’t slowly warm up to hammocks. They took to them fast.

“Colonists basically adopt them right from the jump,” Kuhn said. “They learn to use them because the hammock was a major component in hospitality rituals that are being extended to them by Indigenous groups who are seeking alliance and friendship.”

That detail changes the vibe. This wasn’t just a practical object being copied. Hammocks were part of relationship-building. They showed up in moments where communities were trying to communicate trust, welcome, and connection.

Once Europeans understood how useful hammocks were, the use spread. They worked well for military expeditions moving through forests and wetlands. They also fit the needs of exploration, including figures such as English explorer Sir Walter Raleigh.

As colonial settlements expanded, hammocks moved through society in a wide and uncomfortable range, from elites to enslaved people.

The same object that could represent welcome and personal comfort in Indigenous life could also end up in systems built on control and violence. The hammock traveled, but the world around it changed sharply.

More than a place to sleep

In Indigenous cultures, hammocks carried meaning beyond comfort. They were used as private spaces to talk, make objects, or play music.

In communities where much of life was communal, a hammock could help mark off a personal zone, even if it was only a few feet of swaying space.

There were also deep links to life and death. “We know from one Kalinago-French dictionary compiled in the early colonial period that the word for hammock was linguistically linked to the word for placenta,” Kuhn said.

“It’s kind of poetic: You’re in one kind of container and then, because hammocks are given to babies right away, you move to another one after you’re born.”

Hammocks were also used as burial shrouds. They played a role in religious life, too, including healing rituals and trance states in which shamans would commune with spirits.

Ingenuity of Indigenous people

The hammock’s spread among colonizers clashes with the popular belief that European technology was always ahead of Indigenous technology.

And the hammock isn’t a one-off. Chocolate and tobacco also originated as stimulants developed by Indigenous cultures.

The pattern is clear: new arrivals borrowed what worked, even while their stories later tried to center Europe as the main engine of progress.

Kuhn is currently working on a book about another Indigenous technology: birchbark canoes, which North American colonists immediately adopted for their own use.

The bigger point lands close to home, even if your “home” is a resort brochure.

“Sometimes people have this idea that Indigenous cultures were just destroyed, and they aren’t necessarily seen as huge technological contributors to the Atlantic world that emerges out of colonization,” Kuhn said.

“The next time you see a hammock, just take a minute to marvel at the ingenuity of the cultures that it sprang from!”

