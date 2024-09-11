Harvest Moon 2024 will feature a partial lunar eclipse

As we bid farewell to the sweltering summer of 2024 and welcome the crisp fall, the twilight of September 17th offers us a celestial treat — the Harvest Moon.

But what makes this particular full moon special? Unlike other full moons, the Harvest Moon rises soon after sunset for several consecutive evenings, providing extra light. This effect is due to the moon’s orbital path.

Harvest Moon in the September sky

On September 17, as the sun takes its final bow, the Harvest Moon will rise – reaching its pinnacle of brilliance at 10:34 P.M. Eastern Time. The moon will alao appear full the night before and the night after its peak.

This year, the Harvest Moon is a supermoon, which means it will look much larger and brighter than usual as it reaches its closest point to Earth, known as perigee.

A supermoon and a lunar eclipse

The 2024 Harvest Moon also coincides with a partial lunar eclipse, providing a rare opportunity to witness an eclipse during a supermoon.

During this event, only a small part of the Moon (about 3.5%) will pass through Earth’s umbra, creating a slight darkened area, as if a “bite” has been taken out of the Moon.

Much of the event will appear as a penumbral eclipse, where the Moon’s disk will subtly darken as it passes through Earth’s penumbral shadow. The eclipse will begin at 8:41 PM Eastern Time on September 17, with the peak at 10:14 PM.

The entire eclipse will be visible from western Europe, South America, and parts of North America, with partial visibility across most of the world.

Timing of the Harvest Moon

Each full moon bears a name that encapsulates the essence of the time in which it occurs.

The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, making its grand entry either in September or October.

Thanks to its well-timed arrival with the harvest season, farmers can bask in the moon’s light to gather their crops before the onset of the first frosts of fall.

Names of the September full moon

Occasionally, a game of musical chairs happens in the lunar calendar. When October’s full moon is closer to the equinox, it inherits the Harvest Moon title, and September’s full moon becomes known as the Corn Moon.

This term refers to corn harvesting season in the late summer to early fall in the northern United States.

Native American tribes like the Western Abenaki and Dakota also used similar names in their languages. The Cree call it the Autumn Moon, while the Ojibwe refer to it as the Falling Leaves Moon.

The names for the September full moon also echo the mating season of wildlife like deer, elk, and moose, with some tribes calling it the Mating Moon or the Rutting Moon.

According to NASA, the first known written use of the name Harvest Moon in the English language was in 1706.

Harvest Moon: A time of celebration

The Harvest Moon has traditionally been a time of celebration in many cultures around the world.

For centuries, communities have celebrated the abundance of food, giving thanks for the successful harvest. In Europe, this was often marked by harvest festivals, where feasting, singing, and dancing were common.

In some Asian cultures, the Harvest Moon signals the Mid-Autumn Festival – a time for families to unite, share mooncakes, gaze at the moon, and reflect on unity and togetherness.

Simply put, the Harvest Moon is not just an astronomical showstopper; it’s an invitation to bond with nature, loved ones, and age-old traditions.

Get ready to view the 2024 Harvest Moon

Eager to make the most of the Harvest Moon spectacle? Start by picking an open area, free from the intrusion of light pollution.

Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon, as the Harvest Moon will appear low and large near the horizon just after sunset. A wide, open space like a hilltop, beach, or park away from buildings and trees is ideal.

Binoculars could further enhance your stargazing experience, unveiling the moon’s craters and seas.

The Harvest Moon may appear orange or reddish when it first rises due to the scattering of light through the atmosphere. As it climbs higher, it will shift to its usual bright white or yellow.

Its glowing presence reminds us of the natural rhythms that shape our journey on Earth. Isn’t it amazing how our lives are so connected to the stars and planets above us?

