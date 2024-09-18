Hay fever: The culprit behind woolly mammoth extinction?

The woolly mammoth, an iconic symbol of prehistoric Earth and a close relative of the modern elephant, fascinates our imagination and scientific curiosity, especially regarding its extinction.

Among the multidimensional questions surrounding these ancient beasts, one that stands out pertains to their untimely extinction approximately 4,000 years ago.

The answer may surprise you, and it constitutes an ingenious theory, connecting woolly mammoth extinction with… hay fever!

Allergenic apocalypse theory

Researchers across Europe have suggested a peculiar theory — plant pollen. The mammoths, similar to their present-day relatives, the elephants, possessed an extraordinarily sensitive sense of smell.

Pollen, as it turns out, might have caused allergic reactions in these gargantuan creatures, compromising their olfactory prowess.

This would have hampered their ability to detect mates from afar, consequently affecting their breeding rates, leading to population decline, and ultimately resulting in their downfall.

Researchers posit that during the breeding season, susceptibility to odors is very important for animals.

The development of allergies from plant pollen could lead to decrements in sensitivity to odors in animals during the breeding season, thereby possibly explaining the extinction due to a decrease in mating.

Woolly mammoth: An ancient titan

The woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius) was one of the last successors in the lineage of mammoth species.

Standing around 13 feet tall and weighing approximately six tons, these massive mammals were quite common across northern Europe, Asia, and North America during the last Ice Age.

They co-existed with early humans, who benefited from hunting these beasts for food and using their bones and tusks for creating weapons and artwork.

However, the specific reason for woolly mammoth extinction remains a topic of intense debate, with a plethora of theories postulating human hunting and drastic climate change as major factors.

Evidence on woolly mammoth extinction

This study, which opens up a new perspective on the extinction of these colossal creatures, has its roots in detailed analysis of tissue samples recovered from mammoth corpses encased in the permafrost of north-eastern Siberia.

The researchers identified traces of immunoglobulins, or antibodies, which are Y-shaped proteins utilized by the immune system to battle infections, and also allergens such as plant metabolites, volatile organic compounds, and pollen that the mammoths likely inhaled.

This critical discovery suggests the presence of allergic diseases and related symptoms, including loss of sense of smell.

The researchers theorize that “Probably these changes in allergic responses of mammoths at a period of climate changes led to a decrease in the mammoth population and, as a result, to their disappearance.”

This study is the first of its kind, introducing the allergy theory and detecting fragments of immunoglobulins in mammoths.

Grand debate continues

Despite this research, the woolly mammoth extinction debate continues, offering a variety of compelling arguments.

A 2015 study by British researchers assigned blame to humans for the mammoth extinction event, stating that the creatures quickly died out wherever prehistoric people expanded on continents and islands.

However, a 2008 genetic study suggested that climate change and diseases were the most probable causes of extinction, and a 2021 study attributed the extinction to rapid climate warming, leading to melting icebergs, and subsequently wiping out the vegetation on which mammoths relied.

Despite these varied perspectives, the overarching consensus is that no single reason can fully encapsulate the complex phenomena leading to extinction.

Instead, a collection of factors, including the intriguing allergy theory, paints a more comprehensive picture of the woolly mammoth’s transition into the annals of history.

Woolly mammoth’s legacy

The extinction of the woolly mammoth remains a complex and multifaceted mystery, with each new discovery providing a piece of the puzzle.

While the pollen allergy theory offers an innovative angle, it is clear that more research is needed to fully understand the factors that contributed to the downfall of these magnificent creatures.

Future studies, including further examination of tissue samples and environmental conditions, could shed light on how allergies, climate change, human interference, or a combination of all these factors led to the woolly mammoth’s extinction.

As scientists continue to explore these questions, the woolly mammoth’s legacy endures, symbolizing the delicate balance between species survival and environmental change.

The researchers associated with this unprecedented study represent various prestigious institutions including the University of Catania and Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Israeli firm SpringStyle.

