Healing chronic wounds with gold and red wine
09-15-2024

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

Wounds that resist healing have long posed a significant challenge in medical care, but a recent discovery offers a solution that combines luxury with cutting-edge science.

Researchers have tapped into the remarkable healing properties of gold nanoparticles mixed with antioxidant-rich red wine.

This unexpected fusion of precious metal and natural compounds paves the way for a revolutionary approach to treating chronic wounds and other medical conditions.

Traditional medicine and new technology

In the heart of South Africa, the University of the Western Cape hosts a team of researchers driven to make significant strides in medical science.

The team’s dedication to exploring novel solutions for persistent health challenges has led them to a fascinating discovery that blends traditional medicine with cutting-edge technology.

Their latest research was focused on a concoction combining gold nanoparticles with the potent antioxidants found in red wine. The innovative formula has shown tremendous potential, as lab tests revealed that it significantly accelerated wound healing.

Remarkably, in just 72 hours, wounds treated with this unique mixture of gold and red wine healed almost entirely – a promising and exciting outcome that could pave the way for future advancements in chronic wound care.

The dangers of chronic wounds

Chronic wounds, defined as those that fail to heal within three months, represent a widespread and persistent health challenge, affecting approximately 3.8 million patients each year.

Chronic wounds often stall in the inflammatory phase, a stage where the body’s natural healing processes become hindered. This prevents progression to the crucial remodeling phase where new tissue begins to grow and repair the damaged area.

For individuals with underlying conditions like diabetes, this issue becomes even more serious. Poor blood circulation, a common complication of diabetes, exacerbates the healing process, leaving these wounds vulnerable to infections.

In severe cases, the inability to heal can lead to devastating outcomes, including the risk of limb amputation. Identifying solutions for chronic wound care is a medical priority.

The wound healing power of gold

The research team hypothesized that gold could act as the ideal catalyst to jump-start the healing process for chronic wounds.

Gold’s renowned anti-inflammatory properties, combined with its natural compatibility with human tissues, have made it a valuable element in medical treatments for centuries.

Its unique ability to reduce inflammation without causing adverse reactions allows gold to interact harmoniously with the body, promoting faster recovery.

Historically, gold has played a significant role in medicine, with gold particles being used as early as the 20th century to treat chronic inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis in the UK.

Building on this legacy, the research team explored how gold could unlock similar benefits in the realm of wound care, providing a modern twist to an age-old remedy.

Powerful antioxidants of red wine

Red grapes, the foundation of many popular wines, are rich in powerful antioxidants like resveratrol. These naturally occurring compounds play a crucial role in protecting the body from oxidative stress by neutralizing harmful free radicals.

Free radicals can damage cells and impede the healing process, but the antioxidants in red wine help to counteract these effects.

By combating these damaging molecules, resveratrol and other antioxidants support the body’s ability to repair itself.

The antioxidants ensure that tissues receive a sufficient oxygen supply, which is essential for regeneration and recovery, ultimately boosting the healing process and enhancing the body’s natural defenses.

Combining gold and red wine

The team tested their hypothesis by drying red wine to obtain extracts, which were then mixed with chloroauric acid, a gold-containing chemical.

The blend was applied to a lab dish containing human skin cells, with a scratch in the middle to simulate a wound.

Cells treated with this golden mixture saw an 80% wound closure within 72 hours, compared to 50% with wine alone.

The combination of cabernet sauvignon and gold proved even more effective, healing wounds almost entirely in the same time frame.

The future of wound care

Renowned vascular surgeon Stella Vig of Croydon University Hospital praised the novel use of red wine and the innovative production of gold nanoparticles. Both silver and gold nanoparticles could play a critical role in reducing wound infections.

Dr. Ahmed Osman from Queen’s University, Belfast added that gold particles encourage cell growth and enhance the natural healing process of the skin.

This revolutionary approach to wound healing, combining gold and red wine, holds remarkable promise for the future of wound care.

While further research is needed, the implications are significant, opening new avenues for advanced medical treatments.

