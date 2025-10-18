Health alert issued due flesh-eating bacteria found in coastal waters

Massachusetts health officials have issued an alert after confirming a rare infection from Vibrio vulnificus bacteria was linked to swimming in warm coastal water on Buzzards Bay.

The warning targets people with open wounds and those who eat raw shellfish because certain bacteria thrive when the ocean heats up.

The concern is real but manageable with simple steps. The goal is to help residents and visitors enjoy the coast while avoiding preventable illness.

Vibrio vulnificus infections

Public health officials explained that people with open wounds who spend time in coastal waters, or those who eat raw or undercooked shellfish, face a higher risk of infection once Vibrio vulnificus enters the body.

They noted that these infections can start as minor skin irritation or stomach discomfort but may quickly progress if left untreated.

In severe cases, Vibrio vulnificus can spread through the bloodstream, damaging tissues and organs, and may lead to life-threatening complications without prompt medical care.

Officials emphasized the importance of early attention to any unusual symptoms after ocean exposure, especially during the warm months when bacterial growth peaks.

Understanding Vibrio vulnificus

Vibrio vulnificus is a marine bacterium that prefers warm salt water and brackish water, a mix of fresh and salt water found where rivers meet the sea.

It is one of several Vibrio species that cause vibriosis, a set of illnesses that range from mild stomach upset to severe wound infections.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people get sick after eating raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters, or when coastal water gets into a cut or scrape, and it lists key warning signs such as fever, chills, dangerously low blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions.

Watching for symptoms

People with certain health conditions face higher odds of severe disease. Liver disease, diabetes, cancer, HIV, and treatments that suppress the immune system place people in a more vulnerable group.

Those risks matter if you wade, swim, fish, or handle raw seafood with a fresh cut. The bacteria need only a small break in the skin to enter.

Symptoms can appear within a day or two after exposure. Gastrointestinal illness may bring watery diarrhea, nausea, and cramps.

Wound infections may trigger redness, pain, swelling, warmth, or discoloration near the site. If bacteria enter the bloodstream, high fever, shaking chills, and dangerously low blood pressure can follow fast.

Public health advice is straightforward and practical. Cook shellfish thoroughly, keep raw shellfish juices away from other foods, and wash hands after handling seafood.

If you have an open wound, stay out of salt or brackish water or cover the area with a waterproof bandage. Rinse any wound exposed to seawater with soap and clean running water right away.

Vibrio vulnificus by the numbers

Florida recorded 19 Vibrio vulnificus deaths in 2024 and four deaths in the first half of 2025, figures that reflect the bacteria’s danger to people with the highest risks.

In Massachusetts, officials reported 71 confirmed and probable Vibrio infections from various species so far in 2025, with 30 percent requiring hospitalization.

Necrotizing fasciitis is a severe soft tissue infection in which tissue dies near a wound. It can result from Vibrio vulnificus when the bacteria access deeper tissues through a cut.

Doctors treat severe cases with prompt antibiotics and, if needed, surgery to remove dead tissue. Quick care improves outcomes.

Why warmer water raises the stakes

A study found that nonfoodborne Vibrio vulnificus wound infections reported along the Eastern United States increased from about 10 per year in 1988 to about 80 per year by 2018. The northern limit of cases also shifted north over time.

The authors projected that infections could expand into more northern coastal areas as surface temperatures rise. That means New England will likely see more suitability for these bacteria during warm months.

Making practical decisions

Plan ahead if you have a healing cut, a new tattoo, or a recent piercing. Skip wading or swimming, or cover the area with a waterproof bandage that stays put.

Choose cooked oysters and shellfish. If you prepare seafood, wash your hands, clean cutting boards, and keep raw juices away from other foods.

Call a clinician quickly if you develop fever, chills, severe pain, or skin changes after time in coastal water or after eating raw oysters. Bring up your exposure history during the visit.

People with chronic liver disease, diabetes, cancer, HIV, or weakened immunity should be extra cautious. Small changes in habit make a large difference in risk.

The alert in Massachusetts underscores a seasonal pattern, not a cause for panic. Warmer water means higher bacterial counts and higher odds of exposure.

Simple steps sharply reduce risk without giving up the beach or seafood. Stay aware, make a few adjustments, and enjoy the coast with care.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–