Human aging is a complicated story that involves many moving parts including genes, metabolism, immune responses, and lifestyle patterns.

Experts from Higher Education Press have explored how these factors help people live well into their 90s and beyond. The team examined groups of long-lived individuals to see why they stay active and avoid chronic diseases.

“Human healthy aging and longevity are complex phenomena influenced by a dynamic interplay of genetic, epigenetic, metabolic, immune, and environmental factors,” noted study lead author Fan-Qian Yin.

Some people age without serious illness

Some centenarians seem to dodge or delay common health problems. This intriguing ability may be related to their genome and the way certain protective variants are passed down.

Lifestyle choices and everyday surroundings also appear to guide this aging path. People in regions known for high life expectancy often eat fresh produce and engage in steady physical activity.

Women make up the majority of centenarians, but the men who do reach that age often show fewer chronic diseases. Some studies suggest that men who live past 100 tend to be exceptionally resilient or have fewer genetic risk factors to begin with.

Hormones may help explain this gap. Higher levels of estradiol in older women and testosterone in older men appear to protect against some effects of aging, though the benefits depend on balance and overall health.

Influential factors in healthy aging

Scientists point to APOE e2 as an important marker for protection in older adults. Some families carry this variant and experience lower risks of heart disease.

But genetic influence is not the whole story. The microbiota in the gut has also drawn attention, because it affects inflammation and digestion in ways that may keep people healthier for longer.

Some researchers have found that DNA methylation (a process that controls gene activity without changing the DNA itself) slows down in older adults who stay healthy. This may help protect their cells from damage over time and prevent some diseases linked to aging.

Other molecules, like noncoding RNAs, also seem to play a role by regulating how genes behave. Certain RNAs appear to block signals that cause cells to wear out, which may explain why some older people maintain more youthful biological functions.

Gut microbes, sleep, and stress management

The gut microbiome in long-lived people tends to look very different from those who age with chronic illness. It often includes higher levels of helpful bacteria like Akkermansia muciniphila, which supports gut lining health and reduces inflammation.

Some species in these guts even make compounds that act like natural anti-aging agents. These microbes thrive on diets rich in fiber, nuts, and fermented foods, suggesting that what we eat really does shape how we age.

People who live longer often manage stress well and sleep deeply. Chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which can damage the brain, weaken the immune system, and speed up aging.

Good sleep habits, especially consistent 7–8 hour nights, help regulate hormones, repair tissues, and support memory. Studies show that long-lived individuals tend to sleep better and wake more refreshed, even in old age.

How food and exercise shape aging

Many long-lived folks stick to modest workouts, including walking or light strength training. This choice seems linked with better organ function and more stable weight over time.

Eating patterns rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains often support better cholesterol balance.

Some older adults take in fewer calories, which might help blood sugar management and reduce harmful inflammation.

Steps toward healthy aging

Some centenarians have surprisingly active immune systems, which helps them fight off infections that typically hit harder with age. One clue is their lower levels of IL-6, a molecule tied to chronic inflammation and age-related illness.

At the same time, they show higher levels of IL-10 and TGF-beta, which help calm the immune response and reduce tissue damage. This balance may explain why they avoid or bounce back more easily from disease compared to their peers.

Researchers are exploring ways to encourage healthy aging for everyone. Work continues on approaches to improve metabolic function and slow unwanted immune reactions that lead to disease.

Exports are also testing treatments like metformin to mirror the health benefits often seen in calorie-conscious groups. Ongoing studies promise to improve our ability to delay many age-related challenges.

