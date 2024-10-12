Heart conditions propel the rise of dementia

A concerning number of Americans, approximately 130 million, suffer from various heart conditions.

These conditions, beyond their immediate threats, may be secretly escalating a surge of dementia cases in the country, posing a severe health threat.

According to the American Heart Association, diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation could be a root cause of dementia.

These illnesses inhibit proper blood flow, inevitably leading to the demise of brain cells and tissues.

Heart conditions and dementia

Over 130 million Americans battle some form of heart disease, making immediate prevention even more pertinent, especially considering the millions of dementia cases that emerge each year.

“Dementia is commonly seen as an incurable and relentless disease that cannot be prevented,” said Dr. Fernando Testai, an expert affiliated with the University of Illinois.

“Evidence shows, however, that adopting a healthy lifestyle and identifying and treating vascular risk factors early may help preserve normal brain function and reduce the burden of Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias.”

Common heart condition contributes to dementia

In a paper published in the journal Stroke, the experts noted that coronary artery disease – the most common of American heart conditions and a leading cause of death – is a significant factor contributing to dementia.

Essentially, the buildup of plaque inhibits blood flow to major organs, including the brain, ultimately leading to cognitive function deterioration.

Studies show that coronary artery diseases escalate dementia risk by 27 percent. This emphasizes the critical connection between a healthy heart and brain.

Heart failure also adds to the growing list of culprits, potentially leading to cognitive decline affecting memory, language, and planning abilities.

Brain markers of heart disease

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Testai noted that the conditions that lead to heart failure, such as diabetes and coronary artery disease, can increase the levels of beta-amyloid in the brain. This protein is recognized as a key marker of Alzheimer’s disease.

Atrial fibrillation (A-fib), a disease affecting millions of Americans with numbers on the rise, has also been linked to dementia.

This condition may cause cerebral microhemorrhages – tiny brain bleeds that could potentially lead to a stroke. The risk of memory or thinking problems increases by 39 percent for those with A-fib.

Adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle

“This call to action is especially critical right now because so many Americans have some form of heart disease and people are getting sicker and sicker earlier in life,” said Dr. Andrew Freeman, an expert at National Jewish Health who was not involved in the study.

To combat this, Dr. Freeman advises adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle before it’s too late. This involves consuming anti-inflammatory nutrients as part of the Mediterranean diet, maintaining an adequate exercise regime, and ensuring rest and connection with others.

Walking briskly for 30 minutes daily, for instance, can reduce dementia risk by a staggering 62 percent.

“Physical activity is just absolutely magnificent. And when if you blend that with eating a more plant-based diet, de-stressing, sleeping enough and connecting with others – that’s your magic recipe. It’s the fountain of youth, if you will,” said Dr. Freeman.

Regular screening for early risk detection

Preventing heart disease and dementia begins with the early identification and management of risk factors.

Regular screenings for key health indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar are crucial as they can uncover underlying health issues that might otherwise remain hidden.

These assessments play a pivotal role in diagnosing conditions like hypertension and diabetes, which have profound impacts on both cardiac and cerebral health.

Prevention and awareness

For individuals already dealing with heart-related conditions, consistent monitoring and adherence to prescribed treatment regimens are vital.

Medications aimed at controlling blood pressure, cholesterol, or heart rhythm can serve to maintain optimal blood flow and alleviate cardiac stress.

This forward-thinking approach not only mitigates the risk of cardiovascular events but also protects the brain from the chronic effects of reduced blood supply.

Additionally, engaging in discussions about lifestyle practices with healthcare providers allows individuals to establish attainable goals for heart health improvement.

By prioritizing routine health evaluations, individuals can significantly diminish the likelihood of developing dementia associated with heart disease.

