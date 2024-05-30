Heart-healthy habits can reverse your biological age

New research shows that maintaining good heart health isn’t just about preventing disease – it could actually turn back the clock on your body’s age. A recent study found that people who follow the American Heart Association‘s Life’s Essential 8 checklist may have a biological age younger than their chronological age.

This revelation challenges the conventional notion of aging as an inevitable decline and opens up a world of possibilities for those seeking to maximize their well-being.

What is biological age?

Biological age measures how old your body appears based on various factors, unlike chronological age, which is just the number of years you’ve lived.

One key factor in determining biological age is DNA methylation. This is a process where chemical changes occur in your DNA, affecting how your genes are expressed. Think of it like tiny switches that can turn your genes on or off. This process can influence many aspects of your health and aging.

In simple terms, biological age reflects the wear and tear on your body at a cellular level. While genetics have a strong influence on biological age, lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and stress levels can have a significant impact too. For example, a healthy lifestyle can help keep your cells younger, reducing your biological age.

So, even if two people are the same chronological age, their biological ages might differ due to differences in their lifestyles and genetic predispositions.

Life’s essential 8: Roadmap to a younger you

The Life’s Essential 8 checklist provides eight key areas for improving heart health:

Eating a healthy diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. Being physically active: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week. Quitting tobacco: If you smoke, seek help to quit. Getting enough sleep: Most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Managing weight: Aim for a healthy body mass index (BMI). Controlling cholesterol: Get regular cholesterol screenings and manage your levels through diet and medication if necessary. Managing blood sugar: Monitor your blood sugar consistently. Use dietary adjustments and medications to keep it within a healthy range. Managing blood pressure: Check your blood pressure frequently. Control it by maintaining a balanced diet and taking prescribed medications if required.

Improved biological age

Researchers analyzed data from over 5,000 adults and found a remarkable connection between adhering to Life’s Essential 8 and biological age.

“For each 13-point increase in an individual’s Life’s Essential 8 score, the risk of developing heart disease for the first time was reduced by about 35 percent, death from cardiovascular disease was reduced by 36 percent and death from any cause was reduced by 29 percent,” said study senior author Dr. Jiantao Ma.

The experts also discovered that individuals with a genetic predisposition to accelerated biological aging experienced even greater benefits from following Life’s Essential 8. For these individuals, adhering to the checklist had a profound impact on their heart and overall health outcomes, with DNA methylation playing a crucial role.

Prioritize heart-healthy habits at any age

It’s important to note that this study doesn’t establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship between heart-healthy habits and DNA methylation. However, it highlights a compelling association that warrants further investigation.

“The study highlights how cardiovascular health can impact biological aging and has important implications for healthy aging and prevention of cardiovascular disease and potentially other health conditions,” said Dr. Randi Foraker, co-author of the Life’s Essential 8.

Life’s Essential 8 for better heart health

Start small

When adopting good habits for heart health, avoid overwhelming yourself by trying to change everything at once. Instead, start with one or two areas where you feel most ready to make changes. For example, you might begin by improving your diet and incorporating more physical activity into your routine.

Once these habits become a regular part of your life, you can gradually add more changes, such as improving your sleep or managing your stress better. This approach allows you to build a strong foundation and prevent burnout.

Find what works for you

Healthy living isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s important to experiment with different options to see what suits you best. Try out various healthy recipes to find meals you enjoy and can prepare regularly.

Explore different types of exercise, whether it’s walking, yoga, swimming, or strength training, to see what fits your lifestyle and keeps you motivated.

Similarly, experiment with different stress management techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies that relax you. The goal is to find a combination of habits that you enjoy and can maintain long-term.

Seek support

Making lasting changes can be challenging, and having support can make a big difference. Consider talking to your doctor or a registered dietitian for personalized advice and support tailored to your needs and goals.

Experts can help you develop a plan that’s safe and effective for you, taking into account any health conditions or limitations you might have. Additionally, they can provide encouragement and accountability, helping you stay on track with your new habits.

Make heart-healthy habits a lifestyle

Adopting Life’s Essential 8 isn’t about quick fixes; it’s about making a lifelong commitment to your health and well-being. Embrace these changes as part of your everyday life, rather than something you do temporarily. This mindset shift can help you stay motivated and make sustainable changes.

Over time, these heart-healthy habits will become second nature, contributing to your overall health and potentially slowing down your biological aging. Remember, consistency is key to reaping long-term benefits.

While the concept of reversing biological age may seem like something out of a science fiction novel, the evidence suggests that it’s within our reach. By prioritizing heart-healthy behaviors, we can potentially slow down the aging process, reduce our risk of disease, and live longer, healthier lives.

Remember, it’s never too late to start taking care of your heart. Even small changes can make a big difference over time. So, take that first step today and unlock the potential for a younger, healthier you.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–