Heat and pollution are changing the buzz of bees

Bees have long been admired for their delicate beauty and essential role in pollination. These small creatures, however, face growing challenges from their environment.

Rising temperatures and pollution continue to reshape bee behavior in unexpected ways. Recent research is unveiling surprising links between environmental changes and the subtle buzzes bees produce.

These quiet vibrations are more than just background noise. They hold deep meaning for the survival of bees and the ecosystems they support. As environmental pressures increase, understanding these sounds becomes even more important.

Researchers are now focusing on how changes in temperature and exposure to heavy metals affect these essential vibrations. The findings offer insight into the hidden world of bee communication and pollination.

Hidden power of bee muscles

Bees are renowned for their efficient flight. Their wings beat rapidly, allowing them to hover and move gracefully between flowers. However, not many know that bees also use their flight muscles for other important tasks.

“People have been long interested in how insect flight muscles work, as these muscles power the most efficient flight systems in nature,” said Dr. Charlie Woodrow, a post-doctoral researcher at Uppsala University. “However, many do not know that bees use these muscles for functions other than flight.”

These non-flight muscle vibrations help in several key behaviors. Bees use them for communication within the hive, to ward off threats, and during a special kind of pollination known as buzz pollination.

Bees buzz flowers to collect pollen

Buzz pollination stands out as one of the most fascinating behaviors in the insect world. It is a process where bees vibrate their bodies to dislodge pollen from certain types of flowers.

“Buzz pollination is an incredible behavior whereby a bee will curl its body around the pollen-concealing anthers of some flowers, and contract the flight muscles up to 400 times per second to produce vibrations which shake the pollen loose,” said Dr. Woodrow.

This act requires great energy and precision. The buzzing shakes the flower at exactly the right frequency, releasing the trapped pollen.

Dr. Woodrow and his team aim to understand how these vibrations vary between species and environmental conditions. They hope to uncover how these differences affect pollination success and bee behavior.

To explore these mysteries, Dr. Woodrow’s team turned to advanced technology. They studied buff-tailed bumblebees (Bombus terrestris), a common species found across Europe. These bees are ideal subjects because they are well-researched and easily handled.

Using accelerometers, the researchers measured the frequency of buzzing. This frequency corresponds to the pitch of the sound we can hear.

“They are super easy to use in the field,” said Dr. Woodrow. “We press these against the thorax of the bee, or against the flower the bee is visiting, and we can record the vibrations the bee produces.”

How bees handle buzzing heat

Beyond vibration measurements, the team also used thermal imaging to understand how bees manage heat during buzzing. This approach allowed them to observe how bees balance their body temperature while performing demanding tasks.

“We have also been using high-speed filming to uncover never before seen behaviors,” said Dr. Woodrow. “For example, we recently discovered that bees don’t just vibrate on flowers, but they periodically transmit these vibrations to flowers by biting.”

These unexpected discoveries reveal how much remains hidden in the world of bees. They also highlight the importance of studying these creatures in detail, especially as the climate warms.

Hidden role of temperature

One of the most surprising findings from Dr. Woodrow’s research involves temperature. His experiments showed that temperature has a much stronger impact on buzzing than scientists had previously realised.

“We have recently found that temperature plays a vital role, much more than was previously appreciated, and this work is currently in review for publication,” said Dr. Woodrow.

“This has many implications for how we study buzz-pollination, as temperature is not really something that has been considered up to this point.”

This insight could reshape how pollination research is conducted in the future, as temperature clearly affects buzzing behavior.

Pollution changes bee buzzing

In addition to temperature, pollution also affects bee vibrations. Dr. Woodrow teamed up with Dr. Sarah Scott from Newcastle University to investigate how heavy metals influence buzzing.

The experiments showed that heavy metal exposure reduces buzzing frequency during non-flight activities.

Surprisingly, when the researchers tested bees in Arctic regions compared to those further south, they found no difference in the temperature’s effects on buzzing.

This suggests that internal muscle physiology may govern buzzing traits more than local adaptation does.

A new way to monitor bee health

The research offers exciting possibilities beyond academic study. Understanding how environmental changes alter buzzing can reveal much about bee health and behavior. This knowledge can also improve technology designed to detect bee species using sound.

“Perhaps buzzes could even be used as a marker of stress or environmental change,” said Dr. Woodrow. “For example, we now know that certain environmental pollutants can affect the buzzes bees produce, so they could even serve as an indicator of ecosystem health.”

Monitoring bee buzzes could help identify species at risk and provide early warnings about environmental threats.

Buzzing changes may harm bees

The potential risks from disrupted buzzing extend beyond bees. Dr. Woodrow points out that changes in buzzing could damage several aspects of bee life.

“It is important we understand how these changes will affect non-flight buzzes because they are responsible for so many aspects of a bee’s ecology,” said Dr. Woodrow.

“If these vibrations are disrupted, this could lead to poor communication in the colony, inefficient thermoregulation, or poor resource acquisition for their offspring.”

This disruption could limit pollination, affecting plant reproduction and biodiversity.

Rising heat may shift bee behavior

One particularly worrying result relates to the combination of high temperatures and energy costs.

“For example, buzz-pollination is energetically expensive and causes the bee to generate metabolic heat – therefore if the environment gets too warm, it may simply choose to avoid buzz-pollinated flowers,” noted Dr. Woodrow.

This behavioral change could weaken entire ecosystems, as many plants rely on bees for pollination. If bees avoid these plants, pollination rates could drop sharply.

Future of research and technology

While these findings raise concerns, they also point toward future innovation. Dr. Woodrow’s team is working on applying their research to robotics.

“We are working towards understanding bee vibrations through micro-robotics, so our results are also going towards developing micro-robots to understand pollen release,” said Dr. Woodrow.

This cross-disciplinary work may someday help protect pollination services by mimicking bee buzzing with machines.

Urgent need to protect pollinators

These discoveries will be shared at the Society for Experimental Biology Annual Conference in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 8, 2025.

The findings show that bees face increasing challenges from environmental shifts, but they also present new tools to help understand and protect them.

As temperatures climb and pollutants spread, paying attention to the quiet buzz of bees could become more important than ever. Their tiny vibrations may hold the key to preserving plant life, biodiversity, and our shared future.

