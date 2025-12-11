Heavy energy drink use may sharply raise stroke risk

Energy drinks are marketed as quick boosts – harmless jolts to stay awake, stay sharp, or power through a long day. But a new case report shows that heavy, routine use may carry far more serious consequences than most people realize.

Doctors in the U.K. describe a healthy man in his fifties with no major risk factors for stroke who suddenly collapsed with life-altering brain damage.

The cause wasn’t hidden in his medical history. It was in his daily routine: he drank eight cans of high-caffeine energy drinks every single day.

The case reveals how extreme caffeine intake can quietly drive blood pressure into dangerous territory and potentially trigger a stroke – even in people who seem low-risk.

Energy drinks led to stroke

The man had a stroke in his thalamus, a small part of the brain that helps control movement and senses. He felt weak on the left side, experienced numbness, lost his balance, and had trouble walking and speaking. He also showed signs of ataxia, which affects movement control.

Doctors found his blood pressure at a dangerously high 254/150 mm Hg, a level that signals a hypertensive crisis.

Emergency treatment brought it down, but only to about 170/–– mm Hg, still well above normal. After being sent home with medication, his blood pressure spiked again within days.

The habit that changed everything

Trying to understand the cause, doctors asked more about his daily habits. That’s when the patient mentioned something he hadn’t considered important: he drank eight cans of energy drinks every day.

Each one contained about 160 mg of caffeine, adding up to 1,200-1,300 mg daily – three times the commonly recommended upper limit of 400 mg for adults.

The patient stopped drinking the energy drinks. After this, his blood pressure returned to normal and he no longer needed medications.

The impact of stroke did not fully heal though. He still struggles with numbness on his left side eight years later.

“I obviously wasn’t aware of the dangers drinking energy drinks were causing to myself.” Eight years later, he still has numbness in his left hand, fingers, foot, and toes.

Why this matters for public health

Energy drinks are everywhere. Many young people use them often. They come in large cans and contain very high levels of caffeine and sugar.

Doctors say many people do not think of energy drinks as dangerous. But this case shows the risk deserves attention.

The authors point out that supermarkets in the U.K. banned sales to people under 16 in 2018. That ban focused on tooth decay, obesity, and diabetes. But the drinks may also affect the heart and the brain.

The report warns that energy drinks may increase the chance of strokes. This includes strokes caused by blood clots and strokes caused by bleeding. These risks may apply even to young people.

What makes energy drinks risky

Many energy drinks contain very high sugar, and a 2017 study showed that a single bottle can exceed daily limits. This heavy sugar load can harm blood vessels and raise inflammation, making the body more vulnerable.

In the reported case, a CT angiogram showed spasms in the brain’s vessels, a sign of reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome, which can trigger a stroke.

Other research shows that energy drinks may increase platelet activity, raising clotting and the chance of blocked blood flow in the brain. Some reports also link these drinks to irregular heart rhythms, and a fast or unstable heartbeat can further increase stroke risk.

Strong warning about energy drinks

The authors note that this is only one case. But many smaller studies point in the same direction. They say more regulation may protect people.

The team calls for clear rules on sales and advertising and want stronger warnings, especially for young people.

“We propose that increased regulation of energy drink sales and advertising campaigns (which are often targeted at younger ages) could be beneficial to the future cerebrovascular and cardiovascular health of our society,” noted the researchers.

Energy drinks can seem like harmless boosts. But this case shows they may hide strong health risks.

Doctors now advise careful questioning about energy drink habits. Many patients may not know these drinks can affect the heart and brain.

The study is published in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–