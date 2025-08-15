Helping others can slow age-related cognitive decline

Regularly helping others – whether through formal volunteering or informal assistance – can slow age-related cognitive decline by as much as 15 to 20 percent, according to a new study of more than 30,000 U.S. adults.

The effect was strongest for those who spent about two to four hours each week helping outside the home.

The research, led by the University of Texas at Austin (UT), tracked participants for over two decades using data from the national Health and Retirement Study.

The results show that helping produces cumulative and long-lasting brain benefits, whether through structured volunteering or casual support for neighbors, friends, or relatives.

Cognitive benefits of helping others

“Everyday acts of support – whether organized or personal – can have lasting cognitive impact,” said lead author Sae Hwang Han, an assistant professor of human development and family sciences at UT.

“What stood out was that the cognitive benefits of helping others weren’t just short-term boosts but cumulative over time,” he said. “In addition to that, moderate engagement of just two to four hours was consistently linked to robust benefits.”

The study examined two main types of helping. Formal volunteering includes scheduled activities with organizations. Informal helping covers tasks like giving someone a ride to a medical appointment, caring for children, doing yard work, or helping with taxes.

While only about one-third of older Americans take part in formal volunteering, more than half provide informal help on a regular basis.

“Informal helping is sometimes assumed to offer fewer health benefits due to its lack of social recognition,” Han said. “It was a pleasant surprise to find that it provides cognitive benefits comparable to formal volunteering.”

Helping slows decline for years

Using records dating back to 1998, the team controlled for variables such as wealth, education, and physical and mental health. The analysis found that cognitive decline slowed once participants began helping others and continued to slow with sustained engagement year after year.

The data also revealed a clear risk from stopping entirely. “Conversely, our data show that completely withdrawing from helping is associated with worse cognitive function,” Han said.

“This suggests the importance of keeping older adults engaged in some form of helping for as long as possible, with appropriate support and accommodations in place.”

Helping as brain medicine

The authors argue that the findings strengthen the case for viewing volunteerism and helping through a public health lens. The prevalence of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in later life makes this especially important.

Encouraging older adults to remain engaged in acts of support could be a low-cost, widely accessible way to help preserve cognitive function.

Another recent study led by Han found that volunteering can also protect brain health by buffering the negative effects of chronic stress on systemic inflammation – a biological process linked to dementia. People with higher inflammation levels showed this protective effect most strongly.

Together, the results from both studies suggest multiple pathways by which helping others may preserve brain function. These include reducing the physiological wear and tear caused by stress and strengthening the psychological, emotional, and cognitive benefits of meaningful social connections.

Benefits for all involved

The findings come at a time when aging populations and rising rates of loneliness are pressing concerns worldwide. They also challenge the assumption that people in poor health have little to contribute to others – or that they cannot benefit from doing so.

“Many older adults in suboptimal health often continue to make valuable contributions to those around them, and they also may be the ones to especially benefit from being provided with opportunities to help,” Han explained.

Even for those already experiencing cognitive decline, the study suggests that maintaining some form of regular helping – with the right accommodations – may still yield benefits.

That could mean light volunteer tasks with flexible hours, or simply continuing to offer support to family and friends. Building helping behaviors into weekly routines can sharpen minds, strengthen communities, and foster deeper connections.

The study is published in the journal Social Science & Medicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–