Hemp leaf extracts can kill one of the world’s deadliest animals

Hemp is emerging as a powerful ally in the fight against global insecticide resistance, with new research revealing that cannabidiol (CBD) – the same compound used to treat various ailments – can effectively kill mosquito larvae.

The findings from the study, published in the journal Insects, demonstrate that hemp leaf extract rich in the active ingredient CBD can annihilate mosquito larvae within a short span of 48 hours.

Remarkably, this lethal effect was observed in both strains of the yellow fever mosquito, including one noted for its resistance to conventional insecticides.

Targeting mosquito larvae

Erick Martinez Rodriguez, lead author of the study and a graduate student in entomology at The Ohio State University, emphasized the urgency of targeting mosquitoes in their larval stage.

“It’s very important to be able to control these pests at an early stage, when they are at their most vulnerable,” said Martinez Rodriguez.

Adult mosquitoes, known for traversing large distances and transmitting diseases, are not the only challenge.

Mosquito larvae, aquatic organisms usually found in stationary water, are hard to manage. Synthetic insecticides, vital in the battle against larvae, have led to resistance and environmental harm due to overuse.

Hemp as a sustainable insecticide

Inspired by previous research from Ohio State University, which identified natural mosquito-repellent properties in plants from Madagascar, the team shifted focus to hemp, a sustainable alternative.

Hemp, related to marijuana but without high-inducing THC levels, is widely used for its therapeutic CBD properties.

To test hemp’s insecticidal potency, the team pulverized dried hemp leaves, soaked them in methanol, and created an extract.

“What was surprising was the small amount needed to be so deadly,” said Martinez Rodriguez, noting that CBD bypassed the larvae’s metabolic resistance to other insecticides.

New era of natural insecticides

This discovery not only highlights hemp as a cost-effective crop for insecticide production but also raises questions about its impact on non-target species.

Study co-author Peter Piermarini, a professor of entomology at Ohio State, noted that CBD is a compound that appears to be safe for people and our companion animals to ingest.

“It’ll be interesting to learn more about how CBD interacts with various proteins in mammals and insects to understand why it’s safe for people but not insects,” said Professor Piermarini.

While more research is required to ensure the safety of CBD for pollinators like honey bees, this study paves the way for a new era of natural insecticides.

Hemp and the environment

As the scientific community explores the potential applications of hemp-derived CBD as an insecticide, it must also navigate the ecological concerns linked to its widespread use.

While the merits of reducing synthetic insecticide reliance are evident, it is crucial to understand how CBD-infused solutions might interact with ecosystems, particularly aquatic habitats where mosquito larvae reside.

Comprehensive studies should investigate any unintended consequences for non-target aquatic species, contributing to the maintenance of biodiversity.

Furthermore, collaboration with environmental scientists could inform best practices and guidelines, ensuring that the benefits of this natural insecticide are maximized without compromising ecological balance.

Future research directions

The promising results of the initial study open numerous research avenues for the scientific exploration of CBD’s insecticidal properties.

One such extension involves the assessment of CBD’s efficacy against other resistant mosquito species and pests to understand its broader spectrum of action.

Additionally, there is potential to fine-tune extraction methodologies, optimizing the concentration of CBD for effective and sustainable pest control.

Future studies could explore genetic engineering approaches to enhance insecticide properties in hemp.

Hemp extract and pest management

While the study highlights the efficacy of hemp as a natural insecticide for mosquito larvae, the potential applications of CBD in pest management could extend far beyond.

Researchers are exploring how hemp extract might be adapted to control other insect pests that threaten agriculture and public health.

This could lead to an expansion of biopesticide options, offering eco-friendly solutions to combat insecticide-resistant pests in various ecosystems.

Developing safe pest control methods

The researchers are also keen to investigate the broader environmental impacts of CBD-based insecticides, particularly how they might influence biodiversity.

“Understanding how these natural compounds interact with different insect species will be crucial for developing safe, targeted pest control methods,” said Martinez Rodriguez.

Additionally, efforts are underway to optimize the extraction process to ensure maximum efficiency and minimal environmental footprint.

The research was supported by the Infectious Diseases Institute and Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

The study is published in the journal Insects.

