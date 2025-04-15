Herbal remedies are raising new concerns

In many cultures, herbal remedies are treated as a trusted source of healing and wellness. People often assume that it must be safe if something grows in nature.

Recent research points to a more complicated picture. Concerns have risen over the potentially harmful effects of long-term folk herb consumption.

Dr. Noura Abou Zeinab, an assistant professor at Beirut Arab University, has led an investigation into some of these concerns. She explored how certain frequently consumed plants might impact liver and kidney health.

Herbs under suspicion

“Historically, medications have been primarily sourced from plants. Due to their high therapeutic potential and ability to improve well-being, which has improved quality of life since ancient times, herbal drugs are widely accepted by the general population,” noted the researchers.

Various communities in the Middle East have long relied on homegrown solutions for digestive complaints and overall vitality. Some of these plants are now under the microscope because they may carry unknown risks.

According to the study, herbs that are known among locals are rarely tested for prolonged use. Investigators discovered that certain extracts could affect internal organs in unexpected ways.

Long-term use of herbal remedies

The researchers conducted experiments on adult male rats. Tissue studies and biochemical measurements offered fresh insights into how these plant extracts might alter body function.

“Our findings highlight a real need for caution when using these plants for extended periods. Although these herbs have a long history of traditional use, their potential adverse effects should not be overlooked,” said Dr. Noura Abou Zeinab.

New perspectives on health

Many people turn to traditional medicine to avoid synthetic drugs. They might assume that a leaf or root with a long lineage of human use is free of undesirable effects.

However, experts caution that some herbal remedies contain potent chemicals that burden the liver and kidneys. Regulators continue to stress the importance of quality control to avoid contaminated or adulterated products.

Experts are cautious

Studies on herbal toxicity remain relatively scarce in comparison to pharmaceutical research. That gap in data means individuals might be tempted to assume safety without scientific proof.

Investigators in different parts of the world have raised questions about the daily consumption of certain teas, seeds, or extracts. There is also concern that people may self-prescribe herbs at higher doses than recommended.

Conflict between herbs and modern drugs

Pharmacists and healthcare practitioners often advise people to inform their doctors about the herbal supplements that they regularly consume. Even mild interactions could pose problems, especially for those on prescription medications.

Assessing the potential synergy or conflict between herbs and modern drugs is an ongoing challenge. Experts emphasize that patients should report all substances to their doctor, whether natural or synthetic.

Finding balance with herbal remedies

Some individuals argue that centuries of usage point to inherent safety. Others believe that scientific validation is necessary for each claim, no matter how time-honored.

This study encourages a cautious stance toward daily reliance on plant extracts. When it comes to health choices, knowledge can reduce unfortunate outcomes.

Potential paths forward

Future trials may explore whether moderate dosages or different preparations of these herbs could lessen any strain on the liver and kidneys. A better grasp of chemical composition might also pave the way for safer herbal solutions.

Public outreach campaigns could inform consumers about the possible downsides of unsupervised herbal remedies. This might involve educational programs that outline risks and emphasize expert guidance.

The fine print on herbal products

Labels on herbs often lack comprehensive warnings. More detailed descriptions would help users make better choices before trying something new.

Companies that process or market these items might consider investing in toxicity research. A product with thorough safety data will gain trust more easily than one without it.

Tradition and science

Every generation refines its approach to well-being. By blending traditional knowledge with scientific scrutiny, society can benefit from the best of both worlds.

Decisions about herbal remedies should always involve careful thought and consultation. These concerns highlight why further research remains vital.

The study is published in the journal Nutrients.



