Hidden chemical in plastic may be taking years off your life

In 2018, a silent threat we encounter daily – plastic chemicals – may have played a role in over 356,000 deaths from heart disease. Unlike dramatic outbreaks or high-profile toxins, this danger came from everyday plastic use.

More specifically, from the chemical di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), used in everything from food containers and IV bags to flooring and plastic wraps. While most people remain unaware of these risks, the scientific community is sounding a loud and urgent alarm.

Recent research led by scientists at NYU Langone Health brings global clarity to an issue long debated in toxicology circles. Their analysis, grounded in population-level health data and environmental exposure surveys, shows just how far-reaching the consequences of DEHP exposure really are.

And in doing so, it transforms an abstract environmental worry into a concrete human cost.

Plastic chemicals quietly harming the heart

Phthalates like DEHP are used to make plastic flexible and durable. Over time, these chemicals leak from products and enter our bodies through food, water, and even the air.

Once inside, they break down into several harmful metabolites: MEHP, MEHHP, MEOHP, and MECPP. These compounds affect hormonal systems, metabolism, and cardiovascular health.

The NYU study found that DEHP exposure was responsible for 13.497% of all cardiovascular deaths among adults aged 55–64 in 2018. This figure represents not just numbers but millions of years of life lost.

The researchers estimated that globally, DEHP caused over 10.4 million years of life lost that year alone. These numbers offer a new lens through which to view our relationship with plastic – not just as a pollution problem, but as a driver of premature death.

Plastic-linked heart deaths in Asia

One of the study’s most revealing findings is the stark global inequality in exposure. DEHP-related heart disease deaths were not evenly distributed. Nearly three-fourths of all such deaths occurred in Asia.

India alone accounted for more than 103,000. China followed with over 60,000, and Indonesia ranked third. The researchers linked this concentration to rapid industrial expansion in these regions, combined with weaker environmental protections.

The Middle East and South Asia showed the highest DEHP exposure levels, with some areas having six times the exposure seen in European countries. These areas also saw the highest percentage of cardiovascular deaths attributable to DEHP.

“There is a clear disparity in which parts of the world bear the brunt of heightened heart risks from phthalates,” said study senior author Leonardo Trasande.

Plastic chemical triggers inflammation

DEHP doesn’t act alone. It breaks down into metabolites that accumulate in the body and influence cardiovascular processes in several ways.

They act as anti-androgens, interfere with lipid and glucose metabolism, and trigger inflammation in artery walls. These conditions are well-known drivers of heart attacks, strokes, and atherosclerosis.

Studies on human tissues have found microplastics lodged in blood vessels, sometimes near damaged or inflamed areas. This raises concerns that plastics not only release harmful chemicals but may also act as physical irritants in the cardiovascular system.

To estimate risk, the NYU team analyzed data on DEHP exposure from urine samples collected globally in 2008. They then matched these exposure levels to mortality data from 2018, using established risk models. The result was a detailed map showing how different levels of DEHP exposure correlated with increased cardiovascular deaths.

Plastic damages health, with trillions lost

The toll of DEHP exposure doesn’t stop at lost lives. The study estimates the economic burden to range from $10.2 billion to as high as $3.74 trillion. These numbers include lost productivity, healthcare costs, and the societal value of years of life lost.

Different countries might calculate these costs in various ways. Some use a standard value per lost year of life; others calculate based on income levels. But whichever method is used, the conclusion is the same: phthalate exposure is costing humanity dearly.

“By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death across the world, our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health,” said lead author Sara Hyman.

Exposure levels and death risks

Even within a single country, some people face much higher risks from plastic chemicals. The study found wide gaps between those with the lowest and highest levels of DEHP exposure.

In the United States and Africa, individuals in the top 5% exposure group had up to 30% higher DEHP-related cardiovascular mortality than those with lower exposure.

In contrast, countries in South Asia and East Asia saw elevated risks across the board. That means even people with “average” exposure in these regions faced high mortality risks. This suggests that in such areas, phthalates are deeply embedded in everyday life – from packaging to air to water.

The inequality is not just geographic. It’s also environmental, economic, and systemic. Countries with poor waste management, lax regulation, and high plastic consumption suffer more, especially when older adults are more vulnerable to heart disease.

Regulatory gaps and delays

The timeline used in the study – 2008 exposure data and 2018 health outcomes – highlights another issue. Many countries implemented DEHP regulations only after 2018.

The European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan had early restrictions in food packaging and childcare products. However, many countries had no such rules during the study period.

In recent years, some nations, including China and India, have started tightening controls. Yet even now, global regulation remains inconsistent. Many high-income countries continue to export plastic waste to lower-income nations, increasing exposure risks in already vulnerable regions.

Protecting lives from plastic chemicals

The global community has taken some initial steps. In 2022, the UN began negotiations for a legally binding treaty to address plastic pollution. But efforts to limit production face strong resistance from petrochemical-producing countries.

This research provides key evidence to support stronger international policies. Reducing DEHP exposure will require more than bans on specific products. It will need coordinated action across supply chains, consumer behavior, waste management, and environmental justice.

Limiting exposure at the highest percentiles – those most affected – could yield the greatest health benefits. And extending bio-monitoring programs to regions without current data could help tailor interventions.

The true cost of plastic comfort

Plastics have made life easier in many ways. But their hidden costs are now surfacing. This study, the first of its kind to model global plastic chemical DEHP-related heart disease mortality, shows the damage extends beyond pollution and into our arteries.

By exposing this connection, researchers have given the world a chance to act. Whether governments respond with decisive regulation or continue business as usual remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the cost of ignoring plastic’s effects on health is far too high.

Trasande and his team plan to investigate how reducing DEHP exposure might change mortality outcomes in the future. Their work lays the groundwork for safer, healthier policies around plastics.

It is now up to global leaders to decide whether they will listen to the science – or continue to pay the price in lives lost.

The study is published in the journal EBioMedicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–