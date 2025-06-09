Hidden fungus in morning glory seeds produces LSD-like compounds

The world of psychedelic science just gained a surprising new chapter, thanks to morning glory seeds and a student at West Virginia University (WVU).

While much of modern pharmaceutical research depends on billion dollar labs and global corporations, sometimes the most powerful discoveries grow quietly in a greenhouse.

Hidden in the seed coat of a common plant, an elusive fungus has finally been found. It may lead to better treatments for depression, PTSD, addiction, and more.

Inside morning glory seed coats

Corinne Hazel, an environmental microbiology major from Delaware, Ohio, had no idea she was on the brink of a major scientific moment.

As a Goldwater Scholar and lab researcher at WVU’s Davis College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hazel was investigating how morning glory plants manage the movement of ergot alkaloids. These are natural compounds with known effects on both plants and people.

In collaboration with Professor Daniel Panaccione, she explored whether these alkaloids, long known to provide protective effects to plants, might be linked to fungal activity.

The team had collected many morning glory specimens in their lab, each holding potential secrets. Then, during one routine observation, Hazel noticed something small but strange.

“We had a ton of plants lying around and they had these tiny little seed coats,” she said. “We noticed a little bit of fuzz in the seed coat. That was our fungus.”

DNA confirms new fungus species

To determine exactly what they were looking at, the researchers extracted DNA from the seed coat and sent it out for genome sequencing. This process would determine the fungus’s genetic fingerprint and confirm whether it had ever been cataloged before.

When the results came back, it was clear. They had discovered a new species. Hazel named it Periglandula clandestina. The name reflects the fungus’s stealthy nature. It had hidden in plain sight for decades.

The DNA sequence has now been officially stored in a gene bank, permanently linking her name to this scientific achievement. “Sequencing a genome is a significant thing,” Panaccione said. “It’s amazing for a student.”

But the importance of the discovery did not stop at its novelty. This tiny fungus was not just rare. It filled in a crucial piece of a psychedelic puzzle that had lingered for nearly a hundred years.

Morning glory fungus and LSD effects

In the late 1930s, Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann created LSD by modifying ergot alkaloids. He also noticed that morning glories seemed to contain similar psychedelic compounds.

Hofmann theorized that a fungus living inside the plants could be responsible. However, scientists for decades could not find this mysterious organism.

“Morning glories contain high concentrations of similar lysergic acid derivatives that give them their psychedelic activities,” Panaccione explained.

“This inspired Hofmann and others to investigate morning glories for the presence of a hidden fungus related to the ergot fungus that might be the source of these chemicals. They found very similar chemicals, but they could never find the fungus itself.”

Hazel and Panaccione’s work finally closed this chapter. Their findings, published in the journal Mycologia, confirm what Hofmann had only suspected. The fungal symbiont inside morning glories is not only real but also active in producing these mind-altering alkaloids.

From dangerous to therapeutic

Ergot alkaloids have a complicated history. Produced only by fungi, they naturally occur in grains like rye and plants like morning glory. While some forms are dangerous and toxic to humans and livestock, others have long been used in medicine.

Doctors have used them to manage migraines, stop uterine bleeding, and even treat Parkinson’s disease. However, these treatments come with risks. Side effects can be severe.

With the discovery of Periglandula clandestina, researchers now have a new fungal model that produces ergot alkaloids efficiently and in high amounts. This could offer a new path to refining these compounds for medical use, with better control and fewer unwanted effects.

“Many things are toxic. But if you administer them in the right dosage or modify them, they can be useful pharmaceuticals. By studying them, we may be able to figure out ways to bypass the side effects. These are big issues for medicine and agriculture,” noted Panaccione.

Naming the morning glory fungus

The choice of name, Periglandula clandestina, was no accident. For decades, scientists looked for this very fungus. Its absence puzzled many. Its ability to hide, even while producing clearly detectable chemicals, added to the mystery.

“I think that’s the perfect name,” Panaccione said. “And I love that we did this project together. Corinne has a ton of talent. It’s about students recognizing the opportunities, seizing them and having the skill and the brain power to bring this work to fruition.”

For Hazel, this was not just a technical project or a lucky break. It became a moment that validated years of training, careful observation, and persistence. Her work gives other students a model to follow. Paying attention can lead to scientific impact.

What’s next for the fungus

Hazel has not stopped with the discovery. She is now studying how best to grow the fungus in the lab. This is not easy. Periglandula clandestina grows slowly and under specific conditions.

If she succeeds, it could allow scientists to produce ergot alkaloids in more controlled settings, advancing pharmaceutical research.

Hazel also plans to examine other morning glory species. It is possible that many more fungi, still unknown, may be working quietly inside these plants. They could be producing powerful compounds and waiting to be found.

“I’m lucky to have stumbled into this opportunity,” she said. “People have been looking for this fungus for years, and one day, I look in the right place, and there it is. I’m very proud of the work that I’ve done at WVU.”

Hazel’s discovery reminds us that scientific revolutions can begin in the most overlooked places. In this case, the revolution started with a bit of fuzz in a seed coat and the curiosity of one determined student.

The study is published in the journal Mycologia.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–