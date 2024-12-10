Hidden galaxies found in the depths of the Spiderweb protocluster

In a cosmos millions of light years away, a bustling city of galaxies called the Spiderweb protocluster is taking shape.

From Earth, this celestial city might look like a confetti of stars scattered across a velvet sky, but it’s much more than that.

It’s a fascinating example of how galaxies come together to form larger structures – a grand construction that’s been underway for over 10 billion years.

Guided by the remarkable viewing capabilities of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, a group of astronomers have embarked on a mission to better comprehend this protocluster and to reveal new galaxies hidden within it.

The telescope’s ability to perceive infrared light, which effortlessly passes through cosmic dust compared to visible light, enabled the experts to observe regions of the Spiderweb that were previously concealed by this dust.

Viewing galaxies during their adolescence

“We are observing the build-up of one the largest structures in the universe, a city of galaxies in construction,” said Jose M. Perez-Martinez of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias and the Universidad de La Laguna in Spain.

“We know that most galaxies in local galaxy clusters (the biggest metropolises of the universe) are old and not very active, whereas in this work we are looking at these objects during their adolescence.”

“As this city in construction grows, their physical properties will also be affected. Now, Webb is giving us new insights into the build-up of such structures for the first time.”

The Webb telescope was used to study the hydrogen gas and reveal new galaxies obscured within the cluster. In about 3.5 hours of sightseeing through Webb’s eyes, the astronomers made some unexpected discoveries.

Surprising revelations in the Spiderweb cluster

“As expected, we found new galaxy cluster members, but we were surprised to find more than expected,” noted Rhythm Shimakawa of Waseda University in Japan.

A surprising discovery was that the previously-known galaxy members were not as dust-filled or obscured as anticipated. This finding debunked the conventional belief that galaxy growth is primarily triggered by galaxy interactions or mergers that induce star formation.

“We now figure this can instead be explained by star formation that is fueled through gas accumulating at different locations all across the object’s large-scale structure,” noted Helmut Dannerbauer of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias in Spain.

As the astronomers continue to explore this cosmic city, they plan to examine the newly discovered galaxy cluster members. They aim to establish their existence through more detailed and spectroscopic observations using the Webb telescope.

As we continue to map out the universe, each new discovery becomes a stepping stone towards unraveling the mysteries of cosmic city-building.

The Spiderweb protocluster: A cosmic hub

The Spiderweb Protocluster is not just a fascinating collection of galaxies – it is a key piece of evidence to understand how the largest structures in the universe come to life.

Protoclusters like the Spiderweb act as cosmic hubs, where galaxies gather and evolve under the influence of gravity.

These environments are laboratories for studying how galaxies transform from their initial chaotic growth phases to the more stable, mature forms we see in the present-day universe.

By focusing on the Spiderweb, astronomers aim to answer long-standing questions about how these structures grew during a time when the universe was only a fraction of its current age.

What makes this protocluster particularly intriguing is its sheer size and activity, offering a rare glimpse into a period when the cosmic web itself was still forming.

Unraveling the mystery of galaxy evolution

The Spiderweb Protocluster offers astronomers a unique opportunity to investigate the factors driving galaxy evolution in dense environments.

Unlike isolated galaxies, those within protoclusters are subject to intense gravitational interactions and cosmic forces, which can accelerate their growth or strip them of vital resources.

The James Webb Telescope’s observations are shedding light on these processes, challenging the long-standing belief that galaxy interactions are the primary catalysts for star formation.

The full study was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Image Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope

