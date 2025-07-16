Hidden heat on Uranus changes what we know about ice giants
For decades, scientists have puzzled over Uranus. Unlike its fellow giant planets, it seemed unusually quiet in terms of heat.

When NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft flew past the icy world in 1986, its instruments detected almost no internal warmth. That didn’t make sense. Planets the size of Uranus should still be radiating heat from their formation – so where was it?

Now, new research suggests the heat is there – just harder to detect. This new evidence helps resolve an old mystery and opens the door to better understanding not just Uranus, but how planets form, evolve, and interact with their environments.

Uranus is still losing ancient heat

The study comes from researchers at the University of Houston, working with planetary scientists across the globe.

It draws on decades of spacecraft data and advanced computer modeling. Together, the evidence paints a clearer picture: Uranus does release more energy than it gets from the Sun.

“This means it’s still slowly losing leftover heat from its early history, a key piece of the puzzle that helps us understand its origins and how it has changed over time,” said first author Xinyue Wang.

The findings also line up with those from a separate team led by Professor Patrick Irwin at the University of Oxford.

Not as hot as its neighbors

While Uranus does emit heat, it gives off far less than the other giant planets in our solar system. Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune all emit more than twice the energy they absorb from sunlight. Uranus emits only about 12.5 percent more.

The reason isn’t clear, but researchers believe Uranus may have a different internal structure or evolutionary history than its neighbors.

In other words, Uranus might be built differently on the inside – or it may have followed a unique evolutionary path over billions of years that shaped how it stores and releases heat.

The study also found that Uranus’s heat output varies with its seasons – and those seasons are extreme. Each one lasts around 20 years, due to the planet’s tilted spin and off-center orbit.

As Uranus makes its long journey around the Sun, its energy levels rise and fall.

Planning future Uranus missions

Scientists aren’t just curious about Uranus for curiosity’s sake. Understanding how the planet works could directly affect the planning of future space missions.

Liming Li, also a co-author of the study, believes the findings come at the right time. NASA is gearing up for a major mission to Uranus – one that the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine ranked as a top priority for space exploration through 2032.

“This study could improve planning for NASA’s flagship mission to orbit and probe Uranus,” Li said.

“From a scientific perspective, this study helps us better understand Uranus and other giant planets. For future space exploration, I think it strengthens the case for a mission to Uranus,” Wang added.

Lessons for Earth

The research also holds lessons for Earth. The methods used – combining space data with physical models – don’t apply only to Uranus. They could be used to study heat flow on other planets, even ones outside our solar system.

“By uncovering how Uranus stores and loses heat, we gain valuable insights into the fundamental processes that shape planetary atmospheres, weather systems, and climate systems,” Li said.

“These findings help broaden our perspective on Earth’s atmospheric system and the challenges of climate change.”

The future of research in space

This study isn’t just about Uranus – it’s a preview of where space science is headed. As tools for modeling, data collection, and observation improve, scientists are gaining new ways to study planets across the solar system and beyond.

The methods used to analyze Uranus’s heat could help decode the atmospheres of other ice giants, exoplanets, and even newly discovered worlds in distant systems.

NASA’s upcoming Uranus mission is just one example of how this research will shape future exploration. By combining long-term data with modern computational models, scientists are building a deeper understanding of how planets form, change, and interact with their environments.

These advances don’t just push planetary science forward – they also strengthen our ability to study climate systems, design new technologies, and prepare for the challenges of Earth’s future.

The full study was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

