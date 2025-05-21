Hidden mountain range under Antarctica is older than dinosaurs

A hidden mountain range lies buried beneath the ice sheet of East Antarctica. Though it has never been seen, this formation has recently drawn scientific interest due to new data suggesting it formed more than 500 million years ago.

The study, led by Dr. Jacqueline Halpin of the University of Tasmania and Dr. Nathan R. Daczko of Macquarie University, highlights how tectonic movements shaped the subglacial landscape.

The collaborative research emphasizes how modern technology is transforming our grasp of Antarctica’s concealed terrain.

Mountains hidden beneath Antarctica

The Gamburtsev Subglacial Mountains were first discovered in 1958 by a Soviet expedition using seismic readings.

What they found stunned the scientific world – a range as large and rugged as the European Alps, completely hidden under the East Antarctic Ice Sheet.

Unlike other famous ranges like the Himalayas or the Rockies, no one has ever laid eyes on these peaks. They remain buried under more than 1.5 miles of ice, protected from erosion and untouched for over half a billion years.

Mapping Antarctica’s hidden peaks

Experts rely on radar surveys and seismic methods to map Antarctica’s bedrock, producing detailed glimpses of rugged valleys and soaring peaks hidden beneath layers of snow.

Such tools also detect zones of water and sediment that lie between the ice and bedrock, impacting ice movement.

Data from these surveys highlight the complexity of East Antarctica’s geology, challenging earlier assumptions that its interior was featureless. Beneath thousands of feet of ice, entire mountain chains stand as silent witnesses to Earth’s changing climate.

This hidden range was likely born when continents converged, creating the supercontinent known as Gondwana. Evidence from rock samples suggests immense pressures during that continental assembly.

Geologic models of Antarctica’s crust point to ancient stress zones that once rose to great heights. Despite the passage of time, these structures stayed intact due to the continent’s stable core.

Formation of Antarctica’s mountains

To understand when the mountains formed, researchers turned to zircon, a mineral that acts like a geological stopwatch. These tiny crystals can survive for billions of years and contain uranium, which slowly decays into lead at a predictable rate.

By studying zircon grains in ancient sandstones found hundreds of miles from the buried range, scientists traced the rise and collapse of the mountains.

These grains recorded peak mountain-building around 580 million years ago and the start of structural collapse by 500 million years ago.

How the mountains impact ice

Subglacial mountains can affect how ice sheets flow and how water drains beneath the ice. Their presence also influences glacier stability and the loss or gain of ice over long timescales.

Scientists who study changes in polar ice hope to refine their climate models by factoring in details about these hidden landforms. Even small shifts along buried ridges can alter how surface ice accumulates or melts.

Most mountain ranges eventually get worn down by wind, water, and tectonic shifts. But these ancient peaks were locked beneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet before erosion could do its usual work.

The ice acted like a protective shell, preserving the crustal root and the entire range’s original structure. That’s why this mountain belt is one of the best-preserved examples of its kind on Earth.

Future missions to collect samples

Gathering direct rock samples from below the thick ice is extremely difficult. However, improved drilling techniques and satellite-based measurements may soon provide more clues about their composition.

Research groups plan to coordinate field expeditions that combine ground-penetrating radar with geochemical testing. That approach could clarify the geologic story hidden beneath East Antarctica’s frosty covering.

Accessing the Gamburtsev Subglacial Mountains directly would require drilling through more than 1.5 miles of solid ice. That’s no small feat, considering the extreme cold, high pressure, and logistical complexity of setting up operations on the East Antarctic plateau.

Past projects, like the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and Lake Vostok drilling efforts, show that deep ice drilling is possible but extremely expensive.

Scientists hope that future missions will be able to collect rock samples directly from the range to confirm theories about its formation and composition.

Secrets of Antarctica’s hidden mountains

Unraveling the secrets of Antarctica’s under-ice peaks could improve our understanding of how continents reshape themselves over eons. Data collected from these hidden features may even shed light on potential resources and unknown life in subglacial lakes.

Though much work remains, every fresh bit of data underscores how profoundly Antarctica’s past continues to influence modern Earth systems. Scientists are committed to unveiling these secrets, one expedition at a time.

The study is published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

