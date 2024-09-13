Hidden triggers of Amazon carbon emissions revealed

In an astounding revelation, scientists have shed new light on the contributing factors behind Amazon rainforest carbon emissions.

Using high-resolution aerial scans and cutting-edge computational modeling, the researchers have identified wildfires, storms, and selective logging as the dominant culprits.

These disturbances, once thought to have a lesser impact, surprisingly outweigh traditional clear-cutting practices in terms of Amazon carbon loss.

This new understanding challenges long-held assumptions and highlights the urgent need to address multiple drivers of degradation to protect the Amazon’s crucial role in regulating Earth’s climate.

Unveiling the drivers of Amazon carbon loss

Instead of relying on conventional methods, the researchers used drones equipped with state-of-the-art light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors.

These sophisticated devices allowed the experts to accurately map and measure tree biomass and carbon emissions across vast stretches of Brazilian forests.

“Here, we estimate changes of forest aboveground carbon (AGC) stocks attributed to both human-induced degradation and natural disturbances, and the postdisturbance regrowth over an area of active land use change in the southern Brazilian Amazon,” noted the researchers.

With the backing of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the scientists uncovered alarming findings. Of the estimated 90.5 million tons of carbon lost annually, a staggering 60 million tons were attributed to forest degradation caused by wildfires, storms, and selective logging.

In contrast, only about 24 million tons could be traced back to clear-cutting, challenging the traditional view of deforestation as the primary driver of carbon loss in the Amazon.

Carbon dynamics in forests

Study co-author K.C. Cushman is an environmental scientist and expert in data analytics at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

“It’s important to calibrate models to local conditions to achieve the best estimates,” noted Cushman. “Tree shape varies a lot from one setting to another even if it’s the same species.”

The research highlights the urgency of addressing these newly uncovered triggers for rainforest carbon emissions.

Cushman and his team are now applying similar cutting-edge methodologies to study carbon dynamics in forests across the U.S. Southeast and also in tropical regions, further broadening the understanding of global forest degradation.

While clear-cutting was once considered the primary villain behind carbon emissions in rainforests, the new findings shift the focus to other key contributors.

Coordinated action is urgently needed to safeguard the planet’s rainforests, which play an essential role in stabilizing Earth’s climate.

Amazon carbon loss and global warming

The Amazon rainforest is often referred to as the “lungs of the Earth” due to its vast capacity to absorb and store carbon dioxide, acting as a critical buffer against climate change.

Covering an estimated 5.5 million square kilometers, the Amazon plays a crucial role in regulating the planet’s climate by sequestering massive amounts of carbon from the atmosphere, which helps mitigate global warming.

Recent findings emphasize that disturbances such as wildfires, storms, and selective logging significantly disrupt this delicate balance, leading to a surge in carbon emissions.

These destructive forces not only release stored carbon but also weaken the forest’s ability to regenerate and continue functioning as a major carbon sink.

Efforts to mitigate climate change

Protecting the Amazon’s integrity is not just a regional issue but a global necessity. As the Amazon continues to lose its ability to act as a carbon sink, efforts to mitigate climate change could face serious setbacks.

Without immediate intervention, the degradation of this invaluable ecosystem could accelerate, pushing the world closer to climate tipping points.

In light of these new insights into the hidden drivers of carbon emissions, scientists and policymakers are calling for a more comprehensive approach to Amazon rainforest conservation.

Efforts must move beyond simply preventing clear-cutting and should address forest degradation caused by smaller-scale but equally destructive activities.

Integrating advanced technologies like LiDAR into conservation strategies will be vital in monitoring and managing forest health.

Local communities, governments, and international organizations must collaborate to enforce stricter logging regulations, prevent wildfires, and restore degraded areas to safeguard the Amazon’s ecological and carbon-regulating functions.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

