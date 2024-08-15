Hidden water found on Mars would cover the planet over one mile deep

Scientists have discovered what they believe to be a large underground reservoir of liquid water on Mars. The study was made possible using data from NASA’s InSight lander, the first robotic lander designed to study the deep interior of the planet.

The masterminds behind this research are Vashan Wright, a former UC Berkeley postdoctoral fellow who is now an assistant professor at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and colleagues Michael Manga and Matthias Morzfeld.

The significance of the research lies in the compelling prospect of discovering life beyond Earth. Although we have much work ahead, the presence of water on Mars presents exciting new possibilities.

Science behind the discovery

Have you ever felt the Earth tremble beneath you during an earthquake? That shifting and shaking is due to seismic activity, which geophysicists used to probe Mars’ interior.

Based on this data, the scientists estimate that the amount of groundwater could cover the entire planet to a depth of between 1 and 2 kilometers. That’s roughly equivalent to a mile.

The catch? This water is not easily accessible. It’s located in tiny cracks and pores in rock within the Martian crust, between 11.5 and 20 kilometers below the surface. This makes it a bit of a challenge to reach, much like drilling a hole a kilometer deep on Earth.

Discovering water on Mars

What’s really exciting about this discovery is that it pinpoints another potential site to look for life on Mars.

Researchers believe that if they can figure out a way to probe this reservoir, it might answer some burning questions about the geological history of Mars and possibly even the existence of life outside our planet.

“Understanding the Martian water cycle is critical for understanding the evolution of the climate, surface, and interior,” noted Wright. “A useful starting point is to identify where water is and how much is there.”

Potentially habitable environment

The researchers employed a mathematical model of rock physics, analogous to those utilized on Earth, and found that the seismic data from InSight are most effectively explained by a deep layer of fractured igneous rock containing liquid water. This intriguing finding invites further exploration and discussion.

“Establishing that there is a big reservoir of liquid water provides some window into what the climate was like or could be like,” said Manga, a UC Berkeley professor of Earth and planetary science.

“And water is necessary for life as we know it. I don’t see why (the underground reservoir) is not a habitable environment. It’s certainly true on Earth — deep, deep mines host life, the bottom of the ocean hosts life. We haven’t found any evidence for life on Mars, but at least we have identified a place that should, in principle, be able to sustain life.”

Hidden dynamics of the Martian interior

Advancements in technology have significantly contributed to our understanding of extraterrestrial environments.

NASA’s InSight lander, equipped with sensitive seismometers and other cutting-edge instruments, has allowed scientists to gather precise data about Mars’ geological structure.

These tools enable researchers to detect minute seismic waves, which are crucial to revealing the hidden dynamics of the Martian interior.

A cutout of the Martian interior beneath NASA’s Insight lander. The top 5 kilometers of the crust appear to be dry, but a new study provides evidence for a zone of fractured rock 11.5-20 km below the surface that is full of liquid water. Credit: Vashan Wright/NASA

“The mission greatly exceeded my expectations,” said Manga. “From looking at all the seismic data that Insight collected, they’ve figured out the thickness of the crust, the depth of the core, the composition of the core, even a little bit about the temperature within the mantle.”

Moreover, as technology continues to evolve, we can anticipate even greater insights into planetary processes, potentially leading to new discoveries that could reshape our understanding of Mars and, by extension, our own planet.

Future exploration of Mars

The exciting possibility of accessing water beneath Mars has sparked talks about future missions.

Researchers are looking into spacecraft and landers that could drill into the Martian surface to collect water samples. These missions would help us understand Mars’ climate history and guide future human exploration.

By studying this water, we may find clues about potential life on Mars and learn more about the importance of water for life in the universe. The scientific community is eagerly anticipating what comes next.

While we’re just scratching the surface, these findings provide an crucial direction for future exploration of Mars.

So, the next time you gaze up at the night sky, remember there’s a lot more going on out there than meets the eye. What will we discover next? Only time will tell.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–