Higgs boson ‘God particle’ still remains a quantum mystery after 12 years

The discovery of the Higgs boson has been a captivating journey for physicists worldwide since the particle was first detected in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) about twelve years ago.

This monumental finding, confirming the existence of the elusive particle theorized almost half a century prior, has unlocked new avenues of exploration and understanding in particle physics.

Despite dedicated research, the properties of this enigmatic particle remain somewhat shrouded in mystery.

Today, the scientific community embraces a new breakthrough that brings us a step closer to understanding the origin of the Higgs boson.

Understanding the Higgs Boson

This exciting breakthrough comes from an international group of theoretical physicists, including members from the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences.

These scientists have pooled their expertise and resources in a concerted effort to unravel the complexities of the Higgs boson.

For many years, the Higgs boson has remained the crowning glory of discoveries made with the Large Hadron Collider.

Yet, understanding its properties has proven to be a colossal challenge, mainly due to the scientific hurdles encountered during experimental and computational studies.

Complex maze of the Standard Model

Established in the 1970s, the Standard Model is a theoretical framework designed to explain the elementary particles of matter accurately.

From quarks to electrons, this model has been instrumental in understanding how various electromagnetic and nuclear forces interact.

The Higgs boson, discovered thanks to the LHC, is the coveted jewel of the Standard Model. It holds a pivotal role in the mechanism that bestows masses to other elementary particles.

Without the Higgs field, particles would not have mass, and the universe as we know it would be drastically different.

Delving deeper into the quantum realm

Dr. Rene Poncelet from the IFJ PAN, part of this important research, provides clarity on the significance of their work.

“We have focused on the theoretical determination of the Higgs boson cross section in gluon-gluon collisions. These collisions are responsible for the production of about 90% of the Higgs, traces of whose presence have been registered in the detectors of the LHC accelerator,” Poncelet explained.

This work delves deeper into the quantum realm, where interactions are governed by the rules of quantum mechanics, offering deeper insights into the fundamental workings of our universe.

One of the co-authors of this research, Prof. Michal Czakon from the RWTH, explains why their work is a scientific achievement.

“The essence of our work was the desire to take into account, when determining the active cross section for the production of Higgs bosons, certain corrections that are usually neglected because ignoring them significantly simplifies the calculations,” Czakon claims.

“It’s the first time we have succeeded in overcoming the mathematical difficulties and determining these corrections.”

This finding is a triumph over mathematical challenges and a testament to the rigorous and meticulous nature of scientific inquiry.

Seeing the bigger picture

This work has contributed to a more profound understanding of the Higgs bosons and opened avenues for further research.

The team’s findings indicate that the mechanisms responsible for the formation of Higgs bosons, at least for now, show no signs of diverging from the established physics.

However, questions still abound:

Why do elementary particles carry the masses they do?

Why do they form families?

What exactly is dark matter?

What causes the dominance of matter over antimatter in the Universe?

These inquiries take us beyond the scope of the Standard Model, hinting at the existence of “new physics.” The pursuit to answer these questions is not just about theoretical curiosity; it has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the universe and even lead to new technologies.

What’s next for the Higgs Boson “God particle”

In the coming years, as more particle collisions are observed with the fourth research cycle of the LHC, reducing measurement uncertainties and bringing us closer to understanding the Higgs boson may be possible.

Each new cycle of experiments at the LHC is like turning a page in a giant book of the universe, revealing new insights and deepening our comprehension of the cosmos.

For now, the Standard Model remains secure, standing strong in the face of mysteries yet to be unraveled in the world of quantum mechanics. Let’s brace ourselves; the quest to solve these mysteries promises to be nothing short of fascinating.

This journey reflects the enduring human spirit to explore the unknown, a spirit that has driven scientific and technological progress throughout history.

The full study was published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

