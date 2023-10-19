Hitting the snooze button does not disrupt your sleep or hurt your brain

In a world where the snooze button is as ubiquitous as the alarm itself, understanding its impact on sleep patterns and mental alertness has never been more pertinent.

Contrary to popular belief and previous assumptions, recent findings from Stockholm University suggest that engaging in snoozing doesn’t necessarily spell doom for our cognitive faculties or overall sleep quality. In fact, for consistent snoozers, indulging in that extra few minutes under the covers might actually be aiding their waking process.

Debunking snooze button myths

For years, the snooze button has been vilified, often accused of disrupting sleep and hampering the brain’s waking mechanisms. These widespread claims, however, stood on shaky ground due to a lack of direct scientific evidence. This gap in the understanding prompted researchers from the Department of Psychology at Stockholm University to delve deeper into the actual implications of snoozing.

The study, spearheaded by Tina Sundelin, was divided into two distinct studies involving a comprehensive questionnaire and a more controlled sleep lab experiment. The results defy the common narrative, providing much-needed relief to regular snoozers and shedding light on human sleep behavior and cognitive function in relation to snoozing.

Snooze button demographics

The first study encompassed 1732 participants and centered around their morning routines, focusing keenly on their snooze habits. A significant revelation was the demographic tendency where young adults and self-proclaimed “evening people” were more inclined to hit the snooze button.

Unsurprisingly, the predominant reason behind snoozing was the overwhelming feeling of tiredness that besieged individuals upon hearing their alarm.

This phase of the research highlighted the prevalence of snoozing across different segments of the population, establishing that it is a common behavior, especially among certain demographics.

Taking a closer look in the sleep lab

The subsequent stage of the research involved a more nuanced approach, where 31 habitual snoozers underwent two nights of monitored sleep in a laboratory setting. The conditions varied; one morning allowed for a 30-minute snooze fest, while the other necessitated immediate waking upon the alarm’s signal.

Results from this controlled setting offered solace to snoozers. Despite the intermittent sleep during the snoozing period, participants still managed substantial sleep — over 20 minutes. This negligible difference in total sleep time challenges the notion that snoozing significantly undermines the night’s rest.

A particularly interesting find was the absence of forced awakenings from deep sleep during the snooze morning, coupled with slightly enhanced performance in cognitive tests conducted immediately upon waking. Furthermore, snoozing showed no discernible impact on participants’ mood, sleepiness level, or cortisol concentration in saliva.

Reevaluating the snooze button

The implications of this study are twofold. Firstly, it demystifies the notion that snoozing is universally detrimental. More specifically, the research unveils certain potential benefits, such as the reduced probability of abrupt deep sleep interruptions and a slight immediate boost in cognitive functioning.

However, Sundelin cautions against a one-size-fits-all approach, emphasizing that the positive indications were most pronounced among regular snoozers comfortable with resuming sleep post-alarm. This suggests that the advantages of snoozing are not universal but may be contingent on individual sleep patterns and personal comfort with the act of snoozing itself.

Next steps in snooze research

While this study serves as a cornerstone in understanding snoozing behavior, it also signifies the beginning of an intricate journey to explore the complexities of sleep. The research underscores the need for further exploration, particularly regarding long-term effects and the impact within diverse populations outside regular snoozers.

As the scientific community continues to unravel the mysteries of sleep, this study marks a pivotal shift in the discourse around snoozing, challenging long-held beliefs and opening the door for more nuanced discussions and investigations in the future. For now, regular snoozers might rest a bit easier, knowing science is starting to look more favorably upon those extra precious minutes in bed.

The full study was published in the Journal of Sleep Research.

