Hobbies keep the brain sharp and slow cognitive aging

Whether your favorite pastime is cooking or solving crossword puzzles, your hobby may be doing more than just providing joy and relaxation. It turns out, the enchanting pursuits we so dearly cherish might be our secret weapons against the gradual cognitive decline associated with aging.

Hobbies and mystery of cognitive aging

Cognitive aging, an inescapable process that slowly chips away at our cognitive abilities as we age, is a matter of significance.

It’s certainly troubling to know that each year, around 10% of individuals demonstrating signs of mild cognitive impairment progress towards Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

Now, it has been proposed that active participation in cognitively demanding activities could provide a shield against mental deterioration over time. But the extent to which these activities could delay cognitive decline has been a riddle that has kept us guessing.

Cognitive impairment and hobbies

In a recent study led by the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, fresh perspectives have emerged.

The research points out that older adults with mild cognitive impairment, who indulge regularly in high levels of activities such as word games and hobbies, show an improvement in memory, working memory, attention, and processing speed compared to their less active counterparts.

“Today, nearly six million people in the United States have dementia, and this number is projected to grow to about 14 million by 2060 – with minority populations affected the most,” said Dr. Junhyoung “Paul” Kim, an associate professor of health behavior at Texas A&M. “We sought to help fill the gap in our understanding of cognitive decline.”

Cognitively stimulating hobbies

Along with his colleagues from the University of Southern Mississippi and Indiana University, Dr. Kim meticulously analyzed data relating to 5,932 participants who were 50 years or older in 2012. The individual showed signs of mild cognitive impairment, and were part of the Health and Retirement Study (HRS) conducted from 2012 to 2020.

The researchers paid close attention to answers to seven questions that gauged the frequency of participants’ involvement in cognitively stimulating activities such as reading, game playing, and other hobbies. Their participation levels were divided into low, mid, and high, which is in line with standards adopted in previous studies.

“The participants with high-level engagement consistently showed advanced cognitive function levels throughout the study and maintained a similar level of cognitive abilities compared to the other groups,” said Dr. Kim.

Working memory, attention, and processing speed

Those active in the high-level category demonstrated enhanced memory, working memory, attention, and processing speed compared to those in the mid- and low-level groups.

In addition, the mid-level group displayed higher levels of working memory, attention, and processing speed compared to the low-level participation group.

Dr. Kim and his team hope the results will encourage healthcare providers to recommend elderly individuals with mild cognitive impairment to partake in cognitively stimulating activities, preferably three to four times a week.

“We also found significant differences in all three cognitive functions between years with a declining slope, but the differences between 2014 and the other years of the data set that were examined were not significant,” said Dr. Kim.

Future research directions

While the findings are encouraging, further research is needed to fully grasp the mechanisms behind hobbies and cognitive resilience.

Future research should investigate how different forms of activities distinctly influence cognitive functions and whether certain demographics might respond better than others.

Furthermore, conducting longitudinal studies across diverse cohorts could be helpful in applying these findings to larger segments of the population.

If you’re interested and wish to incorporate more cognitively stimulating activities into your everyday routine, some achievable, enjoyable, and science-backed options are:

• Reading on a regular basis

• Engaging in word games

• Learning new skills

• Being social

• Exercising regularly

Cognitive health and hobbies

Even though cognitive aging is a part of our life, a growing body of research suggests that we can take proactive steps to soften its impact. It seems that staying mentally active isn’t just a way to pass time but a route to preserving our cognitive abilities well into our golden years.

In conclusion, keeping our minds engaged as we age could potentially yield significant benefits for maintaining cognitive health. It’s surprising to think that our leisure activities could wield such power.

So, the next time you pick up that crossword puzzle or captivating novel, remember – you’re not simply killing time – you’re boosting your brain health too.

The study is published in the Journal of Cognitive Enhancement.

