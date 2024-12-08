Home fragrances impact indoor air quality, and the health risks are alarming
12-08-2024

Home fragrances impact indoor air quality, and the health risks are alarming

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

Winter brings about a heartwarming urge to make our homes cozy and festive, with the help of delightful home fragrances.

Gingerbread, cinnamon, and pine-scented candles, as well as frankincense and myrrh diffusers, are often used to set the Christmas mood.

It’s no wonder the UK home fragrance market recently skyrocketed, earning a staggering $685.5 million in revenue in 2023.

However, one could not help but question – are these fragrant products affecting the air quality in our homes? How do they impact our health?

Fragrances mask more than odors

In an effort to mask unpleasant odors and uplift the ambiance of our homes, we turn to items like scented candles, air fresheners, and incense sticks. But contrary to their purpose, they do not eliminate harmful indoor pollutants.

A recently published study reveals that some of these fragrance products could potentially compromise the freshness of the air we breathe.

The research was focused on Irish homes post-energy retrofits. The results showed that home fragrances – combined with smoking and blocked wall vents – detrimentally affect indoor air quality.

Furthermore, our indoor exposure to air pollutants worsens when scented candles are used in rooms with closed windows and blocked vents.

The fine particle concentration can spike up to 15 times beyond the limits set by the World Health Organization, taking considerable time to return to standard levels in poorly ventilated areas.

Trapped in a vortex of chemicals

Burning candles or incense sticks results in a complex mix of chemicals and particulate matter. They produce toxic gases like carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and oxides of nitrogen.

Home fragrances also emit harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), with particulate matter that can cause coughing, sneezing, and irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs.

Prolonged exposure heightens the risk of serious health conditions like heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic bronchitis. It may also exacerbate existing conditions such as asthma.

Navigating through the scented maze

According to the researchers, scented candles likely produce more fine particulate matter compared to unscented ones. Nitrogen oxides, the primary gaseous pollutant from scented candles, can harm our lungs and airways.

In the U.S. and the EU, manufacturers do not have to disclose all of the ingredients used in scented candles. Research suggests that the U.S. discloses less than 10% of home fragrance ingredients to the public.

Air fresheners have been linked to adverse health impacts such as migraines, asthma attacks, and dermatitis.

Additionally, home fragrance products could emit cancer-causing organic compounds like benzene, phthalates, and formaldehyde.

A decline in cognitive function has been linked to short-term candle smoke exposure and to long-term incense smoke exposure.

Home fragrances and indoor air quality

The incense sticks produce about four times as much particulate matter as cigarettes when equal weights are burned. In non-smoking households, candle usage might be a significant source of particulate matter pollution.

Aerosol air fresheners introduce fine and ultrafine particles into the home air, alongside a range of VOCs.

Similarly, a candle’s flickering flame emits larger particles and increases black carbon emissions, further affecting indoor air quality.

Using scented candles or air fresheners in small spaces like bathrooms or bedrooms exposes us to higher concentrations of the generated pollutants, boosting health risks.

In poorly ventilated areas, pollutants like formaldehyde can reach levels causing upper airway irritation.

Natural fragrances: A misleading safety tag

Many consumers opt for home fragrances made with natural ingredients to avoid harmful chemicals, but even these can release significant levels of pollution when burned.

As the popularity of home fragrances grows, further research is needed to fully understand their long-term impacts on air quality and health.

The adverse effects of chronic exposure may only become apparent after many years.

Safe use of home fragrances

For home fragrance enthusiasts, there are safer ways to enjoy these products. Try using them in larger spaces like the living room, and ensure windows are open.

Check to make sure your home vents are unblocked, especially in rooms where you plan to burn scented candles.

It’s worth noting that most smoke from candles is released when the flame is extinguished. To play it safe, always snuff out candles outdoors.

In a world that is filled with home fragrances, it is highly important to understand their impacts on indoor air quality.

