Discovery: Ancient Mars had hot water that could have supported life

The Red Planet has always been a subject of intrigue and fascination. Recent research led by Curtin University has added more fuel to this age-old curiosity. The scientists discovered what could possibly be the oldest evidence of hot water activity on Mars.

This discovery opens up possibilities that at some point in its mysterious past, Mars may have been a place where life could exist.

Hot water on Mars

The study focused on a zircon grain from the renowned Martian meteorite NWA7034, fondly known as Black Beauty. This tiny grain, although no larger than a grain of sand, holds secrets dating back billions of years.

The analysis of the 4.45 billion-year-old zircon grain revealed geochemical fingerprints of ancient water-rich fluids. These traces of the past suggest that hot water was once present on Mars.

Dr. Aaron Cavosie from Curtin’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences noted that this discovery opens new paths for understanding early Martian hydrothermal systems and the planet’s past habitability.

“We used nano-scale geochemistry to detect elemental evidence of hot water on Mars 4.45 billion years ago,” said Dr. Cavosie.

Early conditions on Mars

Hydrothermal systems are vital for the development of life. They were crucial for life to flourish on Earth. Dr. Cavosie noted that the same essential ingredients for habitable environments were present on Mars during its early crust formation period.

The team utilized nano-scale imaging and spectroscopy to identify essential elements on the zircon grain, including iron, aluminum, yttrium, and sodium.

The presence and pattern of these elements, added during the zircon’s formation billions of years ago, suggest that water was present during early Martian magmatic activity.

This intriguing discovery indicates that during the initial stages of the Red Planet’s existence, conditions were conducive to the existence of water.

Resilience of Mars’ crust

The study also highlighted the resilience of Mars’ crust. Despite enduring massive meteorite impacts, causing upheaval of its surface, Mars still had water during the early Pre-Noachian period, which was before about 4.1 billion years ago.

In 2022, Curtin researchers studied the same zircon grain. They found that it had been “shocked” by a meteorite impact, marking it as the first and only known shocked zircon from Mars.

Implications for life on Mars

The discovery of ancient hydrothermal activity on Mars significantly changes our understanding of the planet’s potential for life. Hydrothermal systems could have created environments rich in chemical energy and nutrients vital for life.

The presence of warm, mineral-laden waters in Mars’ crust could have served as a cradle for microbial communities, much like the hydrothermal vents on Earth harbor diverse ecosystems despite the absence of sunlight.

This implies that if life ever existed on early Mars, hydrothermal systems may have been havens, providing conditions to support some form of life.

The research offers valuable insights into planetary habitability within our solar system and beyond.

Future research directions

The revelations from the zircon grain continue to ignite curiosity and lay the groundwork for future Mars exploration missions.

Planetary scientists are eager to explore other ancient Martian rocks and meteorites that might hold additional clues about Mars’ hydrothermal systems and geological history.

Missions equipped with advanced technology could further investigate the surface and subsurface of Mars, searching for more evidence of past water activity and potential biological markers.

These future efforts could significantly enhance our understanding of the Red Planet and refine our search for life beyond Earth, spurring innovative technologies and methodologies in planetary science research.

Early Mars and its water activity

This recent study builds on previous research, taking us a step closer to understanding what early Mars was like.

According to Dr. Cavosie, identifying the signs of water-rich fluids from the zircon’s formation period provides geochemical markers of water in the oldest known Martian crust.

The research was conducted by scientists from Curtin’s Space Science and Technology Centre, the John de Laeter Centre, and the University of Adelaide.

Dr. Jack Gillespie is the lead author of the paper detailing study, which is set to be published in the journal Science Advances.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–