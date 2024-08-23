How 10 minutes of daily mindfulness can change your life

Let’s give pause to our bustling lives and explore a fascinating new field of study: mindfulness. In a world dominated by constant hustle and bustle, this may sound like an unachievable feat. But researchers at the University of Bath and Southampton beg to differ.

Their study elicits how a mere ten minutes of daily mindfulness could usher in substantial benefits. This includes enhancing wellbeing, mitigating depression, curbing anxiety, and triggering a fervor to adopt healthier lifestyle choices.

Unlocking serenity with mindfulness

The researchers enlisted 1,247 adults from a whopping 91 countries and embarked on a unique experiment.

The participants, mostly novices in the realm of mindfulness, were randomly divided into two groups. One group engaged in a month-long mindfulness routine, while the other participated in a control condition – listening to excerpts from “Alice in Wonderland.”

Here’s what the mindfulness routine entailed: relaxation exercises, setting intentions, body scans, focusing attention on breath, and introspection. These were all delivered through a free mobile app named “Medito.”

Mindfulness and mental health changes

The transformation was strikingly apparent. Participants reported significant changes in their mental health before and after the 30-day mindfulness regimen. The numbers were impressive.

The mindfulness group reported a 19.2% reduction in depression compared to the control group, a 6.9% boost in wellbeing, a 12.6% decrease in anxiety levels, and a more positive attitude toward health by 7.1%, when compared to the control group. These individuals also expressed an increased willingness to take care of their health by 6.5% more than the control group.

The effects weren’t ephemeral. The benefits of mindfulness endured, with survey follow-ups conducted after a month (Day 61) showing that the mindfulness group maintained their wellbeing, depression, attitudes, and even reported better sleep quality.

Praising the power of mindfulness

The feedback illustrated the profound effect of mindfulness. Participants expressed how the practice induced a sense of awareness, self-control, gratitude, patience, and a newfound ability to revel in the present.

They felt a surge of confidence, assured that they could accomplish what they set out to do. It was a journey of self-discovery, which paved the way for a deeper understanding of their minds and a fresh perspective on viewing the world.

Taking center stage

The study was led by psychologist Masha Remskar, an esteemed authority in behavior change, mindfulness, and exercise from the University of Bath.

Remskar noted that even short, daily practices of mindfulness can offer significant benefits, making it an uncomplicated yet influential tool for enhancing mental health.

Remskar also highlighted the exciting finding that the benefits of mindfulness extend beyond mental health and permeate other aspects of health behaviors, such as sleep quality and promoting healthy lifestyle inclinations.

Mindfulness induces the necessary skills to build healthier habits. This exciting revelation is what the team is eager to explore next.

Digital technology for mindfulness

“The research underscores how digital technology – in this case, a freely available app – can help people integrate behavioral and psychological techniques into their lives, in a way that suits them,” said Dr. Ben Ainsworth.

Dr. Max Western added that it is exciting to see that such an affordable intervention has the potential to reach a large global audience and promote healthy lifestyle behaviors.

“It is even more encouraging that these benefits were sustained after the mindfulness course ended, suggesting this practice can help build sustainable habits,” said Dr. Western.

The power of purposeful pauses

In the grand scheme of things, the study highlights the power of purposeful pauses in our hectic lives. It reminds us to pause, breathe, and introspect, transforming our lives one mindful moment at a time.

With soaring mental health problems worldwide, this study paves the way for low-cost, easily accessible solutions to combat mental health issues, promote well-being, and foster healthier lifestyle habits.

By dedicating just ten minutes a day to self-awareness and self-improvement, individuals can unlock significant benefits.

Embracing this practice not only enhances mental clarity but also encourages resilience and emotional stability. So why not take the plunge and see how these small changes can lead to a happier, healthier life? You have nothing to lose and so much to gain.

The study is published in the journal People.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–