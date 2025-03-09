How a dying anglerfish became a global icon on social media

In February, researchers from Condrik Tenerife were scanning the waters off Tenerife Island. They hoped to find sharks but stumbled upon something unexpected – a humpback anglerfish (Melanocetus johnsonii) swimming near the surface.

Photographer David Jara Boguñá captured this rare event. These deep-sea fish, also known as black seadevils, usually live in the “twilight zone” between 200 and 600 meters below the surface. Seeing one alive in daylight was unprecedented.

The video sparked curiosity and emotion online. The overall reaction suggests a shift in how people view the deep sea, moving from fear to fascination.

Many saw the fish as a symbol of perseverance or tragedy, with some even comparing it to Icarus, a human figure from Greek mythology who died after flying too close to the sun with wax wings.

Strange lives of anglerfish

Anglerfish are much smaller than many imagine. The female filmed by Boguñá measured about 15 centimeters, while males grow only to about 3 centimeters.

The female fish have a glowing lure on their heads, used to attract prey in the dark ocean depths. The light comes from bacteria that live inside a specialized organ.

Male anglerfish have no lure. Instead, their entire existence revolves around finding a female. Once attached, they fuse into her body, becoming a permanent part of her circulatory system. They lose their independence and survive only by absorbing nutrients from their mate.

Why this particular anglerfish swam so close to the surface remains a mystery. Scientists speculate that changes in water temperature or the fish’s old age might explain its unusual behavior.

Observers watched it for hours before it died. Its body was later taken to the Museum of Nature and Archaeology in Santa Cruz de Tenerife for further study.

An outpouring of emotion

The video quickly went viral, inspiring memes, artwork, and even poetry. The fish’s final journey fascinated people worldwide.

“I like to think she is a respected old grandmother who has dreamed her entire life of seeing the sunlight and the world above the water. She knows her time is nigh, so she bade farewell to her friends and family and swam up towards the light and whatever it might hold for her as her life as an anglerfish comes to a close,” one Reddit user noted.

Another person called the fish her “feminist Roman Empire,” meaning an idea that inspired her in the way history fascinates others.

Boguñá and Condrik Tenerife commented on the public reaction, noting that the anglerfish has clearly become a global icon.

“But far from the romanticization and attempt to humanize that has been given to its tragic story, I think that what this event has been for is to awaken the curiosity of the sea to PEOPLE, especially the younger ones, and perhaps, it also serves that messages about marine ecosystem conservation can reach so many more people,” said Boguñá.

A shift in perspective

For years, deep-sea creatures like the anglerfish have been seen as monsters. Their glowing lures and sharp teeth have made them the perfect villains in films such as Finding Nemo and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Yet, the public reaction to this anglerfish suggests a shift in perception. Instead of horror, people expressed sympathy and admiration. They saw the fish as a determined creature chasing light, even at great cost.

This response contrasts with the fate of the deep-sea blobfish, once labeled the “world’s ugliest animal.” Unlike the blobfish, this anglerfish was embraced as a symbol of struggle and courage.

Empathy for anglerfish

Does projecting human emotions onto deep-sea creatures distort reality? Probably.

“Deep-sea creatures are often pictured as aliens from another planet, and I think that gets people interested in them, because we’re all interested in novelty and weirdness and the surreal. I think that can be positive, but the idea of the alien can also cut us off from any responsibility,” noted US environmental humanities researcher Stacy Alaimo.

The deep sea faces growing threats, including seabed mining, plastic pollution, and climate change. Perhaps this anglerfish’s moment in the spotlight will encourage more people to care about protecting its world.

