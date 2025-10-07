How Africa can grow more food without more emissions

Africa’s population is expected to hit 2.5 billion by 2050 and that means more mouths to feed. But here’s the catch: agriculture already causes nearly one-third of the world’s climate pollution.

And in Africa, that pollution has shot up 40% since 2000. More food doesn’t have to mean more emissions – but it often does.

Africa’s farmland is expanding

Some parts of Africa, like East and Central Africa, have seen fast emissions growth due to expanding farmland and bigger herds.

Others have slowed the pace with better soil care and urban development. But across the board, the pressure is rising. More people and greater demand means more stress on the land. In the middle of it all is one of the most important ecosystems on Earth: the Congo Basin.

This tropical rainforest, second to the Amazon, is losing millions of acres. Every tree cut down for cocoa or cattle sends more carbon into the air and makes it harder for local families to survive. Saving forests while boosting food production sounds impossible. But it’s not.

No single solution for Africa

The research was conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The team dug into the data and shared a tough but hopeful message: “There is no single ‘Africa,’ but many Africas.”

In other words, different areas need different solutions – and the good news is, a lot of them already exist.

Forests, rice fields, and livestock are Africa’s top three agricultural sources of emissions. In forest-heavy regions, the key is stopping deforestation by making it more profitable to keep trees standing.

This means clear land rights, farming methods that combine crops and trees, and payments for protecting the environment.

The methane problem

In rice fields, especially those that stay flooded, methane is a big problem. Methane traps way more heat than carbon dioxide.

A method called Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) has been shown to help. Instead of keeping fields underwater, farmers let them dry out a bit between watering.

The outcome is up to 30% less water use and about 47% lower methane emissions in recent trials, without any loss in yield when technical guidance is provided.

For livestock, the issue is the methane cows and other ruminants release when digesting food. Healthier animals and better feed could help.

With nitrogen-rich grasses, mineral supplements, clean water, and regular vet care, farmers can get more milk or meat from fewer animals. It’s already working in parts of East Africa and the Sahel.

“These ‘climate + income’ solutions have already proven effective in pilot projects, with strong interest among pastoralist and agropastoralist communities facing drought and competition over water and pasture,” noted the researchers.

Emissions with multiple sources

A big chunk of emissions also comes from everything before and after the harvest – like fertilizer production, food storage, transport, and waste.

Fertilizers boost crop yields, but making them takes a lot of energy. Just producing one ton of ammonia – the main ingredient in most fertilizers – releases about 2.4 to 2.9 tons of CO₂.

There are two ways to cut that down: make fertilizers in a cleaner way, and use them more carefully in the field. That includes testing the soil first, using compost when possible, and applying only what’s needed, when it’s needed.

Solutions for Africa’s food waste

Food loss is another hidden issue. In some value chains, up to 30% of food is wasted between the farm and the market. That’s food that took water, energy, and labor to produce – only to rot before it’s eaten.

However, simple fixes are making a difference, including shared solar cold rooms, ventilated crates, field sorting, passable roads, and real-time market information. ColdHubs in Nigeria, for example, save thousands of tons of produce in just one year.

Food transport and consumer choices

Trucks still carry most of the food across Africa. Making this transport system cleaner means better loading, fewer empty return trips, more efficient refrigeration, and – where possible – switching to trains powered by clean electricity.

Even simple steps like packing trucks smarter can reduce the strain of food transport on the environment.

Consumer choices are also significant. What we buy and how we buy it matters. Choosing seasonal foods, buying local, skipping excess packaging, and supporting brands that are transparent about their climate impact all make a difference.

These small choices, multiplied across millions of people, lower emissions without raising costs.

Solutions are stuck in test mode

The researchers have shown that the tools are out there. The problem is scale. These fixes are proven, but they’re still stuck in test mode in too many places.

Some countries are pushing forward. Kenya launched a fertilizer e-voucher program in 2022 to help farmers get better yields with less waste.

South Africa’s new Climate Change Act sets carbon limits for different sectors and requires adaptation plans. Regionally, over 30 countries have joined AFR100, an effort to restore 100 million hectares of land by 2030.

The future of farming in Africa

Despite progress, money is still a challenge. To meet both climate and food needs, Africa’s farming systems will require over $50 billion a year by 2030. That funding needs to go to projects that work – like AWD rice, solar cold rooms, composting, animal care, and better logistics.

Each of these projects must demonstrate its worth in carbon and dollars. This means demonstrating the number of emissions avoided, food saved, jobs created, and the benefits to communities, particularly to women and young people.

According to the study, significant climate gains would result from implementing these solutions on just 20% of family farms.

Clearer policies, better logistics, and smarter farming can work hand in hand to strengthen Africa’s food systems. The knowledge is there – what’s needed now is swift action.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers of Agricultural Science and Engineering.

