How alternative seafood can help save our oceans

Alternative seafood is emerging as a vital solution in the fight to protect marine ecosystems. As pressure from overfishing, pollution, and climate change intensifies, scientists and policymakers are exploring new ways to reduce strain on the ocean.

While many marine mysteries remain, one issue is clear – traditional fishing practices are pushing the ocean toward ecological collapse.

The global impact of overfishing

Researchers point out that nearly 90% of marine fisheries today are either fully exploited or already overfished. On top of that, pollution and habitat degradation are erasing biodiversity across oceans, rivers, and coasts.

A 2018 study showed that commercial fishing operations now cover more than 55% of the ocean surface – four times more than the land used for agriculture.

This crisis impacts people as well as marine life. Around 3 billion rely on the ocean for food and jobs. With the population expected to hit 10 billion by 2050, seafood demand is rising twice as fast.

But wild fisheries can only do so much. Even under perfect management, there’s a ceiling on how many fish can be caught each year.

The researchers note that reducing the burden of overfishing through better fishery management is possible, but it requires setting limits on how much can be caught, where and when, and with which methods. There’s another way forward – one that doesn’t get as much attention.

Alternative seafood as a sustainable solution

Alternative seafood – like plant-based fish or lab-grown (cultivated) tuna – is emerging as a powerful tool to meet demand without draining the ocean.

These products can help shift consumer choices away from wild-caught fish and farmed seafood that contribute to environmental stress.

As the researchers explain, plant-based and cultivated fish hold enormous potential for feeding a growing population the fish they love while easing pressure on the conventional fishing industry and, in turn, reducing harm to our oceans.

Reshaping the seafood industry

Fishing isn’t just affected by climate change – it’s also a contributor. Fuel-intensive vessels and aquaculture feed production release greenhouse gases.

But climate change is striking back. Rising ocean temperatures are pushing fish populations toward the poles, leaving tropical waters increasingly empty. Some regions could see up to a 40% drop in seafood catch potential by 2050.

To make matters worse, warming waters are also making seafood riskier. Infections from Vibrio bacteria, which can be deadly, are increasing worldwide. Still, there’s hope.

Research shows that plant-based and cultivated seafood – especially when produced using renewable energy – could offer a more climate-resilient alternative.

Diversifying the seafood supply

A recent whitepaper titled Building climate policy momentum for alternative seafood highlights the potential environmental benefits of diversifying the seafood supply.

“Renewable energy is critical to realizing the climate benefits of cultivated meat and seafood. Life-cycle assessments project that emissions from cultivated meat produced with renewable energy will be in the lower range of aquaculture emissions and less than the emissions of most wild-capture,” noted the researchers.

“Further, cultivated seafood is expected to require even less energy than cultivated red meat and poultry, in large part because seafood can be cultivated at lower temperatures than terrestrial meats.”

Seafood and biodiversity loss

The ocean does more than provide seafood – it helps regulate the climate, generates oxygen, and supports global food systems. But marine biodiversity is rapidly declining. A 2019 report found that human activity has significantly altered two-thirds of marine areas, up from 40% just a decade earlier.

Pollution, overfishing, climate change, and ocean acidification are driving this loss, leading to ecosystem collapse, food insecurity, and rising disease risk. Even aquaculture, which now accounts for half of global seafood production, can harm coastal habitats and disrupt ecosystems when poorly managed.

While some fisheries and farms have adopted more sustainable practices, they haven’t kept pace with environmental pressures. Diversifying the seafood supply with alternative proteins is becoming increasingly important.

The New Blue Foods for Biodiversity whitepaper outlines how plant-based and cultivated seafood can help ease the strain. By reducing overfishing and bycatch, these alternatives give wild stocks a chance to recover.

They also help prevent habitat damage and pollution, since they require less land and don’t disturb the ocean floor. And unlike many aquaculture systems, they minimize antibiotic use, supporting microbial diversity and slowing the spread of resistant pathogens.

The high cost of tuna popularity

Tuna is a favorite across the globe, especially in the U.S. where canned tuna is second only to shrimp in popularity.

Americans eat nearly one billion pounds a year. Worldwide, more than 7 million metric tons of tuna and similar species are harvested annually. That demand has consequences.

Seven out of 61 known tuna species were labeled as threatened in 2011. Tuna fishing also harms other marine animals, like turtles and sharks, that get caught in the same waters. Thankfully, innovation is catching up. Several companies are now creating tuna alternatives without fish.

Alternative seafood companies

In Chicago, Aqua Cultured Foods raised $5.5 million to expand its production of fungi-based seafood. Using a special fermentation process, the company creates whole-muscle seafood cuts like scallops, shrimp, and tuna. Their products offer a sustainable and allergen-free option, and the new investment will help launch them in restaurants this year.

In Canada, Konscious Foods received a $5 million investment through the PacifiCan Business Scale-up and Productivity program. This support will help the company increase production, grow exports, and create over 40 new jobs in British Columbia.

The company makes frozen sushi meals – including tuna avocado rolls – using Canadian-grown ingredients like quinoa, carrots, and tomatoes. They’re also working on new items, such as plant-based smoked salmon, crab cakes, and shrimp.

In Austria, Berlin-based BettaF!sh partnered with supermarket chain BILLA AG to launch the TU-NAH sandwich, now available across BILLA and BILLA PLUS stores. This collaboration reflects a shared focus on sustainability and aims to bring plant-based seafood to more consumers across Europe.

Alternative seafood as a global opportunity

A New York Times article once suggested that if you can’t find anything good from the sea, it might be better to cook something else. Thanks to alternative seafood, that “something else” no longer means compromising on flavor or nutrition.

By scaling plant-based and cultivated seafood, it’s possible to feed a growing population without pushing marine ecosystems to the brink. As the researchers emphasize: “Building a better food system will require a diversity of solutions.”

“Alternative seafood is the future of sustainable seafood. To scale this industry, we need bold innovators and committed champions – across climate, biodiversity, public health, and food security – who are ready to make it a global priority. An ocean of opportunity awaits.”

